The Vidalia Indians softball team improved to 2-0 in Region 3AA With a 9-2 win over Tattnall County Tuesday night. After Tattnall County jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the 1st, the Indians answered right back with 4 runs in the 2nd inning. Madison Starr led off the inning with a double to center field, then came around to score on a Laylah Brantley single. Gabby Royal singled to send Brantley to second base. Tori Wright brought them all home with a 3 run homerun to right field, giving the Indians. 4-2 lead. The Indians would add to lead in the 4th inning when an Emma Humphrey double and a Shayla Bennett single made the score 7-2. Tymber Harris finished the scoring in the 7th inning with a long homerun to make it 9-2. In the circle Madison Starr got the win, going 4 innings, giving up 3 hits and 2 runs while striking out 7. Tymber Harris came in in relief and struck out 8 in 3 innings.

TATTNALL COUNTY, GA ・ 5 HOURS AGO