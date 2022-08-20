Outdoors: Lake Ontario kings provide royal fight

A lot of fish instinctively will grab a bait they see as a potential food source.

Others will hit in a fit of territoriality. Sometimes, while in a school of fellow feeding fish, they take a lure in a competitive frenzy.

Then there is the king salmon, also known as Chinook. When these fish strike, they throw a haymaker. They unleash everything they've got and take a sledgehammer to that lure.

Lake Erie charter captain Eric Hirzel spends most of his spring, summer, and fall chasing walleye in the western end of the lake. But for a few weeks in late summer, he tows his boat to the upstate New York port of Point Breeze to feel the thunder imparted by the kings which haunt the deep, cold waters of Lake Ontario.

“When these male kings bite, the only word I can come up with is angry. They hit like they are angry,” Hirzel said. “They slam the baits and make these screaming runs. They won't slow down until they peel a bunch of line out. There's really nothing that comes close to this kind of action.”

It is a different game from the shallow-water trolling that is so effective with the walleye of Lake Erie's Western Basin. That fishery, which extends roughly from Huron to the Michigan shoreline, is widely regarded as some of the best walleye water on the planet, but the depths rarely surpass 40 feet.

On Lake Ontario, Hirzel was often fishing in 500 to 600 feet of water after running seven to nine miles out in the lake. The water temperature is vastly different, as well. Lake Erie registered 77 degrees at its surface off Sandusky this past week, and at the lake bottom about 25 feet down, it was a warm 68 degrees.

While some of the nearshore waters on Lake Ontario were close to 70 degrees, where the king salmon were lurking less than 100 feet down the water varied from 44 to 48 degrees.

“They'll come up when they are feeding, they'll eat something, and then they'll get back down to that comfort zone,” Hirzel said. “The baitfish [alewives] seem to like water that's 54 to 60 degrees, so we look for places where the line between those two temperature zones has some depth to it.”

He said the large schools of alewives show up on the fish finder screen looking like haystacks.

Hirzel sets up the gear to run in that sweet spot underneath where the baitfish are and above the schools of kings.

“All of the action takes place in the top 100 feet of water,” he said. “Wherever the bait is, that's where the kings are. They don't grow to 25 pounds in four years without eating, a lot.”

Hirzel, who has been coming to Lake Ontario to fish for kings since the 1990s, started bringing his own boat up here about seven years ago. He sets up a base of operation in his motorhome at a nearby campground, launches his 27-foot Sea Hunt powered by twin 200-horsepower Yamaha four-stroke outboard motors, and starts fishing.

“I was coming up here and fishing with other people for quite a while, and you just kind of get hooked on it,” he said. “Once you fish for kings you can see why so many people want to come to Lake Ontario and try it. It's a nice change from walleye fishing, and I think it's probably the most fun you can have on freshwater.”

The Lake Ontario Chinook fishery was built through stocking — both on the U.S. and Canadian sides — and is maintained through both stocking and some wild reproduction, according to New York biologists.

The state’s Salmon River Fish Hatchery specializes in raising steelhead, Chinook salmon, coho salmon, brown trout, and landlocked salmon. Each year the hatchery stocks Lake Ontario and its tributaries with more than 1.4 million Chinook salmon fingerlings that measure 3 to 5 inches long. The hatchery also stocks 155,000 coho fall fingerlings, 90,000 coho salmon yearlings, and 750,000 steelhead yearlings.

“Lake Ontario consistently ranks as the most heavily fished water in the state and provides some of the best angling opportunities in North America,” New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos said. While kings are present in all five of the Great Lakes, Lake Ontario produces the biggest kings, and the most.

King salmon are not native to the Great Lakes. Pacific Coast king salmon were introduced as early as the late 19th century, and the state of Michigan undertook extensive king salmon stocking efforts in the 1960s in an effort to keep the invasive population of alewives in check.

Alewives, a small prey fish that is native to the Atlantic Coast, is believed to have entered the Great Lakes through the Welland Canal and then spread throughout the system. Spawning populations of Chinook salmon now are found in all of the Great Lakes except Lake Erie, but their numbers are supported in a significant measure by stocking.

These fish are one of nature's most efficient feeding machines. After they leave the hatchery and are released into the lake, king salmon spend most of their time roaming the open water and devouring baitfish. Most of these kings reach maturity at four years old, make a spawning run up one of the tributaries feeding into the lake, and then die.

They are the most sought-after salmon in the Great Lakes for both their fight and taste. Hirzel's clients, who come here from Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, and Wisconsin, have caught several kings in the 25-pound class this season. Brown trout, steelhead, and coho salmon are also encountered while fishing for kings on Lake Ontario.

Trophy king salmon in the 30-pound class are not common. The largest king salmon taken on Lake Ontario is a 47.13-pounder.