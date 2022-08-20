ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

oklahomawatch.org

Why Some Afghan Refugees in Oklahoma Live In Squalor

Bugs crawl from unfinished gaps between walls and linoleum floors and into the ears and mouths of Afghan children as they sleep. Their family of seven living at The Restoration on Candlewood awoke in a sticky coat of sweat daily this summer. A working central heat and air system was not part of the northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex’s advertised renovations. Their tubs and sinks are crusty with slowly drained sewage.
News On 6

Admiral Twin Drive-In Holds Motorcycle Swap Meet

Motorcycle enthusiasts got to have some fun at a swap meet Sunday in Tulsa. The event was held outdoors at the Admiral Twin Drive-In. Jeff Williams Motorcycle swap meets have been making stops in Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri since April. This meet-up was the last one of the season for...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

New Oklahoma BBQ Restaurant Opens In South Tulsa

A family-owned Oklahoma barbeque restaurant is now serving customers at a new location in South Tulsa. The Love’s have been cooking barbeque together and serving Oklahoma customers since 2015, and last month, they opened the first location in Tulsa. Brian Love and his wife Aisha opened their first restaurant...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Packed Tulsa City Council races define Election Day

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It’s Election Day in Green Country. Tulsa City Hall could look a little different in the near future, as all nine City Council positions are up for grabs. “This primary runoff is very, very critical and very important,” said Gwen Freeman, secretary for the...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Final Friday to be held at LaFortune Park

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The final Friday in the park will be held August 26 from 6 to 9 p.m. at LaFortune Park. The park is located at 55th and Yale ave and parking is available in the southwest lot near the baseball complex. This event is family and...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Prayer vigils for scheduled execution of James Coddington

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Thursday, August 25, 50-year-old James Coddington is scheduled to be executed for the murder of 73-year-old Albert Hale in 1997. The execution will take place at 10 a.m. at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. Coddington will be the fifth inmate to be executed...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Cooking Corner: Hatch Chile Rellenos

TULSA, Okla. - Welcome to the Cooking Corner in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen. Hatch Chile season is well underway and on Monday, our friend Heather Berryhill shared how to use those peppers in Chile Rellenos.
TULSA, OK
blackchronicle.com

Filming in Oklahoma heat prepared him for ‘lifetime in hell’

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma heat can get to anyone, including iconic movie stars. - Advertisement - Sylvester Stallone has spent a significant amount of his summer on sets around Tulsa and Oklahoma City filming for his upcoming Paramount+ series “Tulsa King.” Any of those shoots over the last few weeks would’ve at least had a run-in with 100-degree temperatures.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

'Summer' ends in 10 days, how it compares to previous years

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The first day of meteorological fall is 11 days away, which means meteorological summer ends in 10 days. Meteorological seasons do not follow astronomical seasons. Having the same start and end dates to the seasons make calculating normals and observations easier. Meteorological summer runs from...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Commissioners extend burn ban for Tulsa County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Commissioners approved the extension of the burn ban within Tulsa County. The burn ban originally issued on August 8 is being extended for a second time. Tulsa County is experiencing severe drought conditions. Area fire officials determined conditions were appropriate to continue...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma State University welcomes record-breaking freshman class

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma State University welcomed its largest and most diverse freshman class on Monday. There were more than 4,668 first-time freshmen enrolled, which is a 9% increase from last year's freshmen fall semester enrollment. The OSU Honors College also set a new enrollment record for the...
TULSA, OK

