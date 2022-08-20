Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Delicious Bakery is Hiding Behind this Massachusetts Gas StationTravel MavenConcord, MA
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
Help Say Goodnight to Hunger by Staying at an Omni Hotels & Resorts LocationMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Boston, MA
True North Trinktisch Table LagerHoppy BostonBelmont, MA
You're Invited! Rockland Fall Festival Will Include Face-Painting, Beer Garden & Live Music!Dianna CarneyRockland, MA
Related
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $2 million jackpot won in Worcester off of scratch-off ticket
A $2 million jackpot prize was won in Worcester off of scratch-off ticket. The prize was won off of the game $2,000,000 50x Cashword. It was sold at Gulf Gas Station, which is located at 590 Southbridge St. It was the final ticket worth $2 million for the game. There...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million, 2 $100,000 prizes won at liquor stores Monday
There were more than 700 Massachusetts State Lottery prizes won Monday, including a $1 million prize. The $1 million prize was from the game “100X the Money.” It was sold at Pumpy’s Liquor in Malden, which is located at 271 Highland Ave. There were also two $100,000...
Massachusetts real estate transactions: See all homes sold in Hampden County from August 14-20
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Aug 14 to Aug 20. There were 115 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,418 square foot home on Brookfield Lane in Agawam that sold for $300,000.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Braintree woman to take family to Disney World after becoming 1st $1 million winner of ‘Millions’ game, she says
A Massachusetts woman who scored a big lottery win earlier this week says she plans to use a portion of her prize to bring her family to the land “where dreams come true.”. Ann Marie Burke of Braintree became the first $1 million prize winner of the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Millions” $30 instant ticket game Tuesday. She chose the cash option on her prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000, before taxes, according to a statement from the Massachusetts State Lottery.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCVB
Former Massachusetts resident to plead guilty to $2.5 million in PPP loan fraud
BOSTON — A man who used to live in Massachusetts has agreed to plead guilty to filing fraudulent applications in order to receive $2.5 million in COVID-19 relief funds through the Paycheck Protection Program, according to federal prosecutors. The U.S. Attorney's Office said 34-year-old Vinicius Santana, of Boca Raton,...
Massachusetts State Lottery: One $650,000 prize, 12 $10,000 prizes won Friday
There were more than a dozen Massachusetts State Lottery winners Friday who earned prizes worth $10,000 or more, including one lucky ticket-holder who scored $650,000. The ticket-holder who won the $650,000 prize was playing the “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” lottery game. They bought their winning ticket at Richdale Food Shops 122 in Canton on Friday, according to the state lottery.
Tax relief: Massachusetts officials face threat of lawsuit if they don’t comply with state cap tax law returning excess revenues to Bay Staters
More than two dozen potential plaintiffs across the commonwealth, including the conservative-leaning Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance, claim they are ready to sue state officials if they refuse to comply with a 1980s law poised to return some $3 billion in excess tax revenues to cash-strapped Bay Staters this fall. The tax...
Worcester among top 20 ‘smiliest’ cities in the country, according to facial recognition scan
Worcester is living up to its history as the birthplace of the smiley face. A recent study named it among the top 20 “smiliest” cities in the country. HouseFresh, which describes itself as a team of indoor air quality experts, used Microsoft’s face recognition API to scan a database of Instagram photographs from every state and determine which cities and state were the “smiliest” and happiest.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fall Massachusetts fairs: The Big E, Marshfield Fair, Topsfield Fair and more bring fair foods, fun to the commonwealth
As summer draws to a close and fall begins to ramp up, several beloved annual fairs are returning across Massachusetts. The Big E and other agricultural fairs return to Massachusetts with entertainment, games and food, including chocolate covered bacon, deep-fried Oreos and “German fries.”. See below to learn more...
Restaurant foot traffic trending upward across Massachusetts, although businesses have yet to reach pre-pandemic levels
(Note: data in this chart is updated monthly and reflect the most recent data.) While business is far from where it was before the COVID-19 pandemic, restaurants and bars across Massachusetts are seeing traffic levels trending upward, according to data from SafeGraph.
fallriverreporter.com
A morning ritual for a Massachusetts woman turned into a $4 million win on Massachusetts State Lottery scratch ticket
A ritual for a Massachusetts woman turned lucrative last week after she hit it big on a lottery scratch ticket. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Donna Stigh is the first $4 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “4,000,000 Money Bags” instant ticket game. Stigh,...
A Boston affair? City is 22nd most unfaithful in US; Worcester 44th most faithful, study finds
Boston may be known for more than just great sports teams. Apart from being home to the Green Monster, it is also home to some of the nation’s people who are most likely to have an affair in their relationship. But about an hour away, Worcester is home to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former Mass. resident agrees to plead guilty to illegally obtaining $2.5M in fraudulent COVID-relief loans
A former Massachusetts resident accused of obtaining $2.5 million through fraudulent COVID relief loan applications has agreed to plead guilty to charges of wire fraud and unlawful monetary transactions, the United States Attorney’s Office said. Vinicius Santana, 34, of Boca Raton, Florida, formerly of Revere, was arrested and charged...
Cape Cod real estate transactions: Least expensive Barnstable County home sales for the week ending Aug. 20
A house in Brewster that sold for $167,070 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Barnstable County between Aug. 14 and Aug. 20. In total, 103 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $805,490. The average price per square foot was $486.
Super PAC spent $351,000 in TV ads in Massachusetts lieutenant governor’s race between Kim Driscoll, Eric Lesser, Tami Gouveia
The weight of a super PAC that has waded into the lieutenant governor’s race in support of Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll can now be measured in dollar signs with new data from the state’s campaign finance office released this week. The Leadership for Mass Independent Expenditure PAC, backed...
Massachusetts tax relief bill ‘will get done,’ says Sen. Eric Lesser, although exact timing still up in the air
More than three weeks after tax relief talks stalled on Beacon Hill in the final hours of formal lawmaking, a Senate negotiator says he remains “optimistic” that the six-member conference committee he sits on will manage to strike a deal on a $1 billion package, including $250 stimulus checks for middle-income Bay Staters.
Massachusetts Republicans laud referendum effort to repeal controversial immigrant driver’s license law as thousands of signed petitions are certified
Moments away from delivering another big batch of signed petitions to the Boston Election Department at City Hall, Massachusetts Republicans — including GOP governor hopeful Geoff Diehl — lauded the success of their choreographed effort to topple a recently adopted state law that allows immigrants without legal status to obtain driver’s licenses.
Who got the most? Rain totals for Tuesday's storms in Massachusetts
BOSTON - With much of Massachusetts in an extreme drought, there's been a welcome deluge of rain to start the week. Here are Tuesday's rain totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton.Rehoboth 7.01 inchesAttleboro 4.42Taunton 4.35Bridgewater 2.77Sandwich 2.50Westfield 2.39East Bridgewater 2.28Bourne 2.19North Dighton 1.97Southwick 1.85Plymouth 1.72Norton 1.69Duxbury 1.33Wareham 1.30East Taunton 1.25Wrentham 1.23Mansfield 1.16Northboro 1.11Belchertown 1.10
I-Team: Former head of Massachusetts Veterans' Services off state payroll
BOSTON -- Weeks after an I-Team investigation revealed former Veterans Affairs Secretary Francisco Urena was back on the state payroll, we are now learning he is off the job.Urena's profile is no longer on the MassDevelopment website.He was hired in April as the Deputy Director of Military Initiatives at Mass Development, a quasi-state agency, and was earning $100,000 a year. The I-Team first reported Urena's new job last month.In May of 2021, Urena resigned from his post as the Head of Veterans Affairs. At the time, he was responsible for both state-run soldiers' homes. He stepped down just one day before the release of an investigation into the devastating outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers Home that left more than 77 residents dead. That investigation and others placed the blame on the Baker administration and the lack of leadership.Families of the soldiers who died in Holyoke sued the state and Urena for his role in failing to keep the veterans safe. The case was settled for $56 million in May. Urena now has a new job: just last week, the mayor of Lawrence appointed Urena to be the provisional manager at the Lawrence Municipal Airport.
This is the oldest house in Massachusetts built around 1641
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
80K+
Followers
61K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0