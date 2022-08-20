ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man, 31, stabbed to death on Brooklyn street, two others injured

By John Annese, New York Daily News
 4 days ago

Three men were stabbed, one fatally, in a bloody fight near a Brooklyn park Saturday, police said.

The men, who police sources said were all delivery workers, were hanging out on the corner of 44th St. and Seventh Ave., near Sunset Park, when they were knifedd at about 1 a.m., cops said.

.

One of the men, Yener Rodas, 31, was stabbed repeatedly in the chest and once in the shoulder, cops said. He was rushed to Maimonides Medical Center, where he died.

A second man, 26, was stabbed in his face, and the 33-year-old man was knifed in his torso, cops said. Both are being treated at Maimonides Medical Center and are expected to survive.

By Saturday morning, Sunset Park was filled with parkgoers, even as police investigated the blood-splattered scene nearby.

Outside a building near the scene, a ball cap and belt were discarded near a book titled “God Is With You Everyday.”

“I heard the screams, but I didn’t see who it was,” said a delivery worker on the block who only gave his name as Pedro.

“It’s bad here at night, I come on the weekends to play with my son,” said another parkgoer, Jose Cardenas, 51. “There’s a lot of drugs and alcohol. They hang out in the park, they’re braver than the cops.”

Police have made no arrests.

The killing marks the first homicide in the 72nd Precinct this year. There were two murders in 2021.

Despite that, the neighborhood has seen a 63% increase in major crime, driven by spikes in car theft, grand larceny, burglary and serious assaults.

