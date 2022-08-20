ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

SG Blocks to Build New Facility for Oklahoma Nonprofit, People First Industries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“SG Blocks” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, announced today that the Company has executed an agreement with an Oklahoma non-profit, People First Industries, for a roughly 4,550 square feet, 6-module office building and facility. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005331/en/ People First Industries is a non-profit which provides gainful employment and vocational training for adults with intellectual and development disabilities. (Photo: Business Wire)
Get Ready Oklahoma for the 2022 Oddities & Curiosities Expo!

If you're a fan of the strange, unusual and bizarre then this is for you! Coming to the Oklahoma City. OK. Convention Center on Saturday, November 19th (11-19-22) the Oddities & Curiosities Expo returns to the Sooner State. This one-of-a-kind traveling expo showcases vendors, artists, and dealers from all over the country with all things weird! It's an amazing expo, especially for those into the macabre and truly unusual.
Cali Burrito has Oklahoma’s Best Burrito!

Finally, the rest of the United States is finding out what we have known all along. Oklahoma's Best Burrito can be found right here in Lawton Oklahoma at Cali Burrito. Ever since the downtown location opened, I knew it was something special. Those burritos are HUGE! I mean really, really big. I usually opt for something much smaller, the Chicken Quesadilla. And even that is pretty big.
Oklahoma State Fair offering $25 flash sale starting Thursday

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Fair will hold a flash sale for tickets to this year's fair starting Thursday evening. For 25 hours, people can get a ride-all-day armband and one outside gate admission ticket for $25. The flash sale starts at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, and runs through 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26.
The 10 Best Bed and Breakfasts in Oklahoma

Oklahoma is a great place to visit. The main economic activities have been agriculture, forestry, mineral production, and manufacturing, but the local government and entrepreneurs have diverted their attention to tourism in the last few years. Investment companies are being given better investment terms to boost the travel and tourism sector. The overall impact is that many beds and breakfasts have popped up in the city. Many hotels have incorporated the bed and breakfast culture into their services. We have endeavored to carefully analyze the best ten bed and breakfast places in Oklahoma for you.
Oklahoma buyers warned about purchasing flooded vehicle

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma buyers are being warned about purchasing a flooded vehicle. While drought has been the big weather story in Oklahoma this summer, just to our south, the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex experienced devastating flash flooding on Monday. Open the video player above to see how this could...
The Oklahoma State Fair has Announced This Year’s Concerts!

Great news, the Oklahoma State Fair has announced this year's concerts! The dates for this year's state fair are Thursday, September 15th through Sunday, September 25th. (09-15-22 until 09-25-22). I'm very much looking forward to it. All the carnival rides, shows, games, exhibits, concerts, vendors, rodeo events, and of course...
Here’s a look at Oklahoma rainfall totals last 48 hours

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR) – Heaviest rainfall last couple of days in southern OK along and just north of Red River. You can see these amounts 2.5″ to over 6.0″!!. Also, significant rainfall over portions of western OK with 1-3 inches reported. Most of central and northern OK missed out on the heaviest rainfall this past weekend.
Oklahoma Music Minutes for August 22-26: Music you should hear this week

The Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state, in hopes you'll discover your next favorite musician. Hotel Nights is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at hotelnights.bandcamp.com. Tuesday, August 23. Evie Joy is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/eviejoymusic. Wednesday,...
Filming in Oklahoma heat prepared him for ‘lifetime in hell’

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma heat can get to anyone, including iconic movie stars. - Advertisement - Sylvester Stallone has spent a significant amount of his summer on sets around Tulsa and Oklahoma City filming for his upcoming Paramount+ series “Tulsa King.” Any of those shoots over the last few weeks would’ve at least had a run-in with 100-degree temperatures.
Oklahoma Teacher Quits After Directing Kids to Banned Books

An Oklahoma high school teacher resigned this week after providing her students with a QR code to access free, banned books online, a bizarre new turn in the cascading right-wing panic over teaching about race and gender in schools.“I don’t feel like I can just go back into a classroom right now in this state and the environment we find ourselves in and do my job,” Summer Boismier told The Daily Beast.Boismier’s resignation was first reported by Fox 25’s reporter Wendy Suares.An English teacher at Norman High School south of Oklahoma City, Boismier said that she resorted to covering her...
Weekly Events Calendar, August 22-28, 2022

Each week, Oklahoma Today staffers comb through their calendars to find a handful of great events happening across the state. Get out! See Oklahoma! And be sure to let us know what you find, either here or on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @oklahomatoday. Funny Business. The organizers of Tulsa’s...
Why Some Afghan Refugees in Oklahoma Live In Squalor

Bugs crawl from unfinished gaps between walls and linoleum floors and into the ears and mouths of Afghan children as they sleep. Their family of seven living at The Restoration on Candlewood awoke in a sticky coat of sweat daily this summer. A working central heat and air system was not part of the northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex’s advertised renovations. Their tubs and sinks are crusty with slowly drained sewage.
Rain ends for some, still going for other Oklahomans

The most widespread rainfall has ended as of Sunday night, however more is possible in isolated form for central Oklahoma, and in more widespread form south. Flood watches continue in southern Oklahoma as several inches of rain has fallen there. Track the rain here. Look for temps to remain in...
