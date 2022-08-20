Read full article on original website
Porch Pirates Busted After Neighbor Intervenes
Two suspects are in custody after they were caught stealing mail from multiple Yukon mailboxes. A neighbor was driving down Piedmont Drive when he said he saw a group of porch pirates strike and took quick action. William Collins and Amber Wilson were arrested by Oklahoma City Police in this...
wdnonline.com
$10,000 in scholarships, games, music, parade and more in store at Back to School Bash
Route 66 Night is set to celebrate the new school year. The Weatherford Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Route 66 Night as the Back to School Bash from 6-9 p.m. Friday. The Back to School Bash will be located in Towne Centre. SWOSU will be giving away 10 scholarships...
News On 6
2 Shot While Riding Bikes Near Apache, Police Investigating
Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting near North Peoria and Apache that injured two people Saturday evening. Police say the two victims were riding bikes along North Saint Louis around 7:20 p.m. when they were shot. Officers say both were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive. Police...
Oklahoma man dies in vehicle crash
An Oklahoma man died in a vehicle crash in Mayes County on Monday.
yukonprogressnews.com
Yukon mortgage company has opened doors for 18K families
Yukon’s First American Mortgage is somewhat of a rarity in the mortgage industry these days. “There’s not many companies like mine left today around,” President Dale Bogle said. “We’re one of the only mortgage brokers left that are a non-bank entity out in our area.
KOCO
2 dead after fiery crash in Grady County
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — Two people are dead after a fiery crash in Grady County. KOCO 5 was told three cars were involved in the head-on crash on Highway 4 in Grady County Friday night. Troopers believe one of the victims, Derek Thomas, veered into the wrong lane and hit the other driver straight on.
wdnonline.com
2022 SWOSU Athletic Auction and Benefit Dinner raises more than $150,000
The SWOSU Athletic Association raised more than $150,000 in support of the university’s student athlete scholarships and athletic recruiting during the 16th annual SWOSU Athletic Live Auction and Dinner August 20 in the Pioneer Cellular Event Center. The event treated more than 250 guests to a cocktail hour, dinner...
wdnonline.com
WDN gets first look at aeronautics class
Monday, WDN reporters had the opportunity to sit in on a Weatherford High School aeronautics class lesson and learn about the program. “This program is really incredible and we have 77 students. This is a great career and students have no idea what types of opportunities are available in aviation,” aeronautics and aviation teacher Ronnie Fleming said.
wdnonline.com
Lady Eagles finish fourth at home meet
Weatherford opened the 2022 cross country season with a fourth-place finish for the girls team in the Sand Plum Invitational Saturday. The Lady Eagles finished with 104 points. Kingfisher won the meet with a total of 37 points. “I was pretty happy with how the girls did. Being the first...
wdnonline.com
Terriers ready to take on upcoming season
The town of Thomas will soon be aglow with Friday night lights as the Terriers begin their football season in just two days. The Thomas-Faye-Custer Terriers ended last year’s season with a record of 2-8, so they are looking forward to growing and making improvements this season. The Terriers...
wdnonline.com
Lady Eagles sweep rival Clinton, 3-0
“Boom,” is what the Weatherford crowd yelled Friday night as Mallory Miller landed the final point in the Lady Eagles’ 3-0 win against Clinton Monday. “We don’t have this kind of crowd very often. Thursday we had a good crowd, but this one was even better,” coach Sandi Barr said.
