Holbrook, MA

MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Braintree woman to take family to Disney World after becoming 1st $1 million winner of ‘Millions’ game, she says

A Massachusetts woman who scored a big lottery win earlier this week says she plans to use a portion of her prize to bring her family to the land “where dreams come true.”. Ann Marie Burke of Braintree became the first $1 million prize winner of the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Millions” $30 instant ticket game Tuesday. She chose the cash option on her prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000, before taxes, according to a statement from the Massachusetts State Lottery.
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery: One $650,000 prize, 12 $10,000 prizes won Friday

There were more than a dozen Massachusetts State Lottery winners Friday who earned prizes worth $10,000 or more, including one lucky ticket-holder who scored $650,000. The ticket-holder who won the $650,000 prize was playing the “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” lottery game. They bought their winning ticket at Richdale Food Shops 122 in Canton on Friday, according to the state lottery.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Tax relief: Massachusetts officials face threat of lawsuit if they don’t comply with state cap tax law returning excess revenues to Bay Staters

More than two dozen potential plaintiffs across the commonwealth, including the conservative-leaning Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance, claim they are ready to sue state officials if they refuse to comply with a 1980s law poised to return some $3 billion in excess tax revenues to cash-strapped Bay Staters this fall. The tax...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Worcester among top 20 ‘smiliest’ cities in the country, according to facial recognition scan

Worcester is living up to its history as the birthplace of the smiley face. A recent study named it among the top 20 “smiliest” cities in the country. HouseFresh, which describes itself as a team of indoor air quality experts, used Microsoft’s face recognition API to scan a database of Instagram photographs from every state and determine which cities and state were the “smiliest” and happiest.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts Republicans laud referendum effort to repeal controversial immigrant driver’s license law as thousands of signed petitions are certified

Moments away from delivering another big batch of signed petitions to the Boston Election Department at City Hall, Massachusetts Republicans — including GOP governor hopeful Geoff Diehl — lauded the success of their choreographed effort to topple a recently adopted state law that allows immigrants without legal status to obtain driver’s licenses.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Who got the most? Rain totals for Tuesday's storms in Massachusetts

BOSTON - With much of Massachusetts in an extreme drought, there's been a welcome deluge of rain to start the week. Here are Tuesday's rain totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton.Rehoboth 7.01 inchesAttleboro 4.42Taunton 4.35Bridgewater 2.77Sandwich 2.50Westfield 2.39East Bridgewater 2.28Bourne 2.19North Dighton 1.97Southwick 1.85Plymouth 1.72Norton 1.69Duxbury 1.33Wareham 1.30East Taunton 1.25Wrentham 1.23Mansfield 1.16Northboro 1.11Belchertown 1.10
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

I-Team: Former head of Massachusetts Veterans' Services off state payroll

BOSTON -- Weeks after an I-Team investigation revealed former Veterans Affairs Secretary Francisco Urena was back on the state payroll, we are now learning he is off the job.Urena's profile is no longer on the MassDevelopment website.He was hired in April as the Deputy Director of Military Initiatives at Mass Development, a quasi-state agency, and was earning $100,000 a year. The I-Team first reported Urena's new job last month.In May of 2021, Urena resigned from his post as the Head of Veterans Affairs. At the time, he was responsible for both state-run soldiers' homes. He stepped down just one day before the release of an investigation into the devastating outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers Home that left more than 77 residents dead. That investigation and others placed the blame on the Baker administration and the lack of leadership.Families of the soldiers who died in Holyoke sued the state and Urena for his role in failing to keep the veterans safe. The case was settled for $56 million in May. Urena now has a new job: just last week, the mayor of Lawrence appointed Urena to be the provisional manager at the Lawrence Municipal Airport. 
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

This is the oldest house in Massachusetts built around 1641

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
