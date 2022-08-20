ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, IL

Williamson County State’s Attorney hires Domestic Violence Victim’s Advocate, fills two other positions

MARION, Ill. (WJPF) – After a month on the job, Williamson County State’s Attorney Marcy Cacsio-Hale says she’s hired three new employees. After being unfilled for several months, the county now has a Domestic Violence Victim’s Advocate. The position works with victims of violent crimes, answering questions and making sure that victims have all the information they need as their case moves through the court system. The position also deals with orders of protection.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
Missing southern Illinois man found dead in Missouri

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – The body of a missing southern Illinois man has been found in Missouri. Jason Blair, 43, was last seen alive on Thursday, August 18th, walking along a road north of Fredericktown, Missouri. Authorities say Blair had a medical condition and relied on several prescriptions.
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
Rare, tickborne virus reported in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – The Heartland Virus, a rare disease spread by ticks, has been reported in Jackson County. The Illinois Department of Public Health says an older resident that lives in a rural part of the county recently tested positive. It’s the third case reported in the state since 2018. The first two cases were in Kankakee and Williamson counties.
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
