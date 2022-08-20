ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Riley Files, Episode 12: Series finale focuses on Caleb Williams in the USC offense

By Matt Zemek
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Riley Files was, and is, a deep dive into the career of Lincoln Riley. It necessarily focused on the past. How well Lincoln Riley coached, recruited, schemed, adjusted, game-planned, and handled the media at the University of Oklahoma occupied most of the real estate in our four-hour conversation with Sooner insider Kegan Reneau.

In the 12th and final installment of the series, however, we looked to the future, and more specifically, USC. Lincoln Riley gets a second season of Caleb Williams in his offense, this time knowing that Caleb will be the starter from Day 1. Last year at Oklahoma, Williams was thrown into the fire several weeks into the campaign. Now, Lincoln Riley gets Caleb Williams from start to finish (provided there are no injuries or COVID disruptions).

Kegan Reneau explores the possibilities for Caleb Williams within the Lincoln Riley offense. Get a sense of what Lincoln Riley likes to do as a schemer and play-caller, and then get an understanding of how Caleb Williams fits into the larger picture.

Ian Hest produced this show, along with all other episodes of this series.

Be sure to check out our Trojans Wire archives for all 12 installments of The Riley Files.

