ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach, FL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Woman Charged With Trespassing On School Grounds

UPDATE: EXPELLED FROM LYNN UNIVERSITY BUT RETURNED… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 9:12 a.m. — BocaNewsNow.com just learned that Diem was expelled from Lynn University but allegedly returned, was told to leave, then came back. This is the narrative of the report filed by Boca Raton Police. Our original reporting follows: On 08/23/2022 at […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Woman, 67, Drives Into Pole, Is Charged With DUI

Driving To See Boyfriend. Police: Empty Wine Bottle In Car. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman is facing a DUI charge after the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says she drove into a pole in Wellington, then was found with a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Man Charged With Assaulting Transgenendered Teen

Victor Abrams Allegedly Engaged In Inappropriate Contact With Teen, And Dog… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton resident Victor Abrams, 25, is facing sexual assault charges after he allegedly engaged in intimate acts with a transgendered teen. The police report, obtained by BocaNewsNow.com, […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Delray Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Delray Beach, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Extinguisher#Fl#Metrodesk Media#Llc
BOCANEWSNOW

STUDENT WITH KNIFE DETAINED AT DON ESTRIDGE MIDDLE SCHOOL BOCA RATON

Student Saw Something. Said Something. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A student with a knife was detained at Don Estridge High Tech Middle School on Monday. Sources within the Palm Beach County School District confirmed the incident to BocaNewsNow.com Monday evening. BocaNewsNow.com […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

PHOTOS: Car fire leaves vehicle torched on Turnpike

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A car fire left one vehicle torched on Florida's Turnpike. The fire happened just south of the Lake Worth Road exit yesterday. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue used foam to suppress the flames and contain any gas spillage. PBCFR shared photos on its...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

IS YOUR POOL CLEAN? These Boca Raton, Delray Beach Pools Are Unsatisfactory Says Health Dept.

Vizcaya, Casa Bella, Allure By Windsor, More… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Several pools have received the rating of “unsatisfactory” by inspectors with the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County. We note that the ratings are accurate at the time they are […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cw34.com

Driver dead after speeding while under the influence

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is dead after a crash in West Palm Beach. The crash happened at the intersection of Forest Hill Boulevard and South Military Trail, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. Authorities say Olivia M. Maly, 28, was driving at a...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Palm Beach County Man Dies In Tesla Model S

COPS: Driver Sped, Flipped Car, Died. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Palm Beach County man is dead after allegedly speeding in his Tesla Model S. The Tesla flipped. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton, FL
37K+
Followers
4K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.

 https://bocanewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy