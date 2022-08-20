ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Louisiana mother and daughter dog trainers hit with animal cruelty charges

By Jessica Schladebeck, New York Daily News
 4 days ago

A mother and daughter have been accused of abusing dogs at their training facility in Louisiana.

Tina Frey, the owner of Cypress Arrow Kennel & K9 Academy, and her 21-year-old daughter, Victoria Brimer are facing charges including two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a release shared to Facebook Thursday. They were taken into custody after authorities received a tip regarding the alleged mistreatment of canines in their care.

An investigation was launched into the dog-training duo after a clip of Frey “striking a cane corso dog on the head with a riding crop” went viral online earlier this month.

Both women have since been released on $10,000 bond, but police said the case is “still a very active and ongoing investigation,” and additional charges are still possible.

Frey’s attorney Brad Drell, in a statement to People denied his client has ever hurt an animal at her facility. He noted that she is “an expert” in handling the cane corso breed.

“I want to unequivocally state that Tina Frey has never hurt or injured a dog in her care,” he said. “She is a respected dog trainer and is qualified to train other trainers.”

Drell added that the cane corso dog weighs over 100 pounds and that “they have the potential to be very dangerous to human beings if not trained properly.” He also said the video that originally sparked controversy for the pair, which features a dog named Fenixx, is misleading and that it “creates a false impression that dogs are being injured.”

“While the video is disturbing for many to watch, what needs to be understood is that Fenixx at the time was attempting to chew through a leash, which would have allowed Fenixx to bite either Ms. Frey or her daughter,” he said.

The clip shows the women holding a leash and pulling it in opposite directions, while one of them uses a short whip on the dog. Drell noted that the tool is “flexible and not painful.”

“While I understand that many people feel, and some quite strongly, that the use of the quirt is not what they would do to correct a dog, the use of the quirt is not inhumane under the law. Fenixx was in no way injured, as is shown in the video,” Drell said. “Tina Frey is innocent of any claim of animal cruelty.”

#Animal Cruelty#Cruelty To Animals
New York City, NY
