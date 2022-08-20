ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pence Says He Didn’t Take Classified Materials from White House

By Emily Hernandez
 4 days ago
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Former Vice President Mike Pence claims he didn’t take any classified materials with him when he left the White House, unlike his ex-boss, Donald Trump. The admission, made Friday to the Associated Press, comes as the FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in search of top-secret documents and other classified materials earlier this month. Federal officials walked away with boxes of material marked “top-secret.” When asked directly if Pence took any such material, he replied “No, not to my knowledge,” adding that he doesn’t “want to prejudge it before until we know all the facts,” when asked about the Trump raid. “The concern that millions of Americans felt is only going to be resolved with daylight. I know that’s not customary in an investigation. But this is unprecedented action by the Justice Department, and I think it merits an unprecedented transparency,” he said.

