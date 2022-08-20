Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Italian Drive-Through Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Award-Winning Taco Chain Opening New RestaurantGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
In 1999, an 11-year-old girl stood on the corner and waited for the ice cream truck. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajMesa, AZ
A local organization is helping support at-risk teens when they need it mostMadison VegaPeoria, AZ
NFL world reacts to Cardinals unfortunate diagnosis on JJ Watt
Veteran defensive lineman J.J. Watt is still amongst the top defensive players in all of football when healthy for the Arizona Cardinals, but he has been often off the field due to injuries in the past few seasons. An update from the Cardinals revealed that Watt will be out for...
Report: Where Tom Brady Went During Absence From Bucs
Tom Brady is reportedly set to return to the Buccaneers on Monday following a week-long absence from the team. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback left the team during training camp for personal reasons. The Bucs said Brady's departure, which included preseason games, was planned by the quarterback. According to a...
Patriots Released Notable Tight End: NFL World Reacts
As the New England Patriots continue to make cuts ahead of Tuesday's roster deadline, the team said goodbye to a former third-round pick on Sunday. Per ESPN's Field Yates, "The Patriots have waived TE Dalton Keene." The NFL world reacted to Keene's release on social media. "Belichick drafted two 3rd...
Vikings trade for Raiders quarterback | Vikings must not be sold on Kellen Mond
Kellen Mond has struggled in the pre-season and the Minnesota Vikings are making a move to ensure they have a solid back-up. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media insiders, the Vikings are sending a conditional seventh round pick in 2024 to the Las Vegas Raiders for Nick Mullens. Under...
QB Guru Jordan Palmer Crushes Dolphins Coach Mike McDaniel for ‘Totally Pointless Statement’ About Tua Tagovailoa
Dolphins new head coach Mike McDaniel says Tua Tagovailoa throws 'the most catchable ball' he's ever seen, but Jordan Palmer doesn't like that claim. The post QB Guru Jordan Palmer Crushes Dolphins Coach Mike McDaniel for ‘Totally Pointless Statement’ About Tua Tagovailoa appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
College Football World Reacts To Big LSU Suspension News
The LSU Tigers will reportedly be without a key player for the first couple of weeks of the 2022 season. According to a report from Brody Miller, LSU will be missing running back John Emery for the first two games of the year.. Emery has reportedly been suspended. Emery is...
Is Jordan Walker the St. Louis Cardinals Next Leadoff Hitter?
Jordan Walker, the St. Louis Cardinals top prospect, is continuing to make a name for himself, and may be the St. Louis lead-off hitter before we know it. It is an exciting time to be a St. Louis Cardinals fan. The team is littered with future Hall of Famers, exciting young talent, and has struck a beautiful balance of being fun to watch and extremely competitive.
Robert Griffin III Calls for Ban of Block That Injured Kayvon Thibodeaux
The Giants defensive end was injured by a cut block in the second quarter of Sunday-night’s preseason game.
Saints troll the hell out of Falcons with 28-3 at practice
The New Orleans Saints trolled the Atlanta Falcons at practice with their scoreboard. The New Orleans Saints are a feisty, competitive bunch. CJ Gardner-Johnson has gotten players to punch him in the helmet and gotten his own players to fight him for names he’s called them during practice. Rookie Trevor Penning was kicked out of practice for fighting too many of his own teammates.
The Jets Continue To Hold An Unwanted NFL Record In 2022
The New York Jets acquired an impressive haul during the 2022 NFL Draft. In the first round alone, they got cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, wide receiver Garrett Wilson, and defensive end Jermaine Johnson II. A round later, they were able to get running back Breece Hall. That draft...
Eagles trade Ugo Amadi 9 days after trading for him
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Ugo Amadi spent most of his time as an Eagle in Cleveland. The Eagles on Wednesday traded the young defensive back to the Tennessee Titans in a swap of late-round picks in 2024. This trade comes just nine days after the Eagles acquired Amadi in...
Raiders don’t sound confident about Darren Waller for Week 1
Raiders tight end Darren Waller still isn’t back from his hamstring injury as training camp ends and now his status for Week 1 is in doubt too. It doesn’t sound like Darren Waller will play in the Las Vegas Raiders‘ preseason finale against the Patriots but fans should be far more worried about the season opener than Friday’s game.
Dolphins cornerback Mackensie Alexander placed on injured reserve list
The Miami Dolphins placed Mackensie Alexander on injured reserve with a groin injury, the team announced Tuesday. That caused another hit to the team's depth at cornerback, behind Xavien Howard.
NFL Transactions for August 23, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Bears released WR Dazz Newsome, OT Julie’n Davenport, DT LaCale London, FB Jake Bargas, and CB BoPete Keyes. Bengals S Jessie Bates returned to practice and signed his tender. Bengals waived QB Drew Plitt. Bengals placed S Brandon Wilson on the PUP list. Indianapolis Colts. Colts released OL Alex...
Oneil Cruz hits hardest ball ever recorded in Statcast era
Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz managed to record the hardest hit ever in the team’s game against the Atlanta Braves on Aug. 24. Oneil Cruz, one of the Pittsburgh Pirates‘ top prospects, was called up to the majors for the second time of his career this past June. This season, he has not exactly lit up the stat-sheet in terms of batting, but he did make some history in a summer matinee game against the Atlanta Braves.
Jameis Winston (foot) returns to practice
The Saints downplayed the foot injury suffered by quarterback Jameis Winston on August 9. It ended up taking 12 days for him to be ready to return. On Sunday, he did. Via Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com, Winston participated in 7-on-7 drills in his first practice since tweaking the foot. Winton...
The tantalizing potential of fireballing Arizona Diamondbacks prospect Drey Jameson
Scout days are, inherently, a tough time to identify pitchers. If a scout is lucky, he might get a two-inning look at a player. Usually, it’s just one. At Ball State’s workout in 2018, that was all the time Jeremy Kehrt needed for his eyes to light up. On the mound, a draft-eligible sophomore was flirting with triple digits on his fastball. “Obviously the velocity stood out, but just how quick it was and how easy it worked with his delivery,” Kehrt said.
