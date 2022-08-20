Read full article on original website
Former GTA Boss' Next Game, Everywhere, Gets First Trailer
The first look at Everywhere, a new game from former Grand Theft Auto boss and Rockstar Games president Leslie Benzies, was shown off at Gamescom 2022. Benzies is responsible for helping shepherd Rockstar Games as we know it by being one of the key creative minds on the Grand Theft Auto franchise. Some emails from a Rockstar Games lawsuit also revealed that Benzies was supposedly a major player in getting the first Red Dead Redemption in the shape it was for launch. Following Leslie Benzie's controversial departure from Rockstar Games, he went on to found a studio that aimed to make a massively ambitious game called Everywhere.
Steam Gets New Top Seller After Big Announcement
Valve's Steam platform on PC has seen a new game rocketing to the top of the sales chart after a massive announcement took place within the past day. As of this week, developer Bungie finally revealed the first major details of Ligthfall, which is the next major expansion for Destiny 2 that is slated to arrive in early 2023. And while it might not seem like a big deal for Destiny 2 to be getting another major piece of DLC, clearly, fans are already buying the expansion in droves.
The Last of Us Part 1 Launch Trailer Released
The Last of Us Part I is finally set to release for the PlayStation 5 on September 2nd, and ahead of that, a new launch trailer showing a mix of cinematic and gameplay footage has been released. Most notably, The Last of Us Part I has significantly enhanced visuals from both the original The Last of Us release as well as The Last of Us Remastered.
Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon Finally Reveals What The Song of Ice and Fire Actually Is
While television viewers know George R.R. Martin's fantasy saga as Game of Thrones, fans of Martin's novels know that it is called A Song of Ice and Fire. It's a mysterious title, mentioned but never fully explained in the five books in the series thus far. Tonight, HBO premiered the first episode of its new Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, based on Martin's Targaryen family history titled Fire & Blood. In this first episode, Martin finally reveals what the "song of fire and ice" actually is and the revelation recontextualizes the entire Game of Thrones saga to date. SPOILERS follow for the first episode of House of the Dragon.
Dragon Ball Super Finally Reveals One of Its Worst Wishes yet
Dragon Ball Super has revealed one of its WORST wishes yet – as seen in Chapter 87 of the Dragon Ball Super manga. Over the course of the series, we've seen people seek out or use the Dragon Balls for selfish and petty or outright evil reasons – but never have we seen a wish as dark, gruesome, and twisted as the one seen in this final chapter of the long-running Granolah Arc.
How Does Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero's Box Office Compare to Other Anime Movie Openings?
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has made its theatrical debut in the US, and it topped the box office with $21 million! That's a great win for the franchise – especially since Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero hasn't had the smoothest debut over in Japan. Super Hero opened lower than previous Dragon Ball films Dragon Ball Super: Broly, Resurrection F, and Battle of Gods, and had a 55% drop-off in week 2, losing the top spot at the box office to Top Gun: Maverick. Analysts have pointed to several reasons why Super Hero isn't doing so well in Japan, including the film being leaked online, delaying its theatrical release.
The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me Release Date Revealed
Bandai Namco and Supermassive Games announced this week the release date for The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me. The new game set in the decision-based series will be out on November 18th, the creators said, a date which has it coming out during a month which is already shaping up to be quite the busy one. This release date announcement as accompanied by a trailer as well that showed off different features that'll be either returning to the game or will be totally new.
New First-Party Xbox RPG Gets a Release Date
While it was not technically part of Gamescom's Opening Night Live yesterday, it would seem that developer Obsidian Entertainment wanted to still mark the event in general as it has now been announced that the first-party Xbox title Pentiment will release for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam as well as Windows 10 and 11 on November 15th. Also, as one might expect, it will of course come to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass that same day.
Xbox Boss Offers Unique Perspective on Future of Exclusive Games
Xbox boss Phil Spencer thinks that the strategy with console-exclusive games is going to change in the future. Exclusive games have long been a way for a platform to really differentiate itself amongst the competition and also make money. Consoles are typically sold at a loss, meaning the platform holder has to make a profit through services and game sales. Halo was a big reason for people to buy an Xbox, Uncharted was one of many PlayStation killer apps, and of course, Mario is unanimous with Nintendo platforms. However, these platforms are starting to see a value in expanding their first-party titles to other devices with PC ports left and right. Even Bungie was acquired by PlayStation earlier this year under the condition that Bungie's games could be on other platforms, making it a rather untraditional first-party team.
My Hero Academia Season 6 Theme Songs Announced
My Hero Academia is slated to bring its latest season to life this fall, and all eyes are on the show ahead of its comeback. After all, season six promises to bring one of the story's most intense arcs yet to life on screen. As the anime nears its return, fans are waiting on edge for more updates about what season six will bring along. And now, we have learned which two songs will accompany the season as themes.
New PlayStation Event Rumored to Happen Very Soon
A new rumor has suggested that PlayStation is about to hold a new showcase incredibly soon. Over the course of this summer, a number of PlayStation fans have been waiting for Sony to announce a dedicated event where news on upcoming first-party games would be unveiled. And while we've had a couple of State of Play presentations over the course of 2022, it looks like a larger presentation could be happening in just a couple of short weeks.
Marvel's Avengers Leak Reveals Captain America Costume from Divisive Marvel Event
The Marvel's Avengers game may soon be adding a skin for Captain Americathat comes straight from the stories told in comics, but this particular story it hails from isn't exactly one that's universally loved. Leaks have indicated that Captain America's Hydra suit from the Secret Empire event is supposedly coming to the game, a skin which is said to come with its own unique shield to set it apart from the normal one that Captain America uses with other cosmetics.
Mad Max: Furiosa Set Photos Show Off Chris Hemsworth's New Look
With his commitments to the Marvel Cinematic Universe temporarily behind him following the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, Chris Hemsworth has shifted gears into another beloved franchise, with set photos from the upcoming Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Mad Max: Furiosa offering up a look at his apocalyptic appearance. Details about the character Hemsworth will be playing have been kept under wraps, other than teases that he will be playing the antagonist, with the film focusing on the earlier days of Imperator Furiosa, played in Fury Road by Charlize Theron. Anya Taylor-Joy is stepping into the shoes of the title character for the prequel. Check out the new set photos below before Mad Max: Furiosa lands in theaters on May 24, 2024.
Made in Abyss Season 2 Sets English Dub Release Date
Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun is currently working its way through its second season run as part of the new slate of anime releases for the Summer, but the series has finally set a release date for the English dub release of the new episodes! The anticipation for this sequel was through the roof leading into a jam-packed wave of new Summer anime releases, and fans have been able to check out the original release alongside its airing in Japan. But thankfully it won't be too much longer until the second season kickstarts its English dub release!
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Makes Android 21 Canon at Last
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is in theaters at last, and the comeback has made good on its promises to shake up the franchise. From Gohan's new power to a surprise villain's return, the film has a lot for fans to unpack. And if you missed it somehow, the movie even took time to bring Android 21 into the canon.
Is Dungeons & Dragons Getting a New Edition in 2024?
Wizards of the Coast is launching a new version of Dungeons & Dragons in 2024, although the company won't call it a new edition. Last week, Wizards of the Coast started its multiyear process of "evolving" Dungeons & Dragons through a series of open playtests. The new system, called One D&D, is built on the foundation of the game's current Fifth Edition ruleset, but makes significant revisions to core rules such as what a Natural 20 does in the game. However, Wizards of the Coast refers to the new rules as an "update" to Fifth Edition or the "next generation" of Dungeons & Dragons instead of saying that they are building a new Edition of Dungeons & Dragons. This has led fans to wonder whether their rulebooks will still be valid and whether they'll have to learn an entirely new set of rules when the game comes out in 2024.
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero: Why Cell's Comeback Makes Sense
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is on its way to being a big hit at the international box office, having already set new milestone records for anime movies in the US alone. It's no longer a secret (if it ever was) that a big part of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero's draw was how the film acts as a sequel to Dragon Ball Z's Android and Cell Games Saga. Super Hero brings back the Red Ribbon Army and legacy of its mad scientist Dr. Gero – in the form of his genius grandson, Dr. Hedo. Hedo introduces a whole new generation of android being to Dragon Ball – including a new generation of Cell!
One Piece Breaks Apart One of Its Fan-Favorite Alliances
One Piece is ready to welcome the dawn of a new era. After years spent in Wano, our heroes are ready to leave the nation's saga behind them and undertake a new journey. Of course, that means the Straw Hats have big things on the horizon, and they're not the only bunch of pirates chomping at the bit. The same can be said for Luffy's allies, and now, it seems his best team-up yet has ended.
PlayStation Plus Reveals New Free Weekend for PS5 and PS4
Sony has announced that it will be holding a new free trial period for PlayStation Plus to close out this coming week. While PS Plus has perhaps most notably become synonymous with the library of free PS5 and PS4 games that Sony gives out to subscribers, the platform is also still needed in order to play various multiplayer games on PlayStation consoles. Luckily, if you're someone who still isn't a PS Plus member, you'll be able to get the service a go for yourself in just a few short days.
Ms. Marvel VFX Team Says Change in Powers May Be Explored in Future Installments
Even though Marvel Studios typically likes to remain exceptionally close to the source material, the Kevin Feige-led outfit changed things up with Ms. Marvel, giving Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) light construct powers instead of her traditional "stretchy" powers seen in the comics. Despite the show's first season lasting six episodes, it never really dove into the source of Khan's powers.
