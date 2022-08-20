Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz managed to record the hardest hit ever in the team’s game against the Atlanta Braves on Aug. 24. Oneil Cruz, one of the Pittsburgh Pirates‘ top prospects, was called up to the majors for the second time of his career this past June. This season, he has not exactly lit up the stat-sheet in terms of batting, but he did make some history in a summer matinee game against the Atlanta Braves.

