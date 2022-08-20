Read full article on original website
RUMOR: Lakers star LeBron James’ son Bronny’s draft projection, revealed
Bronny James still has two more years to go before he’s eligible to enter the NBA. Next year, he’s expected to go to college, with a handful of schools already reported to have started their recruitment efforts on the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. The 17-year-old is then widely expected to be a one-and-done in the NCAA before he takes his talents to the big leagues.
Warriors’ Draymond Green gets brutally honest on what it takes to make it to the NBA
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green didn’t hold back when giving advice to aspiring professional basketball players on how to make it to the NBA and stay. During a workout with Toronto Raptors development coach Rico Hines, Green also took the time to share some basketball wisdom to the campers. The Warriors forward basically had one simple message for everyone in attendance: they have to identify their roles and be great at it.
‘Can we sign now’: Isaiah Thomas wants a job after Kevin Durant ditches Nets trade demand
The Kevin Durant trade saga came to an unexpected conclusion this morning. The Brooklyn Nets announced that Durant had decided to stay put with the Nets a month and a half after he announced his formal trade request to the team. It certainly didn’t seem like the team could repair things with Durant, but somehow, after weeks of endless trade rumors, they have found common ground.
RUMOR: Knicks-Jazz Donovan Mitchell trade facing 1 major hurdle
The New York Knicks and Utah Jazz have re-engaged on trade talks centered around Donovan Mitchell, but there’s one major hurdle the two teams can’t seem to resolve: picks. According to the latest update from Marc Berman of the New York Post, the real issue holding up the Mitchell trade to the Knicks is not the players to include but rather the number of picks Utah wants and New York is willing to give. It’s not simple picks as well, as were talking about unprotected first-rounders here.
The reason Kevin Durant pulled back his trade demand to Nets
The Brooklyn Nets breathed a sigh of relief on Tuesday after recently meeting with Kevin Durant, who decided to rescind his trade request and remain with the organization. There appear to be a few different reasons why KD did so. Adrian Wojnarowski discussed them on ESPN’s Sportcenter and revealed the Nets were never even close […] The post The reason Kevin Durant pulled back his trade demand to Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I was miserable’: Celtics star Jayson Tatum reveals harsh reality he was living in after NBA Finals loss to Stephen Curry, Warriors
Jayson Tatum took a lot of heat during and in the aftermath of the Boston Celtics’ heartbreaking NBA Finals loss at the hands of Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Tatum virtually went invisible in that series as the Dubs took the title by force against a Celtics side that had very high hopes […] The post ‘I was miserable’: Celtics star Jayson Tatum reveals harsh reality he was living in after NBA Finals loss to Stephen Curry, Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors’ Draymond Green fires message to Lakers star LeBron James’ haters
LeBron James and his new piece of jewelry got quite a few reactions on social media. In case you missed it, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar decided to get a diamond-laced version of his own logo installed on one of his teeth. Yes, you read that right, and here are...
Isiah Thomas issues GOAT message that will make Lakers’ LeBron James smile
There is no doubt in Isiah Thomas’ mind that Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will be the NBA’s all-time leading scorer soon, and he wants everyone to know how impressive that is. On Twitter, the NBA icon shared how a lot of people didn’t and still don’t view LeBron as a score-first player unlike […] The post Isiah Thomas issues GOAT message that will make Lakers’ LeBron James smile appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brad Stevens drops truth bomb on Celtics’ Kevin Durant interest
As everyone in the NBA moves on from the Kevin Durant trade saga, Boston Celtics president Brad Steven wanted everyone to know that they weren’t as interested in making a change on their roster as reports made it to be. To recall, the Celtics were linked with KD, even reportedly offering a package centered around […] The post Brad Stevens drops truth bomb on Celtics’ Kevin Durant interest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: 2 potential trade targets after Kevin Durant destroys Lakers’ Kyrie Irving dreams
Other than a few new signings in free agency, the Los Angeles Lakers haven’t made any major moves this offseason. There were some rumors they’d try to trade for Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, who looked likely to leave after Kevin Durant expressed his desire to be moved. But, on Tuesday, KD rescinded his request and will now stay put, paving the way for Kyrie to also remain in New York.
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo gets crucial update after back injury with Greece
Giannis Antetokounmpo gave Milwaukee Bucks fans quite the scare over the weekend after it was revealed he underwent an MRI due to a back issue. Fortunately, the results came back clean and he’s now getting back to work. The Bucks star missed Greece’s recent friendly game against Turkey due to back soreness. While it wasn’t […] The post Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo gets crucial update after back injury with Greece appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers’ heartwarming gift celebrating Kobe Bryant’s birthday would surely make him smile
The Los Angeles Lakers made sure to celebrate Kobe Bryant’s birthday in a way that the Black Mamba would approve. On Twitter, the Lakers revealed how they surprised the August 23 newborns at the UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital with Kobe gears. The parents seems to get Kobe shirts and jerseys as well to celebrate the joyous occasion.
Kevin Durant ditches trade request after making up with Nets
All that drama for nothing. Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets have reportedly mended fences and are now planning to enter the 2022-23 season with the renewed goal for an NBA championship. After an offseason filled with drama following Durant’s trade demand, the former MVP has gotten on the same page with the Nets brass […] The post Kevin Durant ditches trade request after making up with Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Lakers’ outlook on taking back Julius Randle from Knicks in a Russell Westbrook trade
The Los Angeles Lakers have Russell Westbrook under contract for one more season and fans aren’t exactly pleased about it. He struggled immensely in his debut campaign and evidently didn’t fit alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Earlier in the summer, there were some trade talks surrounding the guard, with the Nets, Hornets, and even […] The post RUMOR: Lakers’ outlook on taking back Julius Randle from Knicks in a Russell Westbrook trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: The harsh reality behind Suns’ trade pursuit of Kevin Durant
The Phoenix Suns were among those rumored to have an interest in acquiring Kevin Durant when he asked the Brooklyn Nets for a trade earlier in the summer. But according to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix, the Suns were always a long shot to pull off such a blockbuster transaction largely because they […] The post RUMOR: The harsh reality behind Suns’ trade pursuit of Kevin Durant appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The players Boston Celtics haven’t included in Kevin Durant trade proposals revealed
The Kevin Durant saga continues to drag on as the NBA season inches closer. One team that continually sees its name connected in trade rumors is the Boston Celtics. Shams Charania of The Athletic gave a recent update on the behind-the-scenes negotiations between the Nets and a variety of teams. As he put it surrounding the Celtics:
RUMOR: Kevin Durant, Nets got screwed by Jazz’s Rudy Gobert trade
The Brooklyn Nets’ attempt to trade Kevin Durant after the superstar’s demand was basically doomed after the Utah Jazz dealt Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves. While the two deals are in no way related, the fact that the Jazz got four first-round picks and a pick swap for Gobert set a precedent on how much Durant could go in the market. If a player like Gobert can command that much, what more can someone of Durant’s caliber get in return?
Nets win 2022 NBA offseason for calling Kevin Durant’s bluff
A lot has happened during this NBA offseason. The draft produced several impressive talents expected to change the direction of their new franchises. Each team also made some notable free agent moves in an attempt to put themselves in a better position moving forward. However, the biggest storyline surrounding the NBA has certainly been the Kevin Durant saga following his trade request from the Brooklyn Nets.
Jeanie Buss outlines Lakers’ path back into championship contention
Jeanie Buss has witnessed the Los Angeles Lakers raise 11 banners since her father, Dr. Jerry Buss, bought the team in 1979. She understands the sky-high expectations of the rabid fanbase better than anybody — expectations that align with her own. Despite a dismal 33-win 2020-21 season, Buss is...
RUMOR: The veteran free agent Nets are targeting, and it’s not Carmelo Anthony or Dwight Howard
The Brooklyn Nets officially have the band back together. Kevin Durant is returning after rescinding his trade request, which means Kyrie Irving will also be staying put. While their roster is relatively strong already, there is still one area where they could use a reinforcement: The five. Per HoopsHype, the Nets are eyeing a veteran […] The post RUMOR: The veteran free agent Nets are targeting, and it’s not Carmelo Anthony or Dwight Howard appeared first on ClutchPoints.
