Wizards of the Coast is launching a new version of Dungeons & Dragons in 2024, although the company won't call it a new edition. Last week, Wizards of the Coast started its multiyear process of "evolving" Dungeons & Dragons through a series of open playtests. The new system, called One D&D, is built on the foundation of the game's current Fifth Edition ruleset, but makes significant revisions to core rules such as what a Natural 20 does in the game. However, Wizards of the Coast refers to the new rules as an "update" to Fifth Edition or the "next generation" of Dungeons & Dragons instead of saying that they are building a new Edition of Dungeons & Dragons. This has led fans to wonder whether their rulebooks will still be valid and whether they'll have to learn an entirely new set of rules when the game comes out in 2024.

