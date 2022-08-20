ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charts suggest the S&P 500 should keep trending higher for now, Cramer says

Technical analysis from the veteran chartist Ralph Vince indicates the stock market should be able to keep trending higher in the near term, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesday. "Please don't get too complacent as there are signs that not all is well as we go into the final third of the year," the "Mad Money" host cautioned.
After a year-long dip, American consumer spending power will be back in 2023

Goldman Sachs expects household cash flow to reverse a year-long decline beginning right after Christmas. Gains will begin small and accelerate through the next year, making up for the recent decline in cash from federal stimulus payments, and that could help avert the recession that both the stock market and most small businesses have been fearing.
