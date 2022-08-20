Read full article on original website
CAFA 2022 Nominees: The Full List of Canada’s Top Talent in Fashion and Beyond
Including this year's honourees, who are already winners!. The most stylish crowd in Toronto gathered at the Design Exchange on Tuesday morning for the highly-anticipated CAFA 2022 nominees announcement by the Canadian Art and Fashion Awards for its eighth annual gala — and news that the red carpet gala will once again be held in person.
Where Do We Draw the Line Between Clothing and Costume?
Surrealism is staging a fashionable comeback. One evening in April, I was deep in a rabbit hole of browsing the Ssense website when I happened onto something so bizarre that it made me question whether or not I was still in possession of a sound mind. The item in question was a pair of sickly-green knee-high boots; each boot had not a square or almond toe but four splayed digits, resembling an alien foot. They were less “footwear” than “partially sentient creature that appears to have wriggled out of Shrek’s swamp.” As I attempted to determine what type of customer might purchase these $1,650 boots, all my molten brain could scrounge together was “slime fetishist” or “costume designer outfitting a community theatre production of Flubber.” (I later found an image of Tessa Thompson wearing a version of them in black with a metallic-gold shredded mini-dress at a 2021 Met Gala after-party, but even her insouciance couldn’t convince me of the appeal.)
