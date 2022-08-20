Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Tornado Cash Used to Obfuscate Over $2,440,000,000 Worth of Ethereum (ETH) in First Half of 2022: Report
Crypto traders relied on digital asset mixing service Tornado Cash to conceal billions of dollars worth of Ethereum (ETH) in the first six months of the year. According to a new report from blockchain security firm SlowMist, users deposited 955,277 ETH worth $2.44 billion to Tornado Cash across the first half of the year while withdrawing 892,573 ETH ($2.24 billion) from the mixer.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Suddenly Makes Massive $104,000,000 Purchase of Two Altcoins: On-Chain Data
A wealthy investor is wheeling and dealing a pair of crypto assets to the tune over of $100 million. According to blockchain tracking service WhaleStats, the Ethereum (ETH) wallet known as BlueWhale0208 made massive purchases of two altcoins within a matter of seconds just days ago. The whale first spent...
u.today
Binance Announces XRP Rewards, 111 Trillion SHIB Could be Burned in Months, John Deaton Predicts Shocking Thing about Ripple Lawsuit: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today presents you with the top four news stories over the past day. Good news for Binance users: The world’s biggest exchange in terms of daily trading volume announced new rewards in the form of XRP for those who complete its courses and quizzes. The special offer lasts from Aug. 24 to Aug. 30. As recently reported by U.Today, Binance DeFi Staking added support for XRP, which allows users to "stake" their XRP and earn up to 1.40% APR in rewards. Binance also announced the addition of XRP as a means of payment with the Binance Card, making it available to over 60 million merchants globally through this integration.
dailyhodl.com
Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline
The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
How Much Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin And Other Cryptos Aussies Own? Government To Conduct A Stocktake To Find Out Just That
Australia announced a stocktake of its cryptocurrency holdings to help better understand and regulate the booming $1 trillion sector. What Happened: The Treasury would undertake “token mapping,” or cataloging of the types and uses of digital currency owned within the country, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said in a statement, Reuters reported.
zycrypto.com
Investors Take Bitcoin Off Crypto Exchanges ‘Like Never Before’. A Reason To Cheer?
Arcane Research, a cryptocurrency analysis firm, notes that bitcoin holders have been pulling their BTC off exchanges hysterically in a newly released report. This implies less interest among investors to trade or hold the crypto asset on centralized exchanges. Record Bitcoin Exchange Outflows. Arcane Research took to Twitter to share...
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Sinks Below $23K; South Korea's Bumpy Crypto Path Forward
Prices: Bitcoin rose slightly to break a four-day losing streak; ether also climbed. Insights: South Korea has growing crypto community that is still trying to make sense of the Terra debacle and other issues affecting the industry. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Puts Two Low Cap Ethereum Altcoins on Its Listing Roadmap As Crypto Markets Stall
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has put two Ethereum-based altcoin projects on its roadmap to becoming a part of its burgeoning roster of tradable assets. Announcing via Twitter, Coinbase says it has placed Aurora and MXC to its roadmap. Aurora aims to execute Ethereum contracts on the NEAR blockchain. The...
cryptopotato.com
Australia to Enforce Crypto Regulations This Year (Report)
The ruling Labour Party reportedly intends to determine which are the most popular cryptocurrencies in Australia and regulate them. The government of Australia reportedly plans to identify which cryptocurrencies are widely used in the country and place them under a regulatory framework by the end of 2022. Numerous Australian politicians...
Benzinga
Dogecoin Daily: Price Goes Red As Fresh Trading Week Starts, Co-Creator Says He Has Just This Much Net Worth In Crypto
Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 0.9% lower at $0.07 over 24 hours leading up to early Monday morning. DOGE was in the red even though other major coins were trading higher intraday as the global cryptocurrency market cap edged 0.8% higher to $1.02 trillion at press time. Dogecoin Price Performance. Time-frame %...
Today in Crypto: RBI Governor Says India's Crypto Warnings Led to People Avoiding It; Hardware Wallets See Boost in Sales After Hacks
Shaktikanta Das, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor, said people were persuaded to avoid crypto because of the bank’s warnings — a positive outcome to him, Coindesk wrote Tuesday (Aug. 23). He said he was “happy” they’d sent the warning signals, and knew many people hadn’t invested...
The social aspects and sense of community are the crypto market's biggest allure and its biggest danger, experts say
Tiffany Fong, a retail investor in crypto, has mostly shrugged off her losses from the great crypto crash of 2022 at this point, but she still remembers the sting of embarrassment in discovering she'd lost a small fortune. Her money was locked up in the now defunct Celsius crypto exchange, an amount worth $200,000 at its peak. And then came the crash.
CNBC
Coinbase CEO says crypto exchange has ongoing plans to cut costs and is actively engaged with regulators
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong told CNBC the company is taking a close look at where it can cut costs as industry and economic challenges continue to surface. Armstrong said the current downturn is reminiscent of what the company has dealt with in the past. The CEO said he expects to...
zycrypto.com
Hacker Loses 5 Ether In A Failed Exploit On Near Protocol’s Rainbow Bridge
Crypto bridges have become a hot target for nefarious actors. However, not all malicious attackers make away with millions in stolen digital assets. Some actually lose money during their DeFi exploit attempts. Such an incident happened over the weekend when the Near Protocol’s Rainbow Bridge was able to thwart hackers...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Support for Altcoin Built on Ethereum (ETH) As Markets Pause
An interoperability protocol focused on ease of use just joined the leading US-based crypto exchange’s trading roster. In a new post, Coinbase says that Celer Network (CELR) is now live across its entire platform, including on the iOS and Android apps. The Celer Network scaling platform was built on...
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Crypto Sell-Off Due to Fed Hawkishness, Possible Jump Dump of ETH, Says QCP Capital; Cryptos Decline Slightly in Monday Trading
Prices: Bitcoin and ether fall slightly as investors fret over monetary policy and macroeconomic uncertainty. Insights: Crypto asset trading firm QCP Capital blamed the recent crypto sell-off on Federal Reserve hawkishness and Jump Capital's possible jettisoning of ETH. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto...
zycrypto.com
Current BTC Price Level Has Entered An Attractive Buy Zone According To New Metrics
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading around the $21k zone for a few days now, following a drop from its peak of $24,196 this month. The asset saw a low of $20,776 – its lowest value in 7 days – but has since surged above the $21k mark. Regardless, a recent chart indicates that most long-term holders are currently in loss, but an analyst has identified an attractive buy zone at this stage.
zycrypto.com
Crypto Researcher Points Out Ethereum’s Most Titanic Threat After The Merge
In light of the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control’s (OFAC) Tornado Cash sanctions earlier this month, the crypto community has been rife with speculation about the possibility of Ethereum being censored. With Ethereum’s transition from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS) just around the corner, crypto...
bitcoinmagazine.com
The Scaling Problem For Lightning Lab’s Taro On The Bitcoin Blockchain
This is an opinion editorial by Evan Price, a software engineer of 15 years and advocate for privacy rights. Taro is a new protocol being developed at Lightning Labs that promises to enable creation and transfer of digital assets on the Bitcoin blockchain and specifically on the Lightning Network. It is being hailed as a revolutionary advance in cryptocurrency tokenization. I am skeptical of any proposal aiming to transfer non-bitcoin tokens on the Bitcoin network, but Bitcoin is a permissionless network and if Taro fans are intent on building and deploying it no one can stop them. This is the magic of Bitcoin: it is a truly neutral arbiter. Bitcoin only enforces the protocol rules; it does not pass judgment on how those rules are used.
CoinDesk
Market Wrap: Crypto Assets Rise Following Soft Home Sales in July
Crypto Assets Rose Following Soft Home Sales in July. Most crypto assets ended the day higher on Tuesday after new home sales fell 12.6% in July from the month before, the slowest pace since July 2016. Bitcoin was recently trading 2% higher following the soft economic news and ether was...
