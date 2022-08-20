ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Motley Fool

2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too

Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
tipranks.com

‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market.
Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life

A.O. Smith and General Dynamics both look to have encouraging future growth potential. Both companies throw off safe, market-beating dividend income. The two stocks are trading at only slight premiums to the broader market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Person
Warren Buffett
#Linus Stocks#Stock#Buy And Hold#Long Haul#Automobile#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Hp#Amazon
deseret.com

Walmart is slashing prices: here are the best deals

As supply chains have recovered, Walmart has found itself with excessive inventory. Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, was quoted by NBC News saying, “There are (pricing) problems in apparel, home furnishings, furniture and, to a certain extent, electronics. Those three areas going to be the ones where you’ll see the most discounting.”
MarketRealist

What Happens When You Overpay a Credit Card?

With the high inflation, now isn't the time to accrue credit card debt—you should be working to pay it all off. But what happens when you overpay your credit card?. Overpaying your credit card debt shouldn't be confused with overspending your card’s limit, or “maxing out” the card. If you go over a card’s limit with a purchase, the transaction may be declined or the card lender may raise the limit for you. Although this may sound good, because it was a forced limit raise, your credit score will likely be impacted.
Motley Fool

Seniors on Social Security Will Get a Huge Raise in 2023. Here's How Much You Can Expect

With inflation surging, it's been a tough year for many seniors. Next year, retirees could see a record-breaking cost-of-living adjustment. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Fortune

Zillow economists: Here’s the home price shift coming for your local housing market in 2023

There’s only one housing bull left standing: Zillow. Not only does Zillow disagree with the “home price correction” narrative, the Seattle-based home listing site thinks the Pandemic Housing Boom has some gas left in the tank. Between July 2022 and June 2023, Zillow predicts that U.S. home prices will rise another 7.8% (scroll down to find their metro-level predictions). That’s well above the 4.6% average annual appreciation posted since 1987.
