Did Jamie Spears Ask Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Kevin Federline To Launch An Attack Against 'Toxic' Singer

 4 days ago

Jamie Spears is allegedly behind his daughter Britney Spears and Kevin Federline's recent feud.

Britney SpearsReuters

Federline recently made shocking claims about his ex-wife during an interview. He claimed that their sons have decided not to see Spears in recent months.

But when the "Toxic" singer heard Federline's interview, she became enraged. Spears also accused Federline of lying so her ex-husband decided to upload a video of the singer arguing with their sons when they were much younger.

