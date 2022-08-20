Read full article on original website
readfrontier.org
As small towns struggle to pay off winter storm debt, Oklahoma taxpayers will pick up part of the tab
Faced with a $550,000 natural gas bill from a single winter storm, the tiny Creek County town of Oilton had no choice but to pass the cost on to residents or consider bankruptcy. The Tulsa-based natural gas distributor BlueMark Energy was charging Oilton 12% interest a month on its unpaid...
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg visits Tulsa to present grant
U.S. Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg came to Tulsa to meet with Mayor G.T. Bynum and state leaders to talk about infrastructure projects
KTUL
Cherokee Nation Remember the Removal Bike Ride 2023 applications now available
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Cherokee Nation announced they are now accepting applications for the 2023 Remember the Removal Bike Ride. This ride retraces the northern route of the Trail of Tears of the span of three weeks. Applications are open now and will be accepted until September 9. Cherokee...
oklahomawatch.org
Why Some Afghan Refugees in Oklahoma Live In Squalor
Bugs crawl from unfinished gaps between walls and linoleum floors and into the ears and mouths of Afghan children as they sleep. Their family of seven living at The Restoration on Candlewood awoke in a sticky coat of sweat daily this summer. A working central heat and air system was not part of the northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex’s advertised renovations. Their tubs and sinks are crusty with slowly drained sewage.
News On 6
Admiral Twin Drive-In Holds Motorcycle Swap Meet
Motorcycle enthusiasts got to have some fun at a swap meet Sunday in Tulsa. The event was held outdoors at the Admiral Twin Drive-In. Jeff Williams Motorcycle swap meets have been making stops in Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri since April. This meet-up was the last one of the season for...
KTUL
918 Cerveza beer to be carried in over 60 QuikTrip locations across Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The 918 Cerveza is a brewing collaboration between Cabin Boys and FC Tulsa that has been part of the community for over a year now. The Mexican-style lager was canned and placed in grocery stores, liquor stores, and restaurants across the Tulsa area last March.
news9.com
New Oklahoma BBQ Restaurant Opens In South Tulsa
A family-owned Oklahoma barbeque restaurant is now serving customers at a new location in South Tulsa. The Love’s have been cooking barbeque together and serving Oklahoma customers since 2015, and last month, they opened the first location in Tulsa. Brian Love and his wife Aisha opened their first restaurant...
KTUL
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority board approves toll rates for PlatePay conversion
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority met August 23 and approved two agenda items. The items are aimed at aiding in the conversion to PlatePay, or cashless tolling. The routine vote helps establish the PlatePay toll rates for drivers along the Cimarron Turnpike as well as PlatePay...
KTUL
Packed Tulsa City Council races define Election Day
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It’s Election Day in Green Country. Tulsa City Hall could look a little different in the near future, as all nine City Council positions are up for grabs. “This primary runoff is very, very critical and very important,” said Gwen Freeman, secretary for the...
KTUL
Final Friday to be held at LaFortune Park
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The final Friday in the park will be held August 26 from 6 to 9 p.m. at LaFortune Park. The park is located at 55th and Yale ave and parking is available in the southwest lot near the baseball complex. This event is family and...
KTUL
Prayer vigils for scheduled execution of James Coddington
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Thursday, August 25, 50-year-old James Coddington is scheduled to be executed for the murder of 73-year-old Albert Hale in 1997. The execution will take place at 10 a.m. at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. Coddington will be the fifth inmate to be executed...
News On 6
Cooking Corner: Hatch Chile Rellenos
TULSA, Okla. - Welcome to the Cooking Corner in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen. Hatch Chile season is well underway and on Monday, our friend Heather Berryhill shared how to use those peppers in Chile Rellenos.
oknursingtimes.com
CHEROKEE NATION – URGENT HIRING
blackchronicle.com
Filming in Oklahoma heat prepared him for ‘lifetime in hell’
TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma heat can get to anyone, including iconic movie stars. - Advertisement - Sylvester Stallone has spent a significant amount of his summer on sets around Tulsa and Oklahoma City filming for his upcoming Paramount+ series “Tulsa King.” Any of those shoots over the last few weeks would’ve at least had a run-in with 100-degree temperatures.
KTUL
'Summer' ends in 10 days, how it compares to previous years
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The first day of meteorological fall is 11 days away, which means meteorological summer ends in 10 days. Meteorological seasons do not follow astronomical seasons. Having the same start and end dates to the seasons make calculating normals and observations easier. Meteorological summer runs from...
kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement and firefighters escort Capt. Hargraves from Tulsa to Ponca City
PAWHUSKA — Many law enforcement agencies and fire departments joined the Osage County Sheriff’s Department in forming a nearly three mile long escort for Osage County Sheriff Capt. William Hargraves. Hargraves was killed in a three-vehicle accident Friday morning at the intersection of Highway 60 and Oklahoma 18....
KTUL
Commissioners extend burn ban for Tulsa County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Commissioners approved the extension of the burn ban within Tulsa County. The burn ban originally issued on August 8 is being extended for a second time. Tulsa County is experiencing severe drought conditions. Area fire officials determined conditions were appropriate to continue...
News On 6
Animal Welfare Groups Encourage Tulsans To Vote In Oklahoma's Primary Runoff Election
Several animal welfare groups have teamed up ahead of Oklahoma's primary run-off election on Tuesday. On Tuesday, the agencies are hoping people get out and vote for city leaders in support of animal advocacy in the Tulsa community. News On 6's Autumn Bracey was live on Monday morning with more...
KTUL
Oklahoma State University welcomes record-breaking freshman class
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma State University welcomed its largest and most diverse freshman class on Monday. There were more than 4,668 first-time freshmen enrolled, which is a 9% increase from last year's freshmen fall semester enrollment. The OSU Honors College also set a new enrollment record for the...
