Trump: Brittney Griner prisoner swap for 'Merchant of Death' doesn't 'seem like a very good trade'
Former President Donald Trump suggested that the proposed prisoner swap between Russia and the United States that would return jailed WNBA star Brittney Griner in exchange for a Russian arms dealer "doesn’t seem like a very good trade." "She knew you don’t go in there loaded up with drugs,...
Most dangerous time when China could attack US revealed by experts after Pelosi’s ‘sloppy and ill-advised’ Taiwan trip
CHINA could launch an attack on the US within the next five years as tensions between the two powers over Taiwan continue to escalate, experts warn. The chilling warning comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her delegation left the contested island following a historic visit. Pelosi was the highest-level...
Trump news - live: Kushner says ex-president ‘would have stopped Jan 6 riots had he anticipated violence’
Jared Kushner has said that Donald Trump would have attempted to stop the January 6 Capitol riots had he known about it beforehand, calling the attack on the building unexpected.In his new memoir “Breaking History”, Mr Kushner wrote: “What is clear to me is that no one at the White House expected violence that day. I’m confident that if my colleagues or the president had anticipated violence, they would have prevented it from happening.”Mr Trump lashed out at the Democratic Party yesterday for the “politically motivated raid on Mar-a-Lago” by the FBI, claiming it was because they fear him...
Russia's hidden messages in Alaska air defense zone intrusions
The U.S. military announced late on Tuesday that a Russian surveillance aircraft had intruded into the U.S. air defense identification zone near Alaska on "two separate occasions, over the past two days." An air defense identification zone is an airspace beyond national borders within which entering aircraft are expected to...
Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary
Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
McConnell and 25 Senate Republicans issue rare statement of support for Pelosi as she visits Taiwan in defiance of China's threats
McConnell's support for Pelosi exemplifies how challenging China has become a bipartisan issue in Washington despite historic political divisions.
Putin To Give A Million Rubles Each To All Women Who Give Birth To 10 Or More Children
Russian President Vladimir Putin has restored a Soviet-era award to encourage women to have more children, The Moscow Times reported. What Happened: The "Mother Heroine" award, established by Soviet leader Joseph Stalin in 1944, is aimed at saving the declining population of Russia as the country deals with heavy losses in the Ukraine war.
China Says U.S. Arm Supplies to Ukraine Intended to ‘Crush’ Russia
“Non-intervention in [other countries’] internal affairs is the most fundamental principle of maintaining peace and stability in our world,” the Chinese ambassador said. Chinese ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui declared on Tuesday that the United States bore the primary responsibility for the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, insisting that U.S. policymakers had sought to expand NATO eastward with the explicit purpose of provoking a conflict with Russia in order to defeat it.
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Kim Jong-Un's 'Unstoppable' Nuclear Missile Program Is Set To Take Over Us Defense Developments, Says Expert
Kim Jong-un's nuclear missile program looks "unstoppable" and is set to take over U.S. missile defense program developments, according to an expert on North Korea. North Korea is swiftly advancing its strategic weapons capabilities, and it looks like they're "faster" and "unstoppable," Victor Cha, the former director of Asian affairs on the National Security Council and Korea chair at the Center for Strategic and International Studies said virtually at a conference in Seoul on Wednesday, according to Yonhap News Agency.
Norwegian Expert Predicts 'The Beginning Of The End' For Vladimir Putin's Regime
A Norwegian expert says Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime is about to fall as his faltering invasion of Ukraine continues to hurt the economy. What Happened: Iver Neumann, the director of Norway's Fridof Nansen Institute and an expert on Russia, predicted Putin's refusal to reform the country's economy, magnified by the invasion of Ukraine, could be "the beginning of the end" of his regime.
Moscow Already 'Studying' Top-Secret Records From Trump Raid: Russian Media
"What's the point of searching?" a Russian television host asked, suggesting the Kremlin had already reviewed the documents.
Ukraine Situation Report: Army Of North Korean ‘Volunteers’ Said To Be Ready To Help Russia
KCNARussian state TV floats a report that 100,000 North Koreans could backfill mounting losses and rebuild occupied territory.
French President Macron Says Vladimir Putin's Russia Among 'Last Imperial Colonial Powers'
French President Emmanuel Macron called Russia "one of the last imperial colonial powers" for its invasion of Ukraine. What Happened: Macron, while speaking in Benini on Wednesday as part of his African tour, said Vladimir Putin had unleashed "a new type of hybrid world war" by invading Ukraine. "Russia is...
Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die
A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
Statue of Russian President Vladimir Putin appears in New York City's Central Park playground
A red sculpture portraying Russian President Vladimir Putin mounted on a war tank has been installed in a playground in New York City's famed Central Park. French artist James Colomina, who is known for placing his red statues in unconventional areas without prior announcement, created the piece, according to Reuters.
Nuclear war between the U.S. and Russia would kill more than 5 billion people – just from starvation, study finds
The toll of nuclear war would be instantly catastrophic for those who are within the immediate path of the weapons. But a new study shows just how deadly the scope of such a war would be. A nuclear blast would cause worldwide famine, according to the study, published in Nature...
China has dumped US Treasuries for a 7th straight month as it defends the yuan against the dollar
China has cut its holdings of US government bonds for the 7th month running, official data Monday showed. Analysts have said China could be trying to prop up its currency, the yuan, as the dollar surges. China may also be looking to diversify away from dollar assets amid geopolitical tensions.
