Liberty vs. Sky Game 2 Prediction and Odds for WNBA Playoffs First Round (Chicago Steps Up Their Defense Saturday)

This Entire Family Is Missing From Chicago, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
You Can Still have Summer Fun In Chicago During August at These Great EventsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
What's on the list of Chicago monuments the mayor's advisory panel wants removed?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's dog days of summer: Take your pooch to the beachJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Narcissism: May A Lack of Empathy Have A Genetic Component?Tyler Mc.Chicago, IL
Is Jordan Walker the St. Louis Cardinals Next Leadoff Hitter?
Jordan Walker, the St. Louis Cardinals top prospect, is continuing to make a name for himself, and may be the St. Louis lead-off hitter before we know it. It is an exciting time to be a St. Louis Cardinals fan. The team is littered with future Hall of Famers, exciting young talent, and has struck a beautiful balance of being fun to watch and extremely competitive.
NBA trade rumors: Surprise team is shaking up Kevin Durant landscape
A new team is now in the running for Brooklyn Nets star and trade piece Kevin Durant. Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, and while things have been reportedly slow-moving thus far, a new team joining the sweepstakes could be the catalyst needed to move things along.
OKC Thunder headed for another tank season after Chet Holmgren injury news
The OKC Thunder may have to embrace the tank again this year after No. 2 overall draft pick Chet Holmgren suffered a potentially major foot injury. Fans of the Oklahoma City Thunder have had to live through a couple of miserable seasons, winning just 46 total games over the last two years, but the payoff was supposed to have arrived this year with No. 2 overall draft pick Chet Holmgren joining the team.
Brett Johnson Embraces NIL But Doesn't Expect it to be Life-Changing
Cal's junior D-lineman says he has an NIL agent and is working on a few deals.
Saints troll the hell out of Falcons with 28-3 at practice
The New Orleans Saints trolled the Atlanta Falcons at practice with their scoreboard. The New Orleans Saints are a feisty, competitive bunch. CJ Gardner-Johnson has gotten players to punch him in the helmet and gotten his own players to fight him for names he’s called them during practice. Rookie Trevor Penning was kicked out of practice for fighting too many of his own teammates.
Packers: Breaking down cornerback competition ahead of preseason finale
Which cornerbacks are roster locks for the Green Bay Packers, and who needs to finish the preseason strong?. There was some concern with the Green Bay Packers‘ cornerback depth at the start of the summer, but the young players on the roster have played well. Ahead of the Packers’...
Red Sox: 3 trade deadline regrets killing Boston’s AL Wild Card chances
The Boston Red Sox have not been doing themselves any favors on the field or in the front office. The Boston Red Sox have, arguably, been the most disappointing team in baseball. There’s not a person in the baseball world that would have projected that any team other than the Baltimore Orioles would be in last place in the powerhouse that is the AL East.
Marcus Kemp lands on injured reserve for New York Giants
Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marcus Kemp was hoping to make his mark with the New York Giants, but he just landed on injured reserve. The New York Giants were going to offer Marcus Kemp another opportunity to show what he can do as a special teams ace and offensive weapon after several seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. Unfortunately, Kemp’s season has prematurely ended before it began with the news that the wide receiver was placed on the Giants’ injured reserve list on Wednesday.
