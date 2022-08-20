Read full article on original website
Jackboy Calls Kodak Black A "Federal Agent" Over Jay-Z & Eminem's "Renegade"
Jackboy's remained a pivotal force in Florida's dominant rap scene. Though the rapper was attached to Sniper Gang, he parted ways from Kodak Black's label to establish his own empire. Unfortunately, the falling out between the two friends continues to play out publicly. The latest update on the saga comes in the form of Jackboy's latest release, "Renegade Freestyle (Closure)." In the song, Jackboy takes on Jay-Z and Eminem's iconic collaboration and directly reflects on their issues. Jackboy accuses Yak of wanting to hold back his artists, if they become bigger than him, while calling him a "federal agent" for his Trump ties. A large portion of the subs towards Yak comes in the second verse.
Janet Jackson's "Rhythm Nation" Causes Older Laptops To Crash Due To "Natural Resonant Frequencies"
It's pretty hard to deny the star power of R&B vocalist Janet Jackson, but did you know that one of her 1989 songs has allegedly been causing older laptops to crash? Earlier this month, Microsoft's principal software engineer, Raymond Chen, explained the phenomena in a blog post. "The song contained...
Cardi B To Direct New Offset Music Video With A "Very Sexy, Talented Artist"
One of hip-hop's favourite couples – Cardi B and Offset – are gearing up for yet another collaboration, from the sounds of things. While the mother of two has been hard at work on her follow-up to 2018's debut album, Invasion of Privacy, her husband has been steadily dropping off solo singles of his own as his fellow Migo members Quavo and Takeoff work on their dual projects.
Offset Says P "Blackballed" Him Following Quality Control Lawsuit
The tension is quickly bubbling up between Offset and Quality Control. Earlier today, we reported that Offset filed a lawsuit against Quality Control over his artist rights as a solo act. The rapper explained that he paid a significant amount of money to secure his artist rights at the top of 2021 but when it came down to releasing new music, the label quickly tried to put their name on it.
Lil Crix Calls On Kodak Black For "Spin The Block"
Lil Crix might not be a household name but he's working his way up to it. The budding rapper came through this week with his new collaboration alongside Kodak Black titled, "Spin The Block." Crix's deadpan delivery and his staccato hums create an effortless earworm of a hook as he details his time in the streets. Meanwhile, Kodak Black's assistance on the record helps elevates the record even further and his stamp of approval certainly put more eyes on the budding star.
Natalie Nunn Claims Blueface's Mom Tried To Take Chrisean Rock's Checks
The relationship between Blueface and Chrisean Rock has caused concern for years, but they've outdone themselves in 2022. For (at least) the second time this year, Rock was arrested due to an incident involving the rapper. Previously, she was reportedly taken into custody in Oklahoma after she was said to have broken into his house and driven off with his vehicle. It was reported that she was driving cross country back home to Baltimore.
Snoop Dogg Speaks On Tupac As A Revolutionary: "My Spirit Is Bubbling"
Their friendship was one that was immortalized in the studio and in the various interviews that can still be recovered. In the decades that have followed Tupac Shakur's unexpected death, Snoop Dogg has memorialized his collaborator whenever possible, often speaking about Pac's revolutionary mindset. The slain rapper was an activist as well as a hitmaker, and many of his impassioned moments with the media have continued to motivate people looking for political change.
Chris Brown Reveals He's Still Banned From Performing At Award Shows
Chris Brown has had an incredible year thanks to the success of his tenth studio album Breezy as well as his current "One Of Them Ones" Tour with Lil Baby. But according to the star, despite all of his accomplishments, he's still banned from performing at award shows. The "Warm Embrace" singer took to social media over the weekend to thank his fans for their undying support and revealed that even BET hasn't invited him to take the stage during their award shows.
Chrisean Rock Arrested After Blueface Fight, Blueface's Mom Reacts
The feuds and fistfights between L.A. rapper Blueface and his girlfriend Chrisean Rock continue to escalate. Blueface recently took to Instagram to claim that Rock is now in police custody for their altercation in an Arizona lounge, occasionally stating "Free Rock!" throughout the clip. "We ain't never make the same...
Playboi Carti Shocks Fans With New “Satan” Tattoo
Playboi Carti is never afraid to push the boundaries when it comes to his aesthetic. The Georgia rapper, known for his goth persona, recently took his image to the next level with a new neck tattoo that says "Satan." Aside from sharing a photo of his new ink, the 25-year old star has yet to speak about the meaning behind the tattoo. However, fans quickly hopped on social media to share their strong opinions about the new tat.
NBA Youngboy's Team Shades DJ Khaled For "GOD DID" Exclusion
Whenever DJ Khaled drops an album, you better believe that it'll have the biggest names in the game. God Did is no different. This afternoon, the famed Miami DJ shared the official tracklist for the project. The 18-song album includes two features from Drake, an appearance from Jay-Z,Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, and plenty of other legendary figures. As far as the younger artists in the game, Lil Durk, Lil Baby, Kodak Black, and Nardo Wick are featured on God Did. However, one artist -- the most prolific of them all -- seems to feel excluded from the album.
NBA・
Diddy Released Biggie's "Who Shot Ya" To Fuel Tupac Feud, Ex-Bad Boy President Says
The feud between Tupac and Biggie remains a case study in hip-hop beefs. Over the course of their respective careers, they went from friends to enemies, who, unfortunately, took their grievances with one another to the grave. Biggie's "Who Shot Ya" was a massive catalyst in the East Coast-West Coast friction in the 90s but the song wasn't actually targeting Tupac. According to a former executive at Bad Boy, it was Diddy who exasperated the issues between the two with his marketing strategy.
Dj Khaled Reveals Whether He Would Work With T-Pain Again
DJ Khaled and T-Pain made music history together over the years, dropping hit collaborations that became mainstays on the music charts. From "All I Do Is Win" to "I'm So Hood," there was a time when it was rare to turn on the radio without hearing a T-Pain and DJ Khaled record. But as with most great things, the Florida stars' relationship took a turn in 2013 when T-Pain spoke about Khaled and his relationship with Future during an interview.
Kodak Black Shouts Out Tory Lanez, Boosie, & DaBaby On "They Fear Me"
Though he's best known for stirring the pot and causing trouble, Kodak Black's fans have noticed a maturity coming through in his lyrics as of late. With his most recent arrival – a surprise 4-track EP, Closure, which dropped this weekend – the 25-year-old continued this theme, particularly on "They Fear Me."
Soulja Boy Shares His Latest Single "Life Is Amazing"
Say what you will about Soulja Boy but he's never been one to shy away from experimenting with his sound. He's frequently adapted and evolved with the times which is why he remains a cultural figure today. Mind you, his music might not be popping off the way it once did but Soulja Boy can produce a hit. That you can not deny.
Freddie Gibbs & Benny The Butcher Share Alleged Details Of Buffalo Chain Snatching
Benny The Butcher and Freddie Gibbs are still throwing shots at each other, hours after Benny The Butcher flaunted Gibbs' E$GN chain. Benny fired back at Gibbs's comments, reminding the Alfredo rapper of the incident that occurred in Buffalo. Benny referred to Gibbs as "MC Dinosaur BBQ," a reference to the Buffalo restaurant where Gibbs was jumped.
AI-Controlled Rapper FN Meka's Creator Speaks Out On His Capitol Records-Signed Design
FN Meka – a musical artist who is powered using artificial intelligence – has been causing a stir online after he nabbed a coveted recording deal with Capitol Records. The rapper has amassed over 10M followers on TikTok, and already collaborated with Gunna on its first single, "Florida Water."
Is Megan Thee Stallion Actually From San Antonio? "Houston Hottie" Responds
The saga between Megan Thee Stallion and 1501 Certified Ent.'s Carl Crawford continues after she filed for $1M in damages in their ongoing lawsuit. Following a statement from J. Prince who came to Crawford's defense, all hell broke loose on social media between the CEO and the Traumazine artist. The two exchanged words on Twitter and Instagram before Crawford hopped on Live where he accused Megan Thee Stallion of falsely claiming Houston as her home. According to Crawford, Megan Thee Stallion is a San Antonio native.
