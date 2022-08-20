MARION, Ill. (WJPF) – After a month on the job, Williamson County State’s Attorney Marcy Cacsio-Hale says she’s hired three new employees. After being unfilled for several months, the county now has a Domestic Violence Victim’s Advocate. The position works with victims of violent crimes, answering questions and making sure that victims have all the information they need as their case moves through the court system. The position also deals with orders of protection.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO