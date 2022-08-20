Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too
Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
tipranks.com
‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks
The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market.
Motley Fool
2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life
A.O. Smith and General Dynamics both look to have encouraging future growth potential. Both companies throw off safe, market-beating dividend income. The two stocks are trading at only slight premiums to the broader market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Here's why the stock market is about to kick off a sustained rally into the end of the year, according to JPMorgan
The stock market's 15% rally off its mid-June low will continue higher into year-end, according to JPMorgan. As earnings revisions reset lower, "risk-reward for equities is not all bad as we move into year-end," JPMorgan said. The bank said reasonable valuations, depressed investor sentiment, peak Fed hawkishness are all good...
How Much Cash To Have Stashed at Home at All Times
Digital payment platforms like Venmo, PayPal and CashApp have changed the way we use and keep physical cash on hand. Most people rarely keep cash on their person, much less at home. However, there are...
Motley Fool
2 Hot Stocks Down Nearly 70% This Year That Could Set You Up for Blockbuster Growth
Twilio is growing at an impressive pace thanks to its solid position in the fast-growing cloud communications market. Matterport is stepping on the gas as it is taking advantage of the growing demand for "digital twins." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
8 Items To Never Buy at Dollar Stores
With inflation continuing to push us to our (bank) breaking point, we're getting desperate to find ways to save on everyday products. And so we're flocking to stores that promise hefty discounts...
3 Stocks You Should Consider Selling While You Still Can
The major stock market indexes recovered remarkably after witnessing a miserable first half of the year. However, the increasing odds of a recession are expected to keep the market under...
The stock market is on the verge of flashing a sell signal that could lead to a swift 7% decline, Fairlead's Katie Stockton says
The stock market is likely to flash a technical sell signal that could lead to more downside ahead, according to Fairlead Strategies. A loss of momentum in stocks means the S&P 500 could fall 7% to its 50-day moving average, Fairlead's Katie Stockton said. "If these indications unfold at today's...
deseret.com
Walmart is slashing prices: here are the best deals
As supply chains have recovered, Walmart has found itself with excessive inventory. Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, was quoted by NBC News saying, “There are (pricing) problems in apparel, home furnishings, furniture and, to a certain extent, electronics. Those three areas going to be the ones where you’ll see the most discounting.”
What Happens When You Overpay a Credit Card?
With the high inflation, now isn't the time to accrue credit card debt—you should be working to pay it all off. But what happens when you overpay your credit card?. Overpaying your credit card debt shouldn't be confused with overspending your card’s limit, or “maxing out” the card. If you go over a card’s limit with a purchase, the transaction may be declined or the card lender may raise the limit for you. Although this may sound good, because it was a forced limit raise, your credit score will likely be impacted.
Motley Fool
Seniors on Social Security Will Get a Huge Raise in 2023. Here's How Much You Can Expect
With inflation surging, it's been a tough year for many seniors. Next year, retirees could see a record-breaking cost-of-living adjustment. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
JPMorgan's long-time bull says now is the time to sell stocks to buy commodities after recent recovery
Investors should take advantage of the recent rally in stocks by trimming the equity exposure and buying commodities, according to JPMorgan. Long-time bull Marko Kolanovic said the decline in commodity prices is worth buying as markets see less risk of a recession. Kolanovic is still bullish on stocks in the...
5 Things You Should Always Pay For With Cash
Banks issue rewards credit cards for all kinds of spending categories, from flights, hotels, rental cars and entertainment to groceries, dining, warehouse clubs and e-commerce. With all of those ways...
4 Reasons Not to Buy a Used Car -- Despite the Potential Savings
You might spend less on a used car -- but will it cost you in other ways?
Wall Street is warning investors not to try to time the bottom in stocks, with the bear market potentially dragging on into 2023
Strategists at big banks like Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have warned investors not to buy stocks just yet, despite the recent sustained rally.
4 Credit Card Habits That Will Ruin Your Credit Score
Don't put your credit at risk with these bad moves.
Here’s How Soon Grocery Prices Could Go Down, According to Experts
According to the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization, global food prices have increased by 65% since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic -- and haven risen by 12% this year since the...
Zillow economists: Here’s the home price shift coming for your local housing market in 2023
There’s only one housing bull left standing: Zillow. Not only does Zillow disagree with the “home price correction” narrative, the Seattle-based home listing site thinks the Pandemic Housing Boom has some gas left in the tank. Between July 2022 and June 2023, Zillow predicts that U.S. home prices will rise another 7.8% (scroll down to find their metro-level predictions). That’s well above the 4.6% average annual appreciation posted since 1987.
CNBC
72% of recent homebuyers have regrets about their purchases. As the market cools, these steps can help you avoid disappointment
The hot seller's market in recent years prompted buyers to go above and beyond to seal the deals on their prospective homes, a recent survey finds. As the housing market shows signs of cooling, buyers would be wise to abandon shortcuts some people used to get ahead of the competition.
