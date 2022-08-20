Read full article on original website
Blaine County K9 makes huge drug bust
A huge drug bust in Blaine County resulted from a K9 and his handler intercepting a cross-country delivery of more than 150 pounds of marijuana on Monday.
Jury trial set two years after fatal ‘wrong way’ Yukon crash
EL RENO – A jury trial in a civil lawsuit is set Oct. 3 in Canadian County District Court – two years to the day after a Mustang High School graduate was killed by a habitual drunk driver. Jeffrey and Kristine Murrow are plaintiffs in the lawsuit against...
One killed in Jackson Co. pin-in wreck
A woman from Mangum, Oklahoma, was killed in a pin-in wreck on Highway 283 in Jackson County Saturday night.
2 Shot While Riding Bikes Near Apache, Police Investigating
Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting near North Peoria and Apache that injured two people Saturday evening. Police say the two victims were riding bikes along North Saint Louis around 7:20 p.m. when they were shot. Officers say both were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive. Police...
KOCO
Babysitter of deceased Woodward baby describes fear caring for him alone because of trouble breathing
WOODWARD, Okla. — New details have emerged in the death of a Woodward baby whose mother was arrested, accused of refusing to get him medical attention. The teenager who babysat the child described that traumatic day. Mykinzie Shaw had babysat for the family from the time she was 13....
60,000 fentanyl pills found during Oklahoma traffic stop
Officials say a traffic stop led to a major drug bust in Canadian County.
County to begin purchase process of election board facility
During a Custer County Commission meeting Monday, commissioners voted to start the purchase process of the Custer County Election board facility — the facility was appraised at $105,000. Currently the facility is rented by the county. “It needs some upgrades and we didn’t want to do anything to a...
WDN gets first look at aeronautics class
Monday, WDN reporters had the opportunity to sit in on a Weatherford High School aeronautics class lesson and learn about the program. “This program is really incredible and we have 77 students. This is a great career and students have no idea what types of opportunities are available in aviation,” aeronautics and aviation teacher Ronnie Fleming said.
2022 SWOSU Athletic Auction and Benefit Dinner raises more than $150,000
The SWOSU Athletic Association raised more than $150,000 in support of the university’s student athlete scholarships and athletic recruiting during the 16th annual SWOSU Athletic Live Auction and Dinner August 20 in the Pioneer Cellular Event Center. The event treated more than 250 guests to a cocktail hour, dinner...
$10,000 in scholarships, games, music, parade and more in store at Back to School Bash
Route 66 Night is set to celebrate the new school year. The Weatherford Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Route 66 Night as the Back to School Bash from 6-9 p.m. Friday. The Back to School Bash will be located in Towne Centre. SWOSU will be giving away 10 scholarships...
Lady Eagles finish fourth at home meet
Weatherford opened the 2022 cross country season with a fourth-place finish for the girls team in the Sand Plum Invitational Saturday. The Lady Eagles finished with 104 points. Kingfisher won the meet with a total of 37 points. “I was pretty happy with how the girls did. Being the first...
Lady Eagles sweep rival Clinton, 3-0
“Boom,” is what the Weatherford crowd yelled Friday night as Mallory Miller landed the final point in the Lady Eagles’ 3-0 win against Clinton Monday. “We don’t have this kind of crowd very often. Thursday we had a good crowd, but this one was even better,” coach Sandi Barr said.
Terriers ready to take on upcoming season
The town of Thomas will soon be aglow with Friday night lights as the Terriers begin their football season in just two days. The Thomas-Faye-Custer Terriers ended last year’s season with a record of 2-8, so they are looking forward to growing and making improvements this season. The Terriers...
