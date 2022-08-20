ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
cbs19news

Orange residents asked to fill out jury duty questionnaire

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Orange County residents may have recently received a jury duty questionnaire. This questionnaire has a Maryland return address. According to a release, the Orange County Circuit Court Clerk's Office has partnered with ezJURY for jury management. The questionnaire is part of this service. Residents...
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Search for malicious wounding suspect leads to ‘soft lockdowns’ at A.S. Rhodes and 15th St. Diversified Minds location

Early Morning on August 23, 2022, the A.S. Rhodes Elementary School and Diversified Minds was placed on soft lockdown while the Warren County Sheriff’s Office tracked an individual who had fled on foot and was wanted out of a neighboring jurisdiction. The white male, wearing blue shorts and a white tank top, was last seen running near A.S. Rhodes near Kesler Road. Out of an abundance of caution for student and staff safety, A.S. Rhodes Elementary was placed on lockdown due to the proximity and nature of the incident.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Signals#Smartphone App#Mobile#County Road#Road Work#Vdot
WUSA9

2 injured in Northern Virginia shooting

BRISTOW, Va. — Prince William County Police are investigating after a man and woman were shot in Bristow, Virginia. Officers responded to the 9000 block of Acadia Park Drive on Monday after a report of a shooting. Police found that a man and a woman, whose identities have not been disclosed, suffered from injuries, according to officials.
BRISTOW, VA
WUSA9

Police: Shooting in Loudoun Co. leaves man injured

WASHINGTON — Officers in Loudoun County, Virginia are investigating following a shooting that left a man injured Tuesday afternoon. Officials believe the shooting that took place in the 700 block of West Church Road in Sterling happened in a home where "multiple subjects were located." However, officials say the victim was found nearby suffering from a gunshot wound with non-life-threatening injuries.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

FCPD: Community member finds body near Huntley Meadows Park

Fairfax County police are investigating a dead body discovered near Huntley Meadows Park in the Hybla Valley area. The body was found in “a wooded area” in the 7900 block of Janna Avenue, the Fairfax County Police Department said on Twitter this afternoon (Tuesday). Due to the condition...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Three seriously hurt in Rockingham Co. crash

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police are investigating a crash which left three people injured on Tuesday night. According to a VSP spokesperson, the crash involved one vehicle. Several first responders and at least two medical helicopters responded to the area of Orebaugh Road in Timberville just after...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Two arrested for DUI over weekend

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Orange County Sheriff's Office arrested two men for DUI over the weekend. On Saturday, a deputy pulled over a driver for going 73 miles per hour in a 55-mph zone on James Madison Highway around 9:05 p.m. The driver, 32-year-old Salvador Michael Ramos...
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

Virginia Man Busted By Undercover Agent In Montgomery County Posing As Teen Girl: Police

A Virginia man has been arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor after he was caught trying to meet up with an underage girl in Maryland, authorities say. Jose M. Jimenez, 34, of McLean, Virginia, had thought he was talking to a 15-year-old girl on social media, but in reality, was actually having a conversation with a Montgomery County detective posing as the child, Montgomery County police say.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
theriver953.com

VSP investigate a fatal accident in Shenandoah County

Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal single vehicle accident in Shenandoah County from Sun. afternoon. According to an email from VSP Public information Officer Brent Coffey the accident occurred shortly before 4 p.m. on Aug. 21. A Ford F-150 traveling South on Interstate 81 attempted to exit the...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Fundraiser for HPD detective Gavin Lam

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham Union No. 27 held a fundraiser for a Harrisonburg Police Department detective Monday evening at Pale Fire Brewery in Harrisonburg. Gavin Lam suffered a stroke earlier this year. On his road to recovery, the community came together to help his family out with financial strains.
HARRISONBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy