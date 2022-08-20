Read full article on original website
Williamson County State’s Attorney hires Domestic Violence Victim’s Advocate, fills two other positions
MARION, Ill. (WJPF) – After a month on the job, Williamson County State’s Attorney Marcy Cacsio-Hale says she’s hired three new employees. After being unfilled for several months, the county now has a Domestic Violence Victim’s Advocate. The position works with victims of violent crimes, answering questions and making sure that victims have all the information they need as their case moves through the court system. The position also deals with orders of protection.
Missing southern Illinois man found dead in Missouri
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – The body of a missing southern Illinois man has been found in Missouri. Jason Blair, 43, was last seen alive on Thursday, August 18th, walking along a road north of Fredericktown, Missouri. Authorities say Blair had a medical condition and relied on several prescriptions.
Rare, tickborne virus reported in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – The Heartland Virus, a rare disease spread by ticks, has been reported in Jackson County. The Illinois Department of Public Health says an older resident that lives in a rural part of the county recently tested positive. It’s the third case reported in the state since 2018. The first two cases were in Kankakee and Williamson counties.
Snapchat to pay millions after settlement in Illinois’ Biometric Information Privacy lawsuit
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (IRN) — Another social media company has settled out of court after allegations it violated Illinois’ strict biometric laws. The parent company that owns Snapchat agreed to pay $35 million but denied any wrongdoing. At the heart of the issue is Snapchat’s photo filter feature. Each...
Candidates for Illinois governor appeal to voters with 80 days before election
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (IRN) — With around 80 days until Illinois’ gubernatorial election, the major party candidates are laying out their plans for if they are elected. The Illinois State Fair hosted its political days this past week with GOP leaders and Democrats showing off their candidates for the November election.
