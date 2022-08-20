The Glocca Morra Inn invites you to come up to their 31st Annual Sweet Grass Motorcycle Rodeo and Pig Roast August 26th and 27th. Admission fee at the Rodeo Grounds gate is $40 per person, the fee includes the Rodeo, Pig Roast, Draft Beer and Refreshments. If you haven't ever gone to see this will enjoy some Amazing, Fun Motorcyle games . Friday night they have a poker run that starts at 6pm and listen and dance to the Rock and Roll music of Smokey Blues. Saturday the Rodeo starts at 1 and following the Rodeo is the Pig Roast feed. From 6 to 9pm there will be live music by the "Slow Rollers" followed by Smokey Blues performing again. Make the drive up to Sweetgrass and you won't be disappointed.

7 DAYS AGO