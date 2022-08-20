ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

The Independent

Trump news - live: Kushner says ex-president ‘would have stopped Jan 6 riots had he anticipated violence’

Jared Kushner has said that Donald Trump would have attempted to stop the January 6 Capitol riots had he known about it beforehand, calling the attack on the building unexpected.In his new memoir “Breaking History”, Mr Kushner wrote: “What is clear to me is that no one at the White House expected violence that day. I’m confident that if my colleagues or the president had anticipated violence, they would have prevented it from happening.”Mr Trump lashed out at the Democratic Party yesterday for the “politically motivated raid on Mar-a-Lago” by the FBI, claiming it was because they fear him...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Russia's hidden messages in Alaska air defense zone intrusions

The U.S. military announced late on Tuesday that a Russian surveillance aircraft had intruded into the U.S. air defense identification zone near Alaska on "two separate occasions, over the past two days." An air defense identification zone is an airspace beyond national borders within which entering aircraft are expected to...
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary

Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

China Says U.S. Arm Supplies to Ukraine Intended to ‘Crush’ Russia

“Non-intervention in [other countries’] internal affairs is the most fundamental principle of maintaining peace and stability in our world,” the Chinese ambassador said. Chinese ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui declared on Tuesday that the United States bore the primary responsibility for the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, insisting that U.S. policymakers had sought to expand NATO eastward with the explicit purpose of provoking a conflict with Russia in order to defeat it.
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
Benzinga

Kim Jong-Un's 'Unstoppable' Nuclear Missile Program Is Set To Take Over Us Defense Developments, Says Expert

Kim Jong-un's nuclear missile program looks "unstoppable" and is set to take over U.S. missile defense program developments, according to an expert on North Korea. North Korea is swiftly advancing its strategic weapons capabilities, and it looks like they're "faster" and "unstoppable," Victor Cha, the former director of Asian affairs on the National Security Council and Korea chair at the Center for Strategic and International Studies said virtually at a conference in Seoul on Wednesday, according to Yonhap News Agency.
MILITARY
Benzinga

Norwegian Expert Predicts 'The Beginning Of The End' For Vladimir Putin's Regime

A Norwegian expert says Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime is about to fall as his faltering invasion of Ukraine continues to hurt the economy. What Happened: Iver Neumann, the director of Norway's Fridof Nansen Institute and an expert on Russia, predicted Putin's refusal to reform the country's economy, magnified by the invasion of Ukraine, could be "the beginning of the end" of his regime.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die

A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
MILITARY
