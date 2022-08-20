Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
72% of recent homebuyers have regrets about their purchases. As the market cools, these steps can help you avoid disappointment
The hot seller's market in recent years prompted buyers to go above and beyond to seal the deals on their prospective homes, a recent survey finds. As the housing market shows signs of cooling, buyers would be wise to abandon shortcuts some people used to get ahead of the competition.
CNBC
Americans don't think other Americans care about climate change as much as they do
Between 80 and 90 percent of Americans underestimate the concern their fellow Americans have for climate change and their support for "transformative" mitigation policies, according to research published Tuesday. Between 66 and 80 percent of Americans support such policies, but they think that only between 37 and 43 percent of...
CNBC
Do not let market emotions knock you off long-term plan, says Merrill Wealth Management president
Andy Sieg, president of Merrill Wealth Management, joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to discuss markets ahead of the open on Wednesday. "We're very balanced in our view right now," Sieg tells CNBC.
CNBC
59% of Americans worry student loan forgiveness will make inflation worse, CNBC survey finds
A CNBC/Momentive poll finds Americans worry that debt forgiveness could have unintended consequences. Some borrowers say they would not change their spending habits if their college debt — or a portion of it — is canceled. Respondents were mixed on whether student loan debt should be forgiven. Some...
RELATED PEOPLE
CNBC
The consequences of missing a mortgage payment are more than just a lower credit score — here's what can happen
No one ever intentionally goes out of their way to miss a loan or credit card payment — sometimes life happens and before you know it, the due date has come and gone and you're stuck with late fee. When it comes to missing a payment on your mortgage,...
CNBC
We're in a 'housing recession,' experts say. Here's what that means for homeowners, sellers and buyers
Sales of existing homes were down last month by 20.2% to 4.8 million properties from 6 million a year earlier. However, the median price last month was $403,800, up 10.8% from July 2021, and homes are still selling quickly. There are implications for buyers and sellers, who may already be...
CNBC
Charts suggest the S&P 500 should keep trending higher for now, Cramer says
Technical analysis from the veteran chartist Ralph Vince indicates the stock market should be able to keep trending higher in the near term, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesday. "Please don't get too complacent as there are signs that not all is well as we go into the final third of the year," the "Mad Money" host cautioned.
CNBC
Nobel prize winner says the U.S. needs a 1950s-style productivity boom
Edmund S. Phelps said the U.S. needs to get productivity growth on the kind of level is was in the 50s and 60s. The Nobel Prize winner said it was "really important for people's morale that they come home from time to time with better paychecks than they had before".
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
After a year-long dip, American consumer spending power will be back in 2023
Goldman Sachs expects household cash flow to reverse a year-long decline beginning right after Christmas. Gains will begin small and accelerate through the next year, making up for the recent decline in cash from federal stimulus payments, and that could help avert the recession that both the stock market and most small businesses have been fearing.
Comments / 0