Mr. Lonnie A. McDonald, age 63 of Soperton passed away on Tuesday morning, August 23, 2022 at Meadows Regional Hospital in Vidalia, Georgia. Born in Albany, GA he was a son of the late George Wallace “Bud” McDonald and Marjorie Ann Page. He grew up in Albany and Cochran and was a graduate of Bleckley County High School, Class of 1977. After high school he began a long and esteemed career in the Industrial Construction trade, initially as a Welder, working into and earning the position as a Quality Control Engineer. Mr. McDonald possessed many certifications and was qualified to evaluate and certify fabrication and repair on multi faceted rebuild and repair projects. He was an intricate team member of many oil and gas fired power plant shut downs and startups throughout the U.S. He had worked with many of the internationally recognized companies that specialized in tight tolerance and errorless margin retrofits. His career required traveling to and living in multiple cities. After spending many years on the road, he moved from Cochran, and ultimately found and made his home in Soperton for the past ten years.

