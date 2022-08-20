ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Is Jordan Walker the St. Louis Cardinals Next Leadoff Hitter?

Jordan Walker, the St. Louis Cardinals top prospect, is continuing to make a name for himself, and may be the St. Louis lead-off hitter before we know it. It is an exciting time to be a St. Louis Cardinals fan. The team is littered with future Hall of Famers, exciting young talent, and has struck a beautiful balance of being fun to watch and extremely competitive.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Max Scherzer threw catcher James McCann under the bus after Yankees loss

The New York Yankees topped the crosstown-rival Mets on Monday night, winning their second straight extremely improbable game. Staring down the barrel of Alek Manoah/Max Scherzer/Jacob deGrom in three straight massive contests following a three-game losing streak, the Yanks took the first two and watched the Mets remove their ace from the third start, replacing him with fellow stud Taijuan Walker.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Oneil Cruz hits hardest ball ever recorded in Statcast era

Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz managed to record the hardest hit ever in the team’s game against the Atlanta Braves on Aug. 24. Oneil Cruz, one of the Pittsburgh Pirates‘ top prospects, was called up to the majors for the second time of his career this past June. This season, he has not exactly lit up the stat-sheet in terms of batting, but he did make some history in a summer matinee game against the Atlanta Braves.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Report#Detroit Tigers#New York Mets#Toronto Blue Jays#New York Yankees#Boston Red Sox#Kansas City Royals
FanSided

FanSided

276K+
Followers
524K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy