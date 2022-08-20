Read full article on original website
electrek.co
Ford and Jay Leno blend past and future, customizing an F-150 Lightning to match Walmart founder’s 1979 pickup
At this past weekend’s Woodward Dream Cruise – metro Detroit’s annual celebration of the automotive industry – Jay Leno, former late-night TV host and host of Jay Leno’s Garage, revealed a custom Ford F-150 Lightning. Not just any Lightning, though – the EV unveiled by Leno was custom painted to match a 1979 version of the F-Series owned by Walmart’s founder, Sam Walton.
CAR AND DRIVER
The Coolest Cars We Saw at the 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise
While the ultra-wealthy are mingling on the manicured green of the Pebble Beach Golf Links for the Concours d'Elegance that wraps up Monterey Car Week, sipping champagne and admiring gleaming prewar beauties, another huge car show is happening 2500 miles away with an entirely different vibe. The Woodward Dream Cruise sees thousands of enthusiasts descend on one of Detroit's main strips, Woodward Avenue, to show off their rides. Spectators set up lawn chairs to watch the parade roll past, sipping beers and chowing down on barbecue as the drivers rev their engines and occasionally engage in burnouts when they think the cops stationed along the boulevard aren't looking. A diverse array of vehicles shows up, from classic muscle cars to modern exotics and modified trucks, and everything in between. Here's a selection of some of the coolest vehicles we spotted at the 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise.
lostinmichigan.net
The Old Engine 4 Firehouse
If you like this post click on the buttons to share with your friends. I had already taken pics of the oldest church in Michigan (Ste Anne De Detroit, you can see my pic HERE) on a previous trip to Detroit and did not plan on taking more but when I was in the neighborhood I saw the twin steeples of the church looking out over the trees and the houses and decided since I was near there why not get a few more pics. I headed over there from a different direction than last time, and that is when I saw the old firehouse sitting near the church, as if the the tall steeples were watching over it, and protecting it all these years. The numbers 1897 displayed between the doors gave away the year it was built but I found out the DFD stopped using the old firehouse in 1976. It’s still standing with it’s magnificent brickwork like you will never see on a new building. Looking at it, I can only imagine the firefighters going from a horse drawn apparatus, to an early primitive motorized fire truck, and then on to a post WWII truck with the fireman riding on the back, but the station was passed by in the 70’s before it could get a new modern fire truck.
Detroit News
Belle Isle's giant slide has catapulted into a viral, national topic. See the highlights
Https://twitter.com/SarahRahal_Detroit — As the historic giant slide at Detroit's Belle Isle is making its way across the globe online, locals love seeing the city marker at the center of jokes, memes and videos that are destined to go viral. After a two-year closure due to the pandemic, the slide...
Detroit News
LeDuff: Detroit, where ordinary has become extraordinary
It rained this week and there were no power outages to speak of. Somehow this was news. The giant slide at Belle Isle reopened last week, and kids went airborne. It was the same when I was a kid. But, somehow, this trended for three days. There is a new...
Ford calls on Mustang owners to welcome the next version of the Pony Car. What you can do
A few lucky Ford Mustang owners — and their beloved cars — will get to participate in the unveiling of the seventh generation of the original Pony Car as part of the Detroit Auto Show on Sept. 14, the automaker announced Friday. Mustang owners can register now for...
Detroit News
Dining calendar: Parties, pop-ups, classes, free cake and more
Free cake at Nothing Bundt Cake: To celebrate its 25th anniversary, Nothing Bundt Cake bakeries will give away free confetti bundlets (mini cakes) to the first 250 guests at all locations on Sept. 1. Visit nothingbundtcakes.com to find the nearest location. Fried Chicken and Caviar pops up at Dragonfly: Part...
mmheadlines.org
Touching down 34 miles from Detroit
Chris Mosley, a patient advisor in the Frankel Cardiovascular Center, wrote this article as part of his role as a patient advisor at Michigan Medicine. Chris received care at the Frankel Cardiovascular Center and shared his own personal story in this video in the Patient Story Library. “They said I...
ClickOnDetroit.com
9 best places to take a hike in Metro Detroit
Whether you are looking for a short trail or a long treacherous hike, here are some of the places to go hiking in Metro Detroit. Paint Creek Trail in northern Oakland County runs nearly nine miles. It was the state’s first non-motorized rail-to-trail. It runs from Rochester to Lake Orion, and there are a variety of places to park to access the trail. It is a great place to hike and or get a run in.
The Oakland Press
Troopers chase motorist on foot at Woodward Dream Cruise
Michigan State Police troopers chased a motorist on foot who was allegedly driving recklessly during the Woodward Dream Cruise. The 23-year-old Oakland Township man was behind the wheel at Saturday’s event but was in slow-moving traffic on Woodward Avenue in Birmingham, allowing troopers to chase him on foot, said First Lt. Michael Shaw.
Did You Know That The Giant Uniroyal Tire in Detroit Used To Be A Ferris Wheel?
Have you ever found yourself driving down I-94 in Detroit between Southfield Freeway and Outer Drive, only to spot a giant tire on the side of the road?. Okay, no, it's not the missing extra wheel of a semi-truck that has already passed... it's the Uniroyal Giant Tire, and it's got a pretty unique and fun history.
$2.5M castle with drawbridge, moat, hidden rooms and dungeon for sale in Oakland County
A medieval-style, castle-like home that sits on a hill surrounded by woods across more than six acres in Oakland Township is one of the most unique houses in southeast Michigan — and it's for sale. The secluded, private palace in Oakland County fit for a king and queen is...
Driver going 100 mph in stolen truck hits car with mom and 4 children inside
DETROIT -- A mother and her four children are expected to recover after being hospitalized Tuesday following a crash with a truck that witnesses say was going 100 miles-per-hour through a neighborhood. According to WDIV-Detroit, the woman and her kids were hit near the intersection of East State Fair and Alcoy avenues after the driver of the truck was seen speeding through the neighborhood.
1051thebounce.com
Christmas Movie Filmed in Michigan
I know it’s way too early to be thinking about Christmas. But, we live in Michigan, so sadly, the cold air will start to move in soon, and we’ll start hearing Christmas music being played everywhere before we know it. I actually really like Christmas movies. Cheesy, I...
Autoblog
Woodward Dream Cruise Photo Gallery | Dogs, weird stuff, bikes and more
The Woodward Dream Cruise, while largely full of American muscle and American classic cars, is also full of the odd and weird. Frankly, there’s no predicting what folks have hidden away inside their garages, so seeing them out and about on Woodward is always a blast. This year’s edition that runs between Ferndale, MI and Pontiac, MI just wrapped up, and we have everything you might want to see from the cruise in our mega galleries.
fox2detroit.com
Missing Allen Park teen hasn't been seen in a month
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Allen Park Police are searching for a missing juvenile who disappeared in July. Kallee King, 14, left on foot from the area of Quandt and Englewood in Allen Park on July 24. She hasn't been seen since. King is considered voluntarily missing and isn't...
Detroit News
'Fire Whitmer' banner removed from I-696 overpass
Southfield — A homemade banner calling for the electoral ouster of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer hanging from an Interstate 696 pedestrian bridge was removed Tuesday afternoon by one of Whitmer's supporters. The Whitmer enthusiast said he thought it was a safety hazard for motorists on the busy Oakland County freeway.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Serial Metro Detroit airbag thieves caught in the act; 33 stolen parts found, Dearborn police say
DEARBORN, Mich. – A pair of serial Metro Detroit airbag thieves were caught in the act at a Dearborn hotel, and officials said they recovered 33 stolen airbags/steering wheels. Dearborn police said they recently began investigating a rise in airbag thefts across Metro Detroit. General Motors vehicles have been...
Detroit News
Detroit's shadiest neighborhoods, tree inequity and its effects
Precious Johnson-Arabitg lives in Pilgrim Village in Detroit, and temperatures in her neighborhood often reach 90 on a summer's day, according to American Forests, a nonprofit dedicated to restoring and protecting forests. Just 26% of the land area in the blocks surrounding Johnson-Arabitg's home is shaded by tree cover. This...
