ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Colour fills Belfast streets as city marks largest cultural diversity festival

By Cate McCurry
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oKjoL_0hOhDebY00

An array of colours and floats filled the streets of Belfast as Northern Ireland’s largest cultural diversity festival took place.

The Mela carnival parade wound its way through the city – bringing music, dance, art, food and celebrations back to the streets.

The Mela carnival marks the start of the festival, which will take place over the next week.

Hundreds of artists from across Northern Ireland took part in the parade, which started at Writer’s Square and made its way to City Hall.

It is the first time the festival has taken place following a two-year break due to the Covid pandemic.

The carnival will be followed by daily Mela plus events across the city next week, leading up to the annual Mela Day extravaganza in Botanic Gardens next Sunday.

The festival includes a line-up of global music, dance, art, theatre, wellbeing and food.

A thousand participants representing more than 20 different cultural groups took part in the new Mela carnival parade through the city centre.

It was led by the Lord Mayor of Belfast Councillor Christina Black and Belfast Mela founder Nisha Tandon – with pulsating world music and dance and amazing sculptures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1om2ed_0hOhDebY00

There was also a global village at City Hall with aerial acrobatics displays by Fidget Feet and live global performances on stage, along with food and arts workshops.

The week ahead will include Neil Martin’s Connections Concert at St Anne’s Cathedral on Tuesday, which will feature 14 local musicians from across the globe now living in Northern Ireland.

On Wednesday, there will be a showing of a climate change animation film to celebrate Mela’s green credentials, while on Friday Global Ceili will bring together dancing from Scotland, Ireland, China, Indian and Mexico.

The festival will end with Mela Day at Botanic Gardens next Sunday.

Thousands of visitors are expected to visit Botanic Gardens from 12 noon to 6pm for the big Mela finale,

Ms Tandon, OBE, founder of Belfast Mela and director of ArtsEkta said: “We are delighted to be back with our first full festival since the pandemic and our most ambitious programme to date including the long-awaited return to Botanic Gardens for our festival finale.

“From outdoor spectacles, late night music, pop up food events and walking tours, to exhibitions, wellbeing days, film screenings and theatre there is really something for everyone in what is now the biggest celebration of cultural diversity on the island of Ireland.

“We are so proud to have been working with hundreds of artists, thousands of participants and are looking forward to welcoming up to 60,000 attendees to events over eight days.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

British man forced to spend dream Mexico holiday alone after girlfriend deported over visa mix-up

A British man was forced to spend his dream holiday to Mexico alone after his Brazilian girlfriend was deported over a visa mix-up.Scott Kinghorn, 32, and partner Thallise Marciano, 29, splashed out £2,500 on the trip of a lifetime.But their holiday plans were left in tatters when Mr Kinghorn became separated from Ms Marciano.She is a Brazilian national and was therefore required to apply for a separate visa to gain entry to Mexico.But Mr Kinghorn claims they were not told this by the booking agent – meaning he was left stranded in Mexico for a week while Ms Marciano was...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Ukrainians gather to mark their independence day in Dublin

Thousands of Ukrainian people in Ireland gathered to mark their national independence day in Dublin on Wednesday, 24 August.A demonstration was held through the city, starting at the An Post General Post Office on O’Connell Street and moving to the Ukrainian Embassy in Ballsbridge.Many carried banners which read “Stand With Ukraine”, waved Ukrainian flags, and held blue and yellow balloons.The independence day celebrates 31 years of the Ukraine's independence from the Moscow-controlled former Soviet Union.Wednesday also marked the six month anniversary of the ongoing war.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Ukraine Independence Day: Zelensky says country was ‘reborn’ after Russia invadedSevere flooding hits Ireland as thunderstorms mark end of heatwaveElderly Jewish man attacked with fire extinguisher in New York
SOCIETY
The Independent

British teenager becomes youngest person to complete solo round-the-world flight

A teenage pilot is set to become the youngest person to fly around the world solo in a small aircraft, after landing in Bulgaria, where his journey began five months ago. Mack Rutherford, a Belgian-British dual national aged 17, touched down at an airstrip west of Bulgaria’s capital, Sofia, to complete his trip and to claim two Guinness World Records. Once his achievement is certified, he will become the youngest person to fly around the world by himself, as well as the youngest person to circumnavigate the globe in a microlight plane. Mr Rutherford’s plane is a Shark, one of...
INDIA
The Independent

British pilot, 17, seconds from Pacific Ocean disaster during world-record bid

A teenage pilot attempting to be the youngest to fly the globe solo has revealed the “hairy moment” he cheated death on an abandoned Pacific Ocean island.Mack Rutherford took off from Sofia, Bulgaria, on March 23 this year and flew to Italy and Greece, before navigating Asia, Africa, the US, and two oceans.The 17-year-old made his first return to England on Monday, touching down at London’s Biggin Hill airport having visited Scotland last weekend.The British-Belgian teenager is in the final stages of his journey back to Sofia, where his key sponsor is based, and he hopes to arrive on August...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

806K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy