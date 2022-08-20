ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

kiss951.com

North Carolina Makes List of Best Tippers Here’s How Much We’re Tipping

North Carolina makes the list of “Best Tippers!” Here’s How Much We’re Tipping. Upgraded Points has come out with a new report revealing where in the country people are tipping the highest and lowest for goods and services. Now more than ever, people in the service...
Greensboro, NC
North Carolina State
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Charlotte Stories

Here’s When Fall Colors Are Predicted To Peak in North Carolina in 2022

North Carolina’s 2022 fall colors are expected to be some of the brightest and most beautiful in years. The average temperature this year is 54.23°F degrees, which is the 5th warmest year on record, according to NOAA. This year has also been the wettest year on record with a total of 29.04″ of rain, which will result in a slightly later and brighter fall color season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios

EVs continue to grow in North Carolina, despite high prices

Electric vehicle registrations in North Carolina are ticking up slowly but surely, according to newly released data from the state’s Department of Transportation. Registrations in the state climbed to almost 31,000 as of June. Yes, but: Electric vehicle prices are heading in the wrong direction, Axios' Nathan Bomey reported...
WXII 12

Winston-Salem power outages Wednesday afternoon

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An estimated 1,413 Duke Energy customers are without power Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. According to Duke Energy, an outage was reported around 12:45 p.m. WXII's Jackie Pascale reported that street lights are out and several...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
#Gas Prices#Economy#Vehicles#Triad
country1037fm.com

Water At North Carolina Beach A Suprising Neon Green Color

Residents and visitors of Wrightsville Beach were greeted with a surprise Monday morning. The water on the southern end of the North Carolina beach was a neon green color. But no fear it’s not due to some nefarious source. Social media users quickly hypothesized it was due to something like a dye, fertilizer, or algae.
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC
wfmynews2.com

Salem College's incoming freshman class size doubles

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — This year's incoming class of first-year and transfer students at Salem College, is 109% larger than the incoming class size last year. Members of the class of 2026 hail from Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Virginia, Texas and Italy.
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Greensboro, NC

Hungry for a delicious meal in Greensboro, North Carolina? You’re in luck! Whether you’re a visitor or a resident of the city, you’ll be happy to know that Greensboro is home to some of the best restaurants in the US. Keep reading to learn more!. 12 Best...
GREENSBORO, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina Sees A Record Number Of Lottery Winners In 2022

If you’ve played the lottery this year then you’ve had better than average odds. According to an NC Lottery press release, North Carolina has seen a record number of lottery winners so far in 2022. While awarding the most prizes to date they have also been able to raise $929.8 million for education programs. All the prizes and earnings for education result from record lottery ticket sales during the year, according to unaudited year-end results.
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina

If you happen to live in North Carolina and you love eating seafood then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should add to your list and visit next time you are in the area, in case you haven't visited them already. Here's what made it on the list.
THOMASVILLE, NC
Mount Airy News

Saturday motorcycle accident claims one life

Shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday morning Surry County EMS and local rescue units were dispatched to the area of Olde Pilot Trail and Black Mountain Road in Pilot Mountain for a report of a traffic accident. Surry County Emergency Management Director Eric Southern confirmed Saturday evening that the single vehicle...
SURRY COUNTY, NC

