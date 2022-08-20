ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
History for Harry Kane as Spurs see off Wolves

By Jonathan Veal
The Independent
 4 days ago

Harry Kane created Premier League history as his goal gave Tottenham a 1-0 win over Wolves.

The England captain headed home in the second half to score for the 185th time in the Premier League – the most a player has scored for one club.

It took him above Sergio Aguero to fourth in the all-time list of scorers and it was his 250th in all competitions for Spurs , with Jimmy Greaves’ record of 266 surely under threat this season.

His goal, which was also Tottenham’s 1,000th at home in the Premier League, earned Spurs the win which extends their unbeaten start to the season.

Kane and partner in crime Son Heung-min both hit the woodwork in a much-improved second-half display.

Wolves will perhaps feel hard done by as they were the better team in the opening 45 minutes with new record signing Matheus Nunes missing their best opportunity in the first half.

Defeat leaves Bruno Lage’s side with just one point from their opening three games as they begin the season slowly again.

They might have fancied their chances this afternoon as they enjoy playing at Tottenham’s new home, having won here in 2020 and last season, and they bossed the opening 45 minutes.

They restricted the supply to Spurs’ dangerous front three and carried their own threat going forward.

They were only able to create half-chances, though, as Ruben Neves’ spectacular volley from a corner routine went straight to Hugo Lloris while Daniel Podence bundled an effort wide when the ball fell kindly to him in the area.

Their best moment came five minutes before the break as Neves picked out Nunes who put his header just wide with Lloris rooted to the spot.

Spurs had to wait until the 45th minute for their only real moment of the first half as Kane forced Jose Sa into a stretching save from Ivan Perisic’s cross.

It was not hard for Spurs to improve after the break and they started strongly.

Kane almost got his goal in the 50th minute as he thundered a header against the crossbar from Dejan Kulusevski’s cross and then had another effort blocked when the Swede teed him up again.

Another chance came when some quick-thinking at a free-kick from Kane set Son through on goal but the South Korean fluffed his lines under pressure from Nathan Collins.

The pressure was eventually rewarded in the 64th minute as Kane entered the record books.

Perisic flicked Son’s cross on and Kane nodded home from close range to overtake Aguero in the list of all-time scorers, with Andrew Cole next in his sights on 187.

Spurs looked most likely to add a second as Richarlison burst through on goal on a couple of occasions, but Kane’s goal proved the difference.

Rangers beat PSV Eindhoven to secure Champions League football

Antonio Colak scored the winner as Rangers beat PSV Eindhoven 1-0 to reach the Champions League for the first time in 12 years.After a 2-2 draw against the Dutch side in the first leg of the play-off at Ibrox last week, another absorbing encounter was played out in the Philips Stadium.In a game that swung to and fro at times, Colak tapped into the empty net on the hour mark for his fifth goal in six matches before the Light Blues held out for a 3-2 aggregate win.The Croatia striker had scored twice to help loan side Malmo knock Rangers out...
SOCCER
The Independent

Tranmere vs Newcastle live stream: How to watch Carabao Cup game online on TV tonight

It will very much be a case of the calm after the storm for Newcastle on Wednesday night when they take on Tranmere Rovers in the Carabao Cup.Eddie Howe’s men produced a sensational performance to draw 3-3 with Manchester City at the weekend, with Allan Saint-Maximin leaving St James’ Park in full voice with a majestic display.Tranmere vs Newcastle LIVE: Latest Carabao Cup updatesThey have one win and two draws to take from their opening three Premier League matches, but will now turn to cup action as they begin their pursuit of silverware this season.Standing in their way is League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Luis Sinisterra stars as Leeds brush aside Barnsley

Luis Sinisterra stole the show on his full debut as Leeds beat Yorkshire rivals Barnsley 3-1 to reach the third round of the Carabao Cup.The Colombia winger, signed from Feyenoord for a reported £22.5million, scored a brilliant first-half opener and had a hand in Leeds’ two other goals.Sinisterra won a first-half penalty, converted by Mateusz Klich, and after Mads Andersen had headed Barnsley back into it before the break, the South American’s deflected cross was turned home by Klich.Barnsley, relegated to Sky Bet League One last season, made a real fight of it after a much-changed Leeds side – head...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

WBA featherweight champion Leigh Wood to fight Mauricio Lara in Nottingham

WBA featherweight champion Leigh Wood will be back fighting in Nottingham on September 24 when he defends his title against Mauricio Lara but the bout will not take place at the City Ground.Forest fan Wood (26-2, 16KOs) set his sights on fighting at his home football club after he produced a brutal 12th-round stoppage of Michael Conlan in March.Wood’s successful defence of his WBA belt occurred at a sold-out Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham and that same venue will host his 29th professional bout.NO EASY FIGHTS 💣 💣 💣 https://t.co/2Fde2gTCJc— Leigh Wood (@itsLeighWood) August 24, 2022Lara will be in England for...
COMBAT SPORTS
Manchester United transfer news: Antony, Cody Gakpo, Frenkie de Jong, Memphis Depay and more

Manchester United secured their first Premier League win under Erik ten Hag with a much-needed 2-1 victory over Liverpool, but the club’s summer transfer dealings appear far from finished.Casemiro was unveiled to supporters at Old Trafford before that win, with the midfielder a high-cost addition from Real Madrid.Ten Hag has also secured the signings of Ajax’s Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia of Feyenoord this summer, while Christian Eriksen arrived on a free transfer.But with the Dutch manager keen for more reinforcements and Cristiano Ronaldo’s future still seemingly uncertain, who else might be arriving in Manchester before the window closes?AntonyHaving...
PREMIER LEAGUE
