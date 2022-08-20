Read full article on original website
M ary Theresa Tokarczyk
4d ago
That's exactly what Biden has proposed in the IRA Bill that just passed. Of course he'll never admit he's following Biden's lead.
virginiamercury.com
Buchanan metallurgical coal mine to expand after deal with Virginia
Virginia’s largest coal mining operation is set to get even larger after Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration announced a deal between the state and Coronado Global Resources to expand operations and production at the company’s Buchanan Mine Complex in Buchanan County. On Tuesday, the administration said Coronado will...
WBOC
Utility: Guarantee for Large Virginia Offshore Wind Farm 'Untenable'
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Dominion Energy Virginia says a ratepayer protection that state regulators included in a recent order approving the utility's application to build and recover the costs of a massive offshore wind farm would lead to the termination of the project. Dominion made the assertion in a filing this week with the State Corporation Commission. The utility's petition asks regulators to reconsider that portion of their order. A commission spokesperson says a decision on the petition will be forthcoming. He couldn't comment on a timeline. Dominion says its 176-turbine project in the waters off Virginia Beach will be the country's largest wind farm.
wfxrtv.com
Mining company adding 181 jobs in SW Virginia with $169M expansion
GRUNDY, Va. (WJHL) — Australian-based Coronado Global Resources expects to create 181 high-paying mining jobs with a $169 million expansion of its Buchanan Mine Complex, Virginia officials and the company announced Tuesday. The expansion, which is being aided by a $3.525 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund, will...
Coronado Global Resources to Expand in Southwest Virginia, Creating 181 New Jobs
Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced that Coronado Global Resources Inc., a leading international producer of high-quality metallurgical coal, plans to expand in Buchanan County and Tazewell County. The company’s commitment of $169.1 million toward this effort will increase capacity at its Buchanan Mine Complex to meet the growing demand for metallurgical coal, an essential element […]
Augusta Free Press
Expanded agricultural attractions featured during the State Fair of Virginia
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. During the fair’s 10-day run, from Sept. 23 through Oct. 2, fairgoers can immerse themselves in Virginia agriculture and forestry through numerous attractions. From live animal competitions and exhibits to creative art and culinary contests that highlight Virginia-grown foods, the State Fair has agriculture connections for all ages.
A Virginia skill-game company has sued convenience stores nearly 150 times
Queen of Virginia, one of the main skill-game companies operating in the state, has long characterized its enterprise as a way to let small business owners get a piece of the new moneymaking opportunities that have come with Virginia’s newly relaxed approach to gambling. By agreeing to host the company’s slots-like machines, convenience stores and […] The post A Virginia skill-game company has sued convenience stores nearly 150 times appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Inside Nova
Transportation authority weighs $75 billion in Northern Virginia projects
The Northern Virginia Transportation Authority is looking for feedback from the public on its long-range TransAction plan, which is supposed to guide the region’s transportation project priorities through 2045. Featuring an estimated $75.7 billion in potential projects, TransAction is different from the NVTA’s six-year program, serving instead as a...
How could the new student loan debt plan help Virginia students?
Later today, President Joe Biden is expected to announce plans to cancel a chunk of student loan debt. The move would help students here in Virginia where average student loan debt is the 4th highest in the United States.
Virginia Releasing $500 One-Time Payments To Eligible Residents In October
(fizkes/Adobe Stock Images) With the unbelievable costs of inflation impacting many residents in Virginia, it comes as a welcome surprise that many residents may be receiving a tax rebate in October and the fall months.
cardinalnews.org
Top advocate for Virginia’s private colleges retires; will raise llamas
There’s not a college within 20 miles of Bedford. But for the last 40 years, the town has served as the heartbeat of Virginia’s private college system. Since 1983, from the law office founded by his father, Robert Lambeth Jr. has presided over the Council of Independent Colleges in Virginia, or CICV, a nonprofit organization representing 27 accredited nonprofit independent colleges and universities in Virginia, from Appalachian School of Law and Emory & Henry to George Washington University and everywhere in between.Since taking over CICV from the organization’s founder, Lambeth, 73, has been single-minded in marshaling the resources of the commonwealth’s individual colleges, when appropriate, to keep them affordable and accessible for Virginians from all walks of life.
Growing number of students across Virginia switch to homeschooling
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As many students return to classrooms, others are going to be learning from home this year. Many parents have decided that homeschooling could be a better option. Kristine Caalim and her son Ezequiel sat on their couch. Ezequiel is on one side of his mother,...
State Superintendent encourages Virginia families to submit applications for free meals
Virginia is expanding eligibility for free meals during the 2022-2023 school year through funding provided by the General Assembly in the state budget.
Blacks, others shouldn’t have to obliterate their presence to receive fair home value
Another case of likely racial discrimination in housing appraisals has cropped up, this time in Baltimore. The New York Times recently reported a Black husband and wife first received an appraisal of $472,000. After they “whitewashed” their home – removing family photos and having a White colleague stand in for them as the “owner” – […] The post Blacks, others shouldn’t have to obliterate their presence to receive fair home value appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
shoredailynews.com
Virginia posts $3.2 billion cash surplus, Youngkin wants more tax cuts
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia ended the 2022 fiscal year with a $3.2 billion cash surplus, a sign of both a healthy economy and overtaxation, GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Friday as he presented lawmakers with a review of the state’s finances. In an interview and in remarks...
WSLS
‘If you see it, kill it:’ Spotted Lanternfly could create concern for Virginia’s agriculture
Local agriculture agencies have launched a new campaign, “If you see it, kill it.” This message about Spotted lanternflies could help save plants, trees and even wine. This fall when you see a Spotted Lanternfly, don’t hesitate, take a shoe and crush the invasive and destructive insect.
viatravelers.com
17 Best Beaches in Virginia to Visit
Are you planning an ultimate U.S. beach getaway for your next vacation? Virginia is one of the best tourist destinations you should consider, known for its gorgeous beaches. This southeastern U.S. state is jam-packed with historical landmarks, museums, lakes, and countless activities to do. However, visiting Virginia beaches should be the highlight of your trip, especially during the summer.
fox5dc.com
Prince William County taxpayers shocked by high personal property tax bill
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. - People in one northern Virginia county are doing a double take when it comes to their personal property tax bill. Diane Pollard of Prince William County told FOX 5's Ayesha Khan Tuesday, that her tax bill is significantly higher than it was last year. Pollard...
Virginia, 41 other states, moving forward in suit against Suboxone producer
Virginia and 41 other states will be proceeding with their litigation against Indivior Inc., the producers of an opioid withdrawal treatment drug, Attorney General Jason Miyares announced on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
Washington Examiner
Virginia spent most of surplus; Youngkin wants nearly $400 million for tax relief
(The Center Square) – Although Virginia has already earmarked most of its budget surplus for spending on government programs, Gov. Glenn Youngkin intends to set aside nearly $400 million for tax reduction. The commonwealth closed its fiscal year with about $2 billion in unplanned revenue and spent about $1.2...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia DMV launches new seat belt safety campaign video: It’s all about the ding
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Most vehicles are equipped with an annoying little feature. If you don’t buckle up, they’re going to ding. And ding. And ding and ding – until you finally put on your seat belt. Turns...
