As a person piloting for the first time, simulator or real airplane, I was unaware of flight controls or that the two pedals on the floor were not the gas and the brake. WPS Curriculum Director Doug Gunselman walked me through the steps to take while flying. My first lesson began with learning how to land an airplane. Yes, I crashed on the first attempt, but I quickly learned how to readjust and make sure my simulated passengers landed safely.

WEATHERFORD, OK ・ 8 HOURS AGO