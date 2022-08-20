Read full article on original website
CB & Chester Are Doing It
There's a Red Cross Blood Drive this afternoon (Tuesday,) up at the Sunburst Methodist Church from 12:30, until 5. "If" you can't make it this afternoon in Sunburst, why not check out the Chester Blood Drive for the CJI communities this Thursday, from 11:30, to 5:30, over at Our Savior Lutheran in Chester.
MSU Glacier Co. Extension Will Check Pressure Canner Gauges at Farmers Market August 24th
The weather may not agree yet, but with children heading back to school, summer is beginning to wind down, and many gardeners will be pulling out the Mason Jars and rings and stocking up on lids (remember, you cannot reuse lids from year to year), and preparing for canning season.
RESTRICTIONS Come Down For Toole County
Stage 1 Fire Restrictions have now gone into effect for ALL of Toole County! This means NO open burning. "If" you smoke, smoke ONLY in an enclosed vehicle. We'll keep you posted & updated on KSEN AM 1150, & K 96FM...
Suffering & Caring In Choteau
A Humanitarian Benefit for Ukraine, is set for Choteau, THIS weekend with a Community Corn Hole Tournament & Potluck. It kicks off this afternoon (Friday) at the firehall at 4, with the Car parade will commence at the fire hall. On tap for tomorrow, there'll be benefit garage sales all daylong, the corn hole tournament at City Park & Pavilion at 2, along with other events including a bounce hour slide, kids fishing booth, Spring Creek tug a war & silent auction too. It's all a humanitarian benefit for the people of Ukraine suffering from the devastating effects of war. The fund goal's $15,000, with ALL proceeds going to the Ukrainian Red Cross. For more information, please contact Chris Evensen at 750 1275.
Sweet Grass Motorcycle Rodeo
The Glocca Morra Inn invites you to come up to their 31st Annual Sweet Grass Motorcycle Rodeo and Pig Roast August 26th and 27th. Admission fee at the Rodeo Grounds gate is $40 per person, the fee includes the Rodeo, Pig Roast, Draft Beer and Refreshments. If you haven't ever gone to see this will enjoy some Amazing, Fun Motorcyle games . Friday night they have a poker run that starts at 6pm and listen and dance to the Rock and Roll music of Smokey Blues. Saturday the Rodeo starts at 1 and following the Rodeo is the Pig Roast feed. From 6 to 9pm there will be live music by the "Slow Rollers" followed by Smokey Blues performing again. Make the drive up to Sweetgrass and you won't be disappointed.
FWP On The Way 2 Chester & Choteau!
The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks will be hosting elk management meetings tonight (Wednesday, over in Chester, & tomorrow (Thursday) evening in Choteau. The meetings should gather some ideas pertaining to our "local" elk management issues along with population objectives. FWP personnel will be in Chester, at the high school tonight, & down at the library in Choteau, Thursday night. BOTH meetings will fun from 7, to 9. Come on out & share YOUR ideas...
Shelby CHANGES Days/Dates
Our Shelby Booster Club changed BOTH days & dates for their booster club meeting. The Boosters will now meet tomorrow, Thursday night out at Clark's Family Restaurant. Meeting time's 6 o'clock SHARP at Clarks. GO COYOTES!!
FREE Performance For Conrad
Here comes an invited to watch & enjoy "Twelfth Night" as Montana Shakespeare in the Park performs next Monday, 8/29, in Conrad. Monday evening's presentation will be down at the Conrad Swimming Pool Park with showtime at 6. Be sure & bring along your lawn chair to enjoy this FREE performance in the park.
Glacier County Welcomes a New MSU Extension Agent
The Golden Triangle is fortunate to have an active group of Montana State University Extension Service Agents. One of our newest is Lisa Terry, who now shares duties in Glacier County with Kari Lewis. We asked Lisa to share a little bit about herself, and her duties as a County Agent.
MT Fun Weekend’s On The Way & So’s Roy!
One of our Montana summer favorites, Montana Fun Weekend, is NEXT weekend, Friday, the 19th, through Sunday, the 21st. This coming Tuesday afternoon on the Puff Man Show, Roy Nollkamper will be our special guest to share details on this grand event featuring 3 days family friendly fun...everything from airplane fly-ins to nostalgia drag races & a real drive-in movie on Friday night. It's always cool to chew the fat with Roy & learn what's in store for next weekend's Montana Fun Weekend. See you Tuesday, at 2:30, & hope to see you at the Cut Bank International Airport next weekend.
Conrad’s Working Up A Hunger
This Wednesday's the day for the 2022 End Hunger Mini Triathlon at Conrad Pool Park. The "games" are for ages 5, to 14, & they'll begin promptly at 4, Wednesday afternoon. Don't worry about a thing... it's $5, & a can of food to enter with proceeds going to No Kid Hungry. You can sign up prior to the triathlon at Pondera County Insurance by calling 271 2034.
CB’s “Hot FUN In The Summertime” BBQ’s
The Cut Bank Business Appreciation Days BBQ's kick off this coming Monday evening, the 15th, down in Valier, at the pavilion. Tuesday's night's BBQ will be over in Cut Bank, with Shakespeare in the Parks to follow. It's up to Sunburst, on Wednesday, at City Park (Pool), & the Appreciation BBQ's will conclude for this season next Thursday evening, 8/18, in Browning, at Stampede Park.
Toole County Student Drive Rolls On
Our Toole County Alliance for Youth continues its' school supply drive tomorrow (Wednesday) afternoon/evening up in Sunburst. Sunburst students are invited to stop by the Sunburst Lutheran Church from 5:30, to 6:30, on a 1st come/1st supply basis as supplies ARE limited. Don't worry about a thing, but the youth, 5th to 12th grades, will be REQUIRED to sign a pledge to stay alcohol, tobacco & drug free! This program is based on need, NOT income.
Conrad’s Screams For Ice Cream And…
..root beer floats! The Presbyterian Women will be putting on a real Ice Cream Social tomorrow (Wednesday) afternoon. You're invited to come by the First Presbyterian Church, 123 4th Avenue Southwest, from 1, to 3:30, for some old fashioned ice cream sundaes & root beer floats, folks. Our Golden Triangle weather's promising a high temperature of 95, tomorrow afternoon, a perfect afternoon to cool off with a sundae or root beer float. Let's all "scream for ice cream" & "root for root beer!"
