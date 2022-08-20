Read full article on original website
Mr. Lonnie A. McDonald, Soperton
Mr. Lonnie A. McDonald, age 63 of Soperton passed away on Tuesday morning, August 23, 2022 at Meadows Regional Hospital in Vidalia, Georgia. Born in Albany, GA he was a son of the late George Wallace “Bud” McDonald and Marjorie Ann Page. He grew up in Albany and Cochran and was a graduate of Bleckley County High School, Class of 1977. After high school he began a long and esteemed career in the Industrial Construction trade, initially as a Welder, working into and earning the position as a Quality Control Engineer. Mr. McDonald possessed many certifications and was qualified to evaluate and certify fabrication and repair on multi faceted rebuild and repair projects. He was an intricate team member of many oil and gas fired power plant shut downs and startups throughout the U.S. He had worked with many of the internationally recognized companies that specialized in tight tolerance and errorless margin retrofits. His career required traveling to and living in multiple cities. After spending many years on the road, he moved from Cochran, and ultimately found and made his home in Soperton for the past ten years.
Mrs. Lillian Toler Hooks, Soperton
Mrs. Lillian Toler Hooks, age 85 of Soperton passed away on Sunday afternoon, August 21, 2022 at Scott Health and Rehabilitation Center in Scott, Georgia. She was the youngest and last living of four children born to the late Elbert Franklin Toler and Ethel Wood Toler. She grew up in Treutlen County where she was a graduate of Soperton High School, Class of 1955. In 1956, she wed her childhood sweetheart, Treutlen County native, Donald Irvin Hooks Sr. whom she would remain married to until his passing on April 11, 2006. Mrs. Hooks was always attentive to others and would place their needs over her own. She was a wonderful cook, (her sons think she invented the blueberry cake), she enjoyed sewing, gardening, time spent with children, drawing and mostly time spent her family, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Special News Report: Vidalia church disaffiliates from UMC
"Vidalia First United Methodist Church becomes Vidalia Cornerstone Church" On July 17, 2022, the members of Vidalia First United Methodist Church made a historic, faith-filled decision. After a prayerful and lengthy process of discernment, members voted at a Church Conference to amicably disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church pursuant to ¶ 2553 of the UMC Book of Discipline. We did so, acting in faith to stand on the truth of God’s Word, and maintain the Wesleyan Methodist heritage that this church was built on. The primary factor was the growing theological movement away from biblical, apostolic Christianity.
August 27--Scholarship Banquet in Vidalia
August 27--New Vision Missionary Baptist Church, 107 Old Airport Road in Vidalia, would like you to come to their Annual Willie C. Haynes Sr. Scholarship Banquet, Saturday August 27th at 5:00 at Vidalia Community Center with speaker is Rev. Dr. H. Bernard Young Sr. Pastor Rev. Willie Edwards Jr.
Lady Net Dogs Sweep Vidalia but Lose to Appling in Tough Region Match
Lyons, GA – AUGUST 24, 2022. On Tuesday, the JV and Varsity Net Dogs both had good nights as both teams defeated cross town rival Vidalia. The JV started the night with a straight set win over Vidalia 25-21 and 25-12. Leading the JV team was Emma Wright (11 service points and 6 aces), Ma’Kayla Brewton (6 service points, 5 aces, and 2 kills), Makenzie Kilgore (3 service points, 2 aces, and 2 kills), and Estrella Barbosa (7 service points, 4 aces and 4 assists). The JV Net Dogs had another great night serving with 19 aces and only 6 service errors. Great job, ladies!
Lady Dogs Lose to Appling County in Tough Region Battle
Lyons, GA. – AUGUST 23, 2022. “Proud of our team. We came out focused and ready to play. Appling was the AAA state champions last year, but our girls did not fear them. Appling’s pitcher is very good and spins it well. We have to be able to make adjustments and put more pressure in their defense.“
Area Police Blotter
Vidalia Police Department reports the following arrests. Thomas, Dominick Jimmy – Vidalia – Warrant served (Bulloch Co./Toombs Co.) Bostic, Fondanius O’Brian – Vidalia – Warrant served (Toombs Co./Vidalia) McKinney, Keith Bernard – Vidalia – Warrants served (Toombs County/Vidalia) Hunt, Marshall – Vidalia –...
Vidalia Lions Club Makes Donation
Vidalia Lions Club President Fred Godbee presents a check for $5,000 dollars to Tina Houser of God’s Storehouse. The donation is to help with the funding needed to construct a new facility for the organization. “God’s Storehouse provides such a vital service to the families in need in our...
GBI Investigates Homicide in Eastman
Eastman, GA (August 22, 2022) – The GBI is investigating a homicide in Eastman, GA. On Sunday, August 21, 2022, at 6:36 p.m., the Eastman Police Department requested the GBI for assistance. Eastman Police Department officers initially responded to Neese Street in reference to a shots fired call. When responding officers arrived, they discovered a wrecked car that struck a tree. Upon further examination, the driver, Za’Quon Brown, age 21 of Oglethorpe, was found deceased in the car from a gunshot wound.
Chief Jermon Issues Public Service Announcement
Vidalia Chief of Police James Jermon has released the following clarification for Vidalia residents:. A trespasser is anyone who enters another’s property or overstays the owner’s permitted time on someone’s property without permission or authority to do so. An invited guest can be a trespasser once their invitation expires or when they fail to leave the property after being ordered to do so by the owner.
LPD Makes Arrests in Entering Autos
One juvenile, age 15, and one adult, age 16, were arrested Sunday by the Lyons Police and charged with enter autos illegally. According to Chief of Police Wesley Walker, offices have reports where the pair perpetrated their crimes once on August 17, twice on August 21, and once on August 22. Reports were filed from S. State Street, Leo Trapnell Street, and two reports on N. Lanier Street.
Additional Charge Against Local Insurance Agent
Toombs County insurance agent Kerri Monroe was arrested and released last Thursday after an additional charge of reporting and disposition of premiums was filed against her. This is an addition to the five counts of identity fraud and seven counts of reporting and disposition of premiums in which she was charged in late July.
Indians Improve to 2-0 in Region 3AA with 9-2 Win over Tattnall Co.
The Vidalia Indians softball team improved to 2-0 in Region 3AA With a 9-2 win over Tattnall County Tuesday night. After Tattnall County jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the 1st, the Indians answered right back with 4 runs in the 2nd inning. Madison Starr led off the inning with a double to center field, then came around to score on a Laylah Brantley single. Gabby Royal singled to send Brantley to second base. Tori Wright brought them all home with a 3 run homerun to right field, giving the Indians. 4-2 lead. The Indians would add to lead in the 4th inning when an Emma Humphrey double and a Shayla Bennett single made the score 7-2. Tymber Harris finished the scoring in the 7th inning with a long homerun to make it 9-2. In the circle Madison Starr got the win, going 4 innings, giving up 3 hits and 2 runs while striking out 7. Tymber Harris came in in relief and struck out 8 in 3 innings.
