A North Carolina downtown is among the slowest to recover to pre-pandemic levels
The downtown districts of many larger U.S. cities are struggling to recover to pre-pandemic levels, according to the results of a new study from UC Berkeley.
kiss951.com
North Carolina Makes List of Best Tippers Here’s How Much We’re Tipping
North Carolina makes the list of “Best Tippers!” Here’s How Much We’re Tipping. Upgraded Points has come out with a new report revealing where in the country people are tipping the highest and lowest for goods and services. Now more than ever, people in the service...
wallstreetwindow.com
Here Is What High End Condos Are Now Selling For In Greensboro, North Carolina – Mike Swanson
Check out this real estate listing for a condo in Greensboro, North Carolina. It is a penthouse at Center Point, a big condo complex right in the heart of downtown Greensboro on N. Elm Street. As you can see in this video tour it is an impressive property. Do you think the asking price is too high or perhaps too low?
How Greensboro Urban Loop is impacting businesses and neighbors
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The final section of the Greensboro Urban Loop is set to open early next year, a few months ahead of schedule. It's brought some growing pains to homes and businesses along the way, including a small farmer's market on Church Street. Co-owner Paul Laparra put down...
North Carolina man arrested for acting as Duke Energy employee: sheriff
Mark Absher, 53, is charged with 25 counts of damage to Duke Energy equipment and 25 counts of interfering with electric meters, among others.
Charlotte Stories
Here’s When Fall Colors Are Predicted To Peak in North Carolina in 2022
North Carolina’s 2022 fall colors are expected to be some of the brightest and most beautiful in years. The average temperature this year is 54.23°F degrees, which is the 5th warmest year on record, according to NOAA. This year has also been the wettest year on record with a total of 29.04″ of rain, which will result in a slightly later and brighter fall color season.
EVs continue to grow in North Carolina, despite high prices
Electric vehicle registrations in North Carolina are ticking up slowly but surely, according to newly released data from the state’s Department of Transportation. Registrations in the state climbed to almost 31,000 as of June. Yes, but: Electric vehicle prices are heading in the wrong direction, Axios' Nathan Bomey reported...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem power outages Wednesday afternoon
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An estimated 1,413 Duke Energy customers are without power Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. According to Duke Energy, an outage was reported around 12:45 p.m. WXII's Jackie Pascale reported that street lights are out and several...
country1037fm.com
Water At North Carolina Beach A Suprising Neon Green Color
Residents and visitors of Wrightsville Beach were greeted with a surprise Monday morning. The water on the southern end of the North Carolina beach was a neon green color. But no fear it’s not due to some nefarious source. Social media users quickly hypothesized it was due to something like a dye, fertilizer, or algae.
NC’s economy takes a $1B hit in project cancellation – fifth announced this year
RALEIGH – Announcements of layoffs continue to occur, from companies both large and small. But another change to the state’s labor market is coming due to a growing number of firms that are deciding to back out of agreements made with the state, as Centene did last week.
My Fox 8
Beautiful jewelry with a great story that’s Made in North Carolina!
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A beautiful piece of jewelry is a real find, and one that has a great story is even better. One artist named her business after her studio: she calls it 1515 Studio Out Back. Brad Jones found out more about the place and the...
wfmynews2.com
Salem College's incoming freshman class size doubles
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — This year's incoming class of first-year and transfer students at Salem College, is 109% larger than the incoming class size last year. Members of the class of 2026 hail from Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Virginia, Texas and Italy.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Greensboro, NC
Hungry for a delicious meal in Greensboro, North Carolina? You’re in luck! Whether you’re a visitor or a resident of the city, you’ll be happy to know that Greensboro is home to some of the best restaurants in the US. Keep reading to learn more!. 12 Best...
Get ready for snow. Farmers’ Almanac has predictions for NC winter weather
How much “shaking, shivering and shoveling” will come to NC this winter? We consulted the Farmers’ Almanac to find out.
kiss951.com
North Carolina Sees A Record Number Of Lottery Winners In 2022
If you’ve played the lottery this year then you’ve had better than average odds. According to an NC Lottery press release, North Carolina has seen a record number of lottery winners so far in 2022. While awarding the most prizes to date they have also been able to raise $929.8 million for education programs. All the prizes and earnings for education result from record lottery ticket sales during the year, according to unaudited year-end results.
'I'm not pleased': NC to buy Chatham Co. homes, businesses to make way for automaker, widen roads
The state is using eminent domain to buy five businesses and 27 homes in the Merry Oaks community.
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina
If you happen to live in North Carolina and you love eating seafood then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should add to your list and visit next time you are in the area, in case you haven't visited them already. Here's what made it on the list.
chathamjournal.com
NC Government takes family’s Chatham County land so foreign company can move in
Raleigh, NC – Two Chatham County communities will soon be without twenty-seven homes, five businesses, and one church because the state of North Carolina is exercising its eminent domain powers to make way for VinFast, a startup Vietnamese auto company. Eminent domain is a legal tool that allows the...
Mount Airy News
Saturday motorcycle accident claims one life
Shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday morning Surry County EMS and local rescue units were dispatched to the area of Olde Pilot Trail and Black Mountain Road in Pilot Mountain for a report of a traffic accident. Surry County Emergency Management Director Eric Southern confirmed Saturday evening that the single vehicle...
2 NC river sites fail fecal bacteria test
Two North Carolina river sites failed the Swim Guide test for high levels of fecal bacteria.
