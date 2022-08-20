Read full article on original website
ffxnow.com
NEW: Fairfax County could end local Covid state of emergency next month
An end may be in sight for the local state of emergency that Fairfax County has had in place since the COVID-19 pandemic upended government operations and daily life in March 2020. “A County Executive agenda item regarding ending the Local Emergency Declaration that was established to support response and...
cbs19news
Orange residents asked to fill out jury duty questionnaire
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Orange County residents may have recently received a jury duty questionnaire. This questionnaire has a Maryland return address. According to a release, the Orange County Circuit Court Clerk's Office has partnered with ezJURY for jury management. The questionnaire is part of this service. Residents...
fox5dc.com
Prince William County taxpayers shocked by high personal property tax bill
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. - People in one northern Virginia county are doing a double take when it comes to their personal property tax bill. Diane Pollard of Prince William County told FOX 5's Ayesha Khan Tuesday, that her tax bill is significantly higher than it was last year. Pollard...
royalexaminer.com
Search for malicious wounding suspect leads to ‘soft lockdowns’ at A.S. Rhodes and 15th St. Diversified Minds location
Early Morning on August 23, 2022, the A.S. Rhodes Elementary School and Diversified Minds was placed on soft lockdown while the Warren County Sheriff’s Office tracked an individual who had fled on foot and was wanted out of a neighboring jurisdiction. The white male, wearing blue shorts and a white tank top, was last seen running near A.S. Rhodes near Kesler Road. Out of an abundance of caution for student and staff safety, A.S. Rhodes Elementary was placed on lockdown due to the proximity and nature of the incident.
State police issue at-risk senior alert for missing Virginia man
State Police said 81-year-old Richard Edward Hood was last seen at his house on Meeting House Way in Alexandria. Police said Hood has a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.
2 injured in Northern Virginia shooting
BRISTOW, Va. — Prince William County Police are investigating after a man and woman were shot in Bristow, Virginia. Officers responded to the 9000 block of Acadia Park Drive on Monday after a report of a shooting. Police found that a man and a woman, whose identities have not been disclosed, suffered from injuries, according to officials.
Police: Shooting in Loudoun Co. leaves man injured
WASHINGTON — Officers in Loudoun County, Virginia are investigating following a shooting that left a man injured Tuesday afternoon. Officials believe the shooting that took place in the 700 block of West Church Road in Sterling happened in a home where "multiple subjects were located." However, officials say the victim was found nearby suffering from a gunshot wound with non-life-threatening injuries.
WJLA
Youngkin: Fairfax Co. 'better get it together' when it comes to supporting law enforcement
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is speaking out against leaders in Fairfax County as violent crime increases and Fairfax County faces an unprecedented police shortage. “One of the things we did on day one was press for increased funding for state police, for deputy sheriffs,...
ffxnow.com
FCPD: Community member finds body near Huntley Meadows Park
Fairfax County police are investigating a dead body discovered near Huntley Meadows Park in the Hybla Valley area. The body was found in “a wooded area” in the 7900 block of Janna Avenue, the Fairfax County Police Department said on Twitter this afternoon (Tuesday). Due to the condition...
Stafford Schools: 'Poor communication' and lack of water led to 101 heat illnesses at convocation
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Stafford County’s School Board is investigating what caused eight people to be hospitalized from heat illness during a school event earlier this month. The board held a special meeting Tuesday evening to get answers about the unusual August 5 incident. SCPS kicked off the 2022...
WHSV
Three seriously hurt in Rockingham Co. crash
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police are investigating a crash which left three people injured on Tuesday night. According to a VSP spokesperson, the crash involved one vehicle. Several first responders and at least two medical helicopters responded to the area of Orebaugh Road in Timberville just after...
cbs19news
Two arrested for DUI over weekend
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Orange County Sheriff's Office arrested two men for DUI over the weekend. On Saturday, a deputy pulled over a driver for going 73 miles per hour in a 55-mph zone on James Madison Highway around 9:05 p.m. The driver, 32-year-old Salvador Michael Ramos...
fox5dc.com
400 speeding tickets issued in one day to drivers on Fairfax County Parkway
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - As summer winds down, police hope drivers start slowing down with more cars and school buses on the road. If not, they'll have to pay a hefty price — thanks to new speed cameras set up near school zones in Fairfax County. A 2020 state...
Virginia Man Busted By Undercover Agent In Montgomery County Posing As Teen Girl: Police
A Virginia man has been arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor after he was caught trying to meet up with an underage girl in Maryland, authorities say. Jose M. Jimenez, 34, of McLean, Virginia, had thought he was talking to a 15-year-old girl on social media, but in reality, was actually having a conversation with a Montgomery County detective posing as the child, Montgomery County police say.
theriver953.com
VSP investigate a fatal accident in Shenandoah County
Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal single vehicle accident in Shenandoah County from Sun. afternoon. According to an email from VSP Public information Officer Brent Coffey the accident occurred shortly before 4 p.m. on Aug. 21. A Ford F-150 traveling South on Interstate 81 attempted to exit the...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Road line painting scheduled to begin next week across city
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Road line painting will begin on Monday, according to an alert sent out by the City of Waynesboro. The painting will take place Aug. 29-30. Repainting of all road markings in the city is planned including recently...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia man among three found guilty for assaulting police officers at Capitol on Jan. 6
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. A Mechanicsville man was among three found guilty in a Washington, D.C., court on Tuesday of assaulting police officers at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The three men – Robert Morss, 29, of Glenshaw, Pa.,...
Augusta Free Press
Road near I-66/I-81 interchange reopens after blast from nearby quarry throws rocks into roadway
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Update: Wednesday, 3:39 p.m. That didn’t take long. Northbound and southbound Route 340/522 (Winchester Road) in Warren County have reopened in Warren County following cleanup from a blast at a nearby quarry. Northbound and southbound Route...
WHSV
Fundraiser for HPD detective Gavin Lam
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham Union No. 27 held a fundraiser for a Harrisonburg Police Department detective Monday evening at Pale Fire Brewery in Harrisonburg. Gavin Lam suffered a stroke earlier this year. On his road to recovery, the community came together to help his family out with financial strains.
Customer jailed after dispute over smoothie ends with food flying, Virginia cops say
She didn’t like her smoothie, deputies say.
