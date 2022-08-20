Read full article on original website
City Council Committee to Discuss Indian Lake Jet Ski Ban Next Week
WORCESTER - The Worcester City Council's Veterans' Memorials, Parks and Recreation subcommittee will meet Monday to discuss the jet ski ban at Indian Lake. The ban on personal watercraft on the lake has been in place since Aug. 18, 2021 and will expire on Sept. 30. Earlier this month, the...
Residents of partially collapsed Mill Street apartment have hotel stay extended one month
WORCESTER — Residents of a partially collapsed apartment building on Mill Street will be receive an additional month's hotel stay, through September, Acting City Manager Eric Batista said. In a statement, Batista said the city, the Central Massachusetts Housing Alliance and the United Way of Central Massachusetts collaborated to...
Developer proposes 1.28 million-square-foot facility at former Hudson Intel site
HUDSON – Developers are proposing to construct a 1.28 million-square-foot distribution warehouse at the former Intel site. Now, the project will go before the Planning Board on Aug. 30. However, residents at the Villages at Quail Run, which is a 55+ community on Autumn Drive, have voiced concerns about...
Leaking water main at Worcester condo complex finally fixed, a month later
WORCESTER —A water main on West Mountain Street that has been leaking for a month was fixed on Monday, the city confirmed. "The leak was fixed Aug. 22 by a contractor hired by the condominium association,” city spokesman Robert Burgess said in an email on Tuesday. “The condo association is paying the contractor for fixing the leak.”
Boston Globe
Developer unveils plans for Everett’s massive fuel tank farm
One of Greater Boston’s biggest developments in years is taking shape just north of the Boston city line, on a sprawling 95-acre fuel tank farm in Everett. During the past few weeks, The Davis Companies has been sharing its preliminary plans for the ExxonMobil property. The Boston-based developer recently secured an agreement to buy the heavily contaminated site — technically several connected parcels, stretching from Sweetser Circle at the intersection of routes 99 and 16, down to the Mystic River waterfront.
WRTA Service Changes Go Into Effect on August 27
WORCESTER - The WRTA is making bus route changes starting this weekend. The changes are scheduled to go into effect on Aug. 27 and include routes 1 and 3, 5 and 6, 8 and 25, 12, 14 and the shuttle between Southbridge, Dudley and Webster. To review the upcoming service...
Brush fire at Sudbury Reservoir leads to response
MARLBOROUGH – Fire departments were called to a brush fire on the Sudbury Reservoir off Farm Road. The Marlborough Fire Department responded to the fire at 10:24 a.m. this morning. “The fire was likely caused due to an unattended or poorly extinguished campfire,” the department wrote on Facebook. “Residents...
PHOTO: Big catch on Cape Cod for Shrewsbury resident
SHREWSBURY – Shrewsbury resident and fisherman Ed Rezuke has a knack for catching big fish. In this photo, Rezuke poses with a striped bass that he recently caught in front of the power plant on the east end of the Cape Cod canal. Do you have a photo you...
Next steps for the Boston Worcester Air Line Trail project
WESTBOROUGH – Town leaders laid out the next steps for the proposed shared-use Boston Worcester Air Line Trail (BWALT) running through Westborough. Town Manager Kristi Williams presented the implementation plan for the project during the Aug. 9 Select Board meeting. “Great work,” said Chair Ian Johnson after her presentation....
Outage Map: Check to See Where the Power is Out in Worcester
WORCESTER - The City of Worcester is reporting a significant power outage and the City is working closely with National Grid to restore power as soon as possible. A power outage map is available here from National Grid. According to National Grid, as of 7 PM on Tuesday, nearly 2,300...
Just One Station: Woman who drove onto 2nd floor of Braintree’s South Shore Plaza speaks
BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - The woman who police say drove onto the second floor of a shopping plaza in Braintree last week is explaining what led up to the incident that went viral on the internet in the days that followed. Susan Gauthier told 7NEWS she was behind the wheel...
Thousands of Worcester customers without power; city advises drivers to use caution with street lights out
As torrential downpours roll across the Bay State, National Grid is reporting a number of power outages impacting thousands of customers in the city. Those power outages have led the city to advise residents to use caution while driving since the many street lights in the city are out. National...
Where to get the best fried clams in Massachusetts
Boston.com readers have recommended 159 fried clam shacks and restaurants. Crispy, golden, and lightly battered, fried clams are delicious at any time of year. While you’re visiting a seafood shack along the Cape or sitting down to a meal by the water, a plate of them can complete your day. Crunchy and slightly briny, clams are a specialty of the region, especially those from Ipswich or Essex.
Rainy-day people: Rare downpour catches folks in Elm Park neighborhood
WORCESTER - A rare downpour caught some folks by surprise, others with the right equipment on hand Tuesday in the Elm Park neighborhood.
North Attleborough restaurant owner loses $600 after customer never picks up order
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. (WJAR) — A restaurant owner in North Attleborough was out $600 after someone placed a large to-go order and never picked it up. During the 5:30 dinner rush at Jay's Indian Kitchen in North Attleborough, someone called in a $600 catering order, but when it came time to pay for the food, no one answered the phone and no one came to the restaurant to pick it up.
Massachusetts' second largest city urges indoor water limits
WORCESTER, Mass. — While many New England communities have issued outdoor water use restrictions as the drought in the region worsens, the second largest city in Massachusetts is taking things a step further and reminding residents not to let indoor faucets flow longer than necessary. The city of Worcester...
Searching for a Destination? Follow the New Sidewalk Decals in Downtown Worcester
WORCESTER - From now through October, residents and visitors can find what they're looking for in downtown Worcester by following tear drop-shaped decals. The Downtown Worcester Business Improvement District has installed 22 sidewalk decals pointing the way to downtown landmarks, restaurants, shops and more. Downtown Worcester BID received a $75,000...
I-Team: Big Dig is root of MBTA financial troubles
BOSTON - The Big Dig is the root of the MBTA's financial troubles, according to experts. Forced to foot the bill for billions of dollars in projects, the T diverted money from maintenance to pay for them. Charles Chieppo of the Pioneer Institute says, "the money left maintenance and went to build these new projects and they amassed this huge debt that essentially left them bankrupt, and not having the money to do the most basic safety things." Chieppo says the T was more focused on revenue and expansion. A 2019 report commissioned by the MBTA's Fiscal Management...
15 Best Things to Do in Leominster (MA)
In hilly North Central Massachusetts, Leominster emerged in the early 19th century as an important manufacturing center. Much of this industry was along the Monoosnoc Brook, which wriggles through downtown Leominster and will soon become part of a growing trail network linking this city with Fitchburg to the north. Leominster...
This is the oldest house in Massachusetts built around 1641
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
