Video Appears to Show Motley Crue Using Backing Track for Drums
Footage from Motley Crue's show in Kansas City, Mo. on July 19 appears to show the band utilizing a backing track for drums, as evidenced by a missed count-in to "Looks That Kill" as Tommy Lee scrambles to sit behind his kit in time. After the first few dates of...
Motley Crue’s Stadium Tour Pulling $5 Million Per Show
Motley Crue and Def Leppard's co-headlining Stadium Tour finally kicked off this summer after two years of COVID-related delays, and unsurprisingly, it's proven to be a box office smash. The big-haired bacchanal — which also features Poison, Joan Jett and newcomers Classless Act — has grossed an average of $4.9...
How Nikki Sixx’s ‘Heroin Diaries’ Spawned a New Band and Album
Writing about his heroin addiction inadvertently led Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx to another musical habit. Six years after the release of the band's best-selling 2001 memoir The Dirt: Confessions of the World's Most Notorious Rock Band in 2001, Sixx decided to dig a little deeper into his own story with The Heroin Diaries: A Year in the Life of a Shattered Rock Star. The 432-page book, which became also a New York Times best seller, is a graphic and harrowing account of 12 months — from Christmas 1986 to Christmas 1987 — that Sixx spent in the grip of a near-fatal heroin addiction, culminating in an overdose on Dec. 23, 1987.
35 Years Ago: Kiss Tries to Be Everyone Else on ‘Crazy Crazy Nights’
Kiss’ original masks may have been long gone, but their Aug. 18, 1987, single “Crazy Crazy Nights” seemed to suggest the band was trying on a new one. Written by Paul Stanley with assistance from co-writer Adam Mitchell, this song was a clear attempt to emulate the success of newer rock heroes Bon Jovi and their ilk – groups that Kiss had in some cases influenced. The result was a slightly undignified feedback loop.
Sammy Hagar Says He Wrote a Song With Eddie Van Halen in a Dream
Sammy Hagar says he wrote a new song called "Thank You" using a guitar lick that Eddie Van Halen showed him in a recent dream. "I shouldn’t be hyping it now," Hagar tells UCR. "Nobody knows this but Michael Anthony, Jason [Bonham] and Vic [Johnson]. About two months ago, I had this dream and Eddie came. We were in a room like this, [with] a bunch of people around. It was just like he’d been gone. It was not like he was passed, but he had just been out of my life and we hadn’t seen each other for a while. He’s going, 'Man, let’s write some music!' I said, 'Yeah, fuck it, man. Here, let’s go!'"
Guitar World Magazine
Neal Schon on Journey’s greatest tracks: “After Don‘t Stop was done I turned to everybody in the room and said, ‘I think this song is going to be massive.’”
The AOR icon shares the stories behind eight Journey songs, including four from the band's life-affirming new album, Freedom, and four stone-cold classics from the catalog. Neal Schon has written a few hits in his time. He knows how to write a song that connects, across generational divides, across continents. With Journey’s new album, Freedom, lighting up the airwaves with the San Francisco rock legends’ irresistible melodies, Guitar World sat down with Schon to talk about some of the greatest tracks in the catalog.
Robert Plant Told Joe Elliott to Stop Warming Up His Voice
Robert Plant said he advised Joe Elliott against warming up his voice before concerts and admitted he doesn't do much pre-show preparation himself. In a Los Angeles Times interview alongside collaborator Alison Krauss, the Led Zeppelin icon referred indirectly to his Def Leppard counterpart after being asked how he took care of his voice.
George Harrison and Pattie Boyd Laughed at How ‘Weird’ Eric Clapton Was Acting at a Party
George Harrison and Pattie Boyd got along well after their divorce. They once laughed about how Boyd's ex-husband Eric Clapton was acting toward her.
Sharon Osbourne Reveals Black Sabbath Member She Thought Wasn’t a Good Fit
For 11 years, Ozzy Osbourne served as the frontman and vocalist for the legendary heavy metal band Black Sabbath. In 1979, however, the iconic singer’s substance abuse issues became too much for the band to handle and he was replaced by Rainbow vocalist Ronnie James Dio. Though Dio was,...
What Bob Dylan Had to Say About The Beatles’ ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ After Paul McCartney Played Him the Album
Here's what Bob Dylan had to say about The Beatles' 'Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band' after the group's Paul McCartney played him the album.
Tony Iommi reveals why Geezer Butler was a no-show at Sabbath reunion
Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi reunited to perform Black Sabbath classics at the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony - but Geezer Butler was nowhere to be seen
Lars Ulrich Reportedly Snuck Into a Turnstile Show in a Very Unique Way
Metallica's Lars Ulrich reportedly snuck into a Turnstile show incognito last month (July 31) at the Chicago venue Subterranean. The gig was a Lollapalooza 2022 aftershow following the distinctive punk band's festival performance the day before. And the heavy metal drummer got into the show — evidently to watch only...
Behemoth’s Nergal Names 21st Century Metallica Song That’s ‘One of Their Best Ever’
Sometimes bands have to grow on you for you to really appreciate them, which was the case with Behemoth's Nergal and Metallica. While discussing his fandom in a new interview, the frontman named the 21st century Metallica song he thinks is "one of their best songs ever." Nergal admitted to...
NME
Nikki Sixx says Mötley Crue are planning shows in Europe, Asia and South America
Nikki Sixx has said that Mötley Crue are planning a huge run of shows in Europe, Asia and South America. On Saturday (August 20), Sixx took to Twitter to say the band’s current tour was “going way too fast”. Mötley Crüe are currently on ‘The Stadium...
Eric Clapton Uneasy About Rejecting Jesus on Ozzy Osbourne Collab
Ozzy Osbourne is gearing up to release his thirteenth studio album, Patient Number 9, on September 9. Ahead of the album release, Osbourne dropped the title track (which features Jeff Beck) and the song “Degradation Rules (feat. Tony Iommi).” Also ahead of his upcoming release, Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes conversation that he had with another collaborator, Eric Clapton, about one of the record’s tracks.
Listen to Unheard Demo of Lou Reed’s ‘Men of Good Fortune’
A previously unreleased demo of a Lou Reed song called "Men of Good Fortune" has been released. The track will appear on Words & Music, May 1965, the first installment of the upcoming Lou Reed Archive Series, which comes out on Sept. 16. Even though Reed would later include a...
Mick Jagger Fast Facts
Read CNN's Fast Facts on Mick Jagger and learn more about the singer, songwriter and Rolling Stones front man.
Watch Dave Grohl Cover ‘Summer Breeze’ With Beck and Tenacious D
Dave Grohl joined Beck, Tenacious D, John C. Reilly and producer Greg Kurstin onstage at Los Angeles' Largo nightclub on Tuesday night to run through a comical rendition of Seals & Crofts' 1972 classic "Summer Breeze." You can watch a video from the performance below. The all-star team-up was part...
Jeff Lynne Said Tom Petty Was the ‘Coolest’ Person He Ever Met
Tom Petty and Jeff Lynne grew close while working in The Traveling Wilburys. Lynne thought that Petty was the coolest person he'd ever met.
Bret Michaels on the End of Glam Metal: ‘I Blame Nobody’
Even though grunge is regarded as the music that brought glam metal’s popularity to an end, Poison's Bret Michaels doesn’t hold a grudge toward any of the genre’s artists. "Grunge was great," the singer declared during a recent interview with AZ Central. "We used Nirvana's director, Sam...
