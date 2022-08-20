Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Opinion: Republicans Now Want to Defund the FBIWalter Rhein
Mar-a-Lago Estate Raided by FBIThe Veracity ReportPalm Beach, FL
Brazilian restaurant chain Fogo de Chao is coming to Fort LauderdaleBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Gov. DeSantis Comments on FBI Raid of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Home, Noting That “Hunter Biden Gets Treated With Kid Gloves”Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Boca Raton Woman Charged With Trespassing On School Grounds
UPDATE: EXPELLED FROM LYNN UNIVERSITY BUT RETURNED… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 9:12 a.m. — BocaNewsNow.com just learned that Diem was expelled from Lynn University but allegedly returned, was told to leave, then came back. This is the narrative of the report filed by Boca Raton Police. Our original reporting follows: On 08/23/2022 at […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Boca Raton’s Olivia Maly Dead In Crash, Cops Say Impaired By Alcohol Or Drugs
We’ve Reported On Her DUI Arrests Before. Booked At Least Seven Times Since 2017. Now Dead. Alcohol/Drugs A Factor According To PBSO. Maly Not Wearing Seatbelt As She Slams Into Car, Pole, Flips. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman whose previous […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Boca Raton Woman, 67, Drives Into Pole, Is Charged With DUI
Driving To See Boyfriend. Police: Empty Wine Bottle In Car. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman is facing a DUI charge after the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says she drove into a pole in Wellington, then was found with a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Boca Raton Man Charged With Assaulting Transgenendered Teen
Victor Abrams Allegedly Engaged In Inappropriate Contact With Teen, And Dog… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton resident Victor Abrams, 25, is facing sexual assault charges after he allegedly engaged in intimate acts with a transgendered teen. The police report, obtained by BocaNewsNow.com, […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Boat damaged by wake of Boca Raton Fire Rescue vessel: Who pays?
A Boca Raton man said the wake from a speeding Boca Raton Fire Rescue boat led to more than $2,000 in damages to his brand new Boston Whaler. The city denied his claim.
PANTS SUIT! Man Claims Injury In Palm Beach County Dressing Room
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — You could call it the “Pants Suit.” A Palm Beach County man says he was trying on pants in the Cost Less Dry Cleaners in Lake Worth when he sat on the bench in the dressing room. The […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
K-9 snuffs West Palm Beach bank robbery suspect who hid stolen money in chair
A bank robbery suspect is behind bars thanks to a crime-fighting canine. Police said Lushun Ferryman entered the bank wearing a vest and dress pants before handing a teller a note demanding money.
WPBF News 25
Driver dies after speeding while intoxicated, crashing at intersection
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. — A woman is dead after speeding while driving intoxicated early Tuesday morning in Palm Beach County. Deputies reported that 28-year-old Olivia Maly, of Boca Raton, was driving a Dodge Challenger while intoxicated on South Military Trail at 1:53 a.m. at a high rate of speed.
Military Trail shutdown at Forest Hill Blvd. after fatal crash
Military Trail is shutdown at Forest Hill Blvd. after a fatal crash Wednesday morning. Chopper 5 reporter Johann Hoffend says your alternate routes are Kirk Rd. and Haverhill Rd.
STUDENT WITH KNIFE DETAINED AT DON ESTRIDGE MIDDLE SCHOOL BOCA RATON
Student Saw Something. Said Something. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A student with a knife was detained at Don Estridge High Tech Middle School on Monday. Sources within the Palm Beach County School District confirmed the incident to BocaNewsNow.com Monday evening. BocaNewsNow.com […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cbs12.com
PHOTOS: Car fire leaves vehicle torched on Turnpike
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A car fire left one vehicle torched on Florida's Turnpike. The fire happened just south of the Lake Worth Road exit yesterday. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue used foam to suppress the flames and contain any gas spillage. PBCFR shared photos on its...
IS YOUR POOL CLEAN? These Boca Raton, Delray Beach Pools Are Unsatisfactory Says Health Dept.
Vizcaya, Casa Bella, Allure By Windsor, More… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Several pools have received the rating of “unsatisfactory” by inspectors with the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County. We note that the ratings are accurate at the time they are […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
5 South Florida residents plead guilty to fraud charges in $21M online app 'investment' scam
When meeting with potential investors, Paul Geraci lavished them with tales about how they could get rich by bankrolling the development of an online app that would combine the best of the internet: playing games and shopping. After one pitch, an eager prospect handed the 45-year-old Parkland man $50,000. But...
cw34.com
Driver dead after speeding while under the influence
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is dead after a crash in West Palm Beach. The crash happened at the intersection of Forest Hill Boulevard and South Military Trail, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. Authorities say Olivia M. Maly, 28, was driving at a...
Stolen lottery tickets cause school lockout in Martin County
An elementary school in Martin County was placed on a lockout after deputies said a man stole lottery tickets from a nearby gas station.
Palm Beach County Man Dies In Tesla Model S
COPS: Driver Sped, Flipped Car, Died. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Palm Beach County man is dead after allegedly speeding in his Tesla Model S. The Tesla flipped. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
South Florida man arrested for throwing, slamming puppies to the ground
A man's been arrested after witnesses saw him abusing two puppies in South Florida this weekend.
WPBF News 25
2 Miami men charged with catalytic converter thefts in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Two Miami men are in jail after being caught with 13 sawed-off catalytic converters early Monday morning in Port St. Lucie. Police said eight of those converters were stolen from one local business that has dealt with this problem before. Your Neighborhood: Local coverage...
cw34.com
Pedestrian laying in street struck and killed in Palm Springs
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — A car struck and killed a pedestrian in Palm Springs on Monday. The Florida Highway Patrol say a car was driving eastbound on 2nd Avenue N. Troopers say the pedestrian was laying in the eastbound lane when the car hit him. The pedestrian was...
UPDATE: Don Estridge Middle School Student Had Knife, No Gun Despite Claim
Boca Raton Student Appears To Make Threat Against Kid Who Turned Him In… School Officials, Parents, Students Call Whistleblower “A Hero.” BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Don Estridge High Tech Middle School student caught with a knife in the Boca Raton […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
