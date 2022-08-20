Read full article on original website
Related
golfmagic.com
WATCH: Comedy unfolds after Billy Horschel slams wedge into golf bag
When it comes to Billy Horschel, he is absolutely not afraid to display his emotions on the golf course or offer his opinion. On more than one occasion, the PGA Tour pro has had to apologise as his temper has gotten the better of him. Who can forget his regret...
Golf.com
This handy portable practice mat will help you fine-tune your short game
Welcome to Gimme That, a GOLF.com column where we’ll highlight one notable item we think you might like. Whether it’s an article of clothing, an intriguing electronic device or anything in between, we want to share these items with you because they’ve generated a bit of chatter by our water cooler (or, these days, on our Slack channel). So sit back, scroll down and keep up with the latest gear golf has to offer.
Golf.com
These 5 Callaway polos are perfect no matter your body or swing type
Callaway’s Rogue ST driver is an easy choice for your bag. Their polos should be an easy choice for your body. And I mean any body. Their size scale extends from small to five extra large tall, so whether you’re a drive-for-show or putt-for-dough kind of guy, you can find something that fits just right.
This 561-Foot Texas-Inspired Gigayacht Concept Has a Mechanical Bull in Its Onboard Bar
Kurt Strand’s latest gigayacht concept is a tip of the 10-gallon hat to the Lone Star State. The Florida-based designer, who has previously penned disruptive vessels inspired by Miami, Florida and Norway, has just unveiled a new 561-footer that pays homage to Texas. Fittingly christened Lonestar, the behemoth is “large and in charge” much like the southern state. Remember everything’s bigger and all that? In fact, Lonestar would rank as the second-largest superyacht in the world if built. According to Strand, the concept is also an homage to a “very elegant lady” he met in Texas. In fact, the designer describes Lonestar...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Golf.com
These classic pieces from Turtleson are all on sale for less than $50
Welcome to Gimme That, a GOLF.com column where we’ll highlight one notable item we think you might like. Whether it’s an article of clothing, an intriguing electronic device or anything in between, we want to share these items with you because they’ve generated a bit of chatter by our water cooler (or, these days, on our Slack channel). So sit back, scroll down and keep up with the latest gear golf has to offer.
Look: Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Towel Photo
It's set to be a big week for Paige Spiranac's website. The former professional golfer turned sports media personality is putting another golf towel on sale. Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State, has gone viral with her golf towels before, most notably prior to The Masters.
Golf Digest
Report: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy to partner in one-day, non-green grass event series for top golfers
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have spent a lot of time together over the years, and even more so lately. That’s no huge secret. Aside from both living in South Florida, they were paired for the first two rounds of the PGA Championship in May. Both were having a grand time together at the Celebration of Champions prior to the Open Championship this year at St. Andrews. And several days later it was McIlroy who tipped his hat to Woods as Woods was walking up the 18th hole at the Old Course to complete his second round, knowing it may have been Woods’ last competitive round on the historic grounds.
Look: Golf World Reacts To Brooks Koepka's Racy Wedding Photos
Star golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, have been making a lot of headlines over the past few months. Earlier this summer, Koepka announced his decision to leave the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf series. The four-time major champion earned a massive payday as a result. He's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shane Lowry on his caddie's sandals: 'Looked like Jesus out there' at BMW Championship
WILMINGTON, Del. – Shane Lowry may be the odd man out of finishing in the top 30 of the FedEx Cup points standings, but he never lost his sense of humor. Before the final round of the BMW Championship, Lowry hopped on his social media and posted a video of his caddie Brian Martin wearing a pair of Birkenstock sandals, noting he played so poorly on the front nine on Saturday – Lowry shot 3-over 38 – “I got Jesus on the bag for the back.”
Golf.com
Rules Guy: What do you do if someone runs over your ball in a golf cart?
The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. In a junior event, one of my competitors hit his tee shot in the rough, where an unsuspecting grandmother/spectator ran over it with her golf cart, causing the ball to be severely embedded. We elected to give him a free drop, concluding that the embedded ball rule applied. Afterward, though, we wondered if we should have proceeded using the outside agency rule instead. Did we apply the right rule? —Ryan O’Rourke, West Bloomfield, Mich.
Golf Digest
How to cut down on your three-putts
How often do you get really upset for two-putting a hole? Probably not often, but cough up three shots on the green and you’re liable to lose your mind. A three-putt stays with you, and too many of them will be a real round-wrecker. Consider: The average PGA Tour player three-putts just once every 36 holes. That might be asking a lot of an amateur, but think how many strokes you’d save if you three-putted only once or twice every 18 holes.
Golf Digest
14-year-old Canadian golfer makes two holes-in-one during the same round of her club championship
Most golfers spend their entire lives waiting for a hole-in-one. They beg and curse and pray. They lean. They lurch. They crumple to their knees as opportunity after opportunity comes up short, or long, or just inches off line. But not Adele Sanford. This weekend, the Alberta native made not one but TWO hole in ones during a single round at the Canmore Golf and Curling Club’s club championship ... at the age of 14.
thecomeback.com
Former Ryder Cup golfer takes shot at Ian Poulter
Part of the deal when you join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series is that you’re going to get criticized by some of your contemporaries. Most of those critiques have come from golfers associated with the PGA Tour. However, they don’t have a monopoly on taking shots at LIV Golf players and one former European Tour player has joined the fray, lashing out at Ian Poulter.
What Are The Holes In A Plug Used For?
Have you ever taken a close look at a plug before inserting into an outlet and noticed the small holes in the prongs? We finally figured out what they're for.
LIV Golfers Not Welcome If They Come Crawling Back
Jay Monahan eliminated any question of that today.
golfmagic.com
Golf pro poised to become first trans woman to compete on LPGA Tour
Scottish professional golfer Hailey Davidson could become the first trans woman to compete on the LPGA Tour. Davidson, 29, is on the brink of gaining 2023 Epson Tour status. If she gets there, she will be competing for her LPGA Tour card. She made history in 2021 when she became...
Golf Digest
Cameron Smith still isn’t talking about LIV Golf, but likes the idea of being a spoiler at East Lake
ATLANTA — Cameron Smith knows his work is cut out for him this week at the Tour Championship. If he wants to win the tournament—and by extension the FedEx Cup title—he will have to overcome a six-shot deficit to current points leader Scottie Scheffler. The 29-year-old Australian also has a niggling hip injury he’s dealing with that forced him to withdrawal from last week’s BMW Championship.
Tom Weiskopf, major champion and golf course architect, dies
Tom Weiskopf’s golf skill went far beyond his 16 victories on the PGA Tour and his lone major at Troon in the British Open. He was always candid, often outspoken and unfailingly accurate in the television booth. He found even greater success designing golf courses. Weiskopf died Saturday at his home in Big Sky, Montana, at the age of 79, his wife said. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in December 2020. Laurie Weiskopf said Tom was working last week at The Club at Spanish Peaks and attended a legacy luncheon at the signature club where he was designing “The Legacy: Tom’s Ten,” a collection of his 10 favorite par 3s. “He worked to the end. It was amazing,” she said. “He had a big life.”
torquenews.com
New Harbor Freight Impact Wrench Torque Test Will Change Your Mind About Harbor Freight Tools
Here’s a must-watch impact wrench performance test that pits comparable models of Harbor Freight against Milwaukee and DeWalt power tools that reveals some surprising results that just might change your mind the next time you shop for an impact wrench. Why You Need an Impact Wrench. One of the...
CARS・
golfmagic.com
Asian Tour CEO pledges support for LIV Golf Tour to get world ranking points
Asian Tour CEO and commissioner Cho Minn Thant confirmed that the LIV Golf Tour is still in pursuit of world ranking points which it wants for its 2023 schedule. Speaking at the conclusion of the International Series Korea event on a tour which has now become a feeder to the LIV Golf Series, Cho revealed the Asian Tour has nominated the new league to meet a requirement to achieve ranking points.
Comments / 0