Oklahoma Election Results: 2022 Runoff Primary Elections in Oklahoma
It's election night in Oklahoma, and voters went to the polls Tuesday in the state's runoff primary election. Below is a look at some of the key races in Oklahoma and their results. U.S. Senate Unexpired Term - Republican - Markwayne Mullin. A large field of contenders for Sen. Jim...
'Unmute Oklahoma' Campaign Works To Open Primaries To All Voters
Oklahoma is a closed primary state. That means in order to vote in a Republican runoff election, you must be a registered Republican. One group is hoping to change that in an effort to get more voters to the polls. News On 6's Autumn Bracey was live on Tuesday with...
Ryan Walters wins Republican nomination for Oklahoma's Superintendent
Ryan Walters defeated April Grace in a runoff for the Republican nomination. He now faces Democrat Jena Nelson in November.
Strict anti-abortion measure to go into effect in Oklahoma
One of the strongest anti-abortion bills in the country will go into effect later this week.
Oklahoma Republicans, Democrats to face off within party to decide race for seats
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma Republicans and Democrats will face off within their own parties to decide who goes to the race for the seats. Election night is approaching this Tuesday, with multiple runoffs before the November election. Races are starting to heat up now that we are only a few days out from the Tuesday election, and all eyes are on the race to replace Sen. Jim Inhofe.
Oklahoma State Superintendent debate over teacher unions
Oklahoma is one day away from the Republican run-off election for State Superintendent.
State Runoff Primary Tuesday August 23
PRYOR, Oklahoma - Tuesday is election day in Oklahoma. Polls will be open from 7 am to 7 pm. There are several congressional, state, and county elections on the ballot depending on which precinct you vote at. In Mayes County there is only precinct with a temporary change in the polling place. For the August 23 election precinct 22 will vote at the Chouteau Elementary Gym Hospitality Room and not at the Memorial Gym.
Animal Welfare Groups Encourage Tulsans To Vote In Oklahoma's Primary Runoff Election
Several animal welfare groups have teamed up ahead of Oklahoma's primary run-off election on Tuesday. On Tuesday, the agencies are hoping people get out and vote for city leaders in support of animal advocacy in the Tulsa community. News On 6's Autumn Bracey was live on Monday morning with more...
Officials: Enough signatures to put recreational marijuana on Oklahoma ballot
A group working to put the legalization of marijuana on the ballot is calling on the Oklahoma Supreme Court to make sure the measure is put before voters in November.
Oklahoma education board will consider trans bathroom ban rules, re-hearing Tulsa, Mustang accreditation
Pack a lunch if you’re planning on going to the Oklahoma State Board of Education meeting Thursday. There’s a packed agenda. It’s the first time the body has gathered since downgrading Tulsa’s and Mustang Public Schools’ accreditation, and it will consider offering the districts a re-hearing. Such a move would be unprecedented.
Election staff abruptly quits, upending rural Texas county
FREDERICKSBURG , Texas (AP) — Part of why Terry Hamilton says he abruptly left his job running elections deep in Texas wine country is by now a familiar story in America: He became fed up with the harassment that followed the 2020 election. But this was no ordinary exit.
Oklahoma Teacher Quits After Directing Kids to Banned Books
An Oklahoma high school teacher resigned this week after providing her students with a QR code to access free, banned books online, a bizarre new turn in the cascading right-wing panic over teaching about race and gender in schools.“I don’t feel like I can just go back into a classroom right now in this state and the environment we find ourselves in and do my job,” Summer Boismier told The Daily Beast.Boismier’s resignation was first reported by Fox 25’s reporter Wendy Suares.An English teacher at Norman High School south of Oklahoma City, Boismier said that she resorted to covering her...
Oklahoma governor questions the legality of payroll deductions for teachers' union dues
(The Center Square) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt ordered the State Department of Education to check payroll deductions for union dues to ensure they complied with state and federal law. In his executive order issued Friday, the governor said he wanted to make sure educators knew their rights when it...
13 Races To Watch In Florida And Oklahoma
What happens when redistricting produces big changes in the third- and fourth-most populous states in the country? You get a bunch of fascinating primaries. Florida and New York have a huge number on tap today, along with a couple primary runoffs of interest in Oklahoma. My colleague Nathaniel Rakich covered the Empire State’s multitude of high-profile races yesterday, so now we’ll run through the 11 primaries to watch in Florida and two runoffs in Oklahoma.
Kansas recount confirms results in favor of abortion rights
Voters on Aug. 2 rejected a ballot measure that would have removed protections for abortion rights from the state's constitution.
Even with millions in new funding, Oklahoma still faces staffing shortages for disability services
Laura Windom’s 26-year-old brother Jonathan relies on her as his guardian after both their parents died over the last year. Jonathan is autistic, nonverbal and also struggles with self-harming outbursts. Jonathan bounced around from various care facilities for people with developmental disabilities starting in 2020, until his care needs...
Why some Afghan refugees in Oklahoma live in squalor
Bugs crawl from unfinished gaps between walls and linoleum floors and into the ears and mouths of Afghan children as they sleep. Their family of seven living at The Restoration on Candlewood awoke in a sticky coat of sweat daily this summer. A working central heat and air system was not part of the northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex’s advertised renovations. Their tubs and sinks are crusty with slowly drained sewage.
Women Will Save Money If Governor Abbott’s Tampon Tax is Removed
Tampons are considered a necessary item for women as they have their menstrual cycle every month. In 24 states, purchasing menstrual products is tax-free but they are not in Texas. Houston State Senator Joan Huffman voiced eliminating the tampon tax this past Thursday.
Texas Professor Hopes Voters Fire Governor Abbott
Beto O’Rourke recently visited Lampasas, Texas as part of his 49-day 5,600-mile travel across Texas. Lampasas is part of the Fort Hood - Killeen - Temple region of Central Texas.
A Texas county's election administrators all resigned, leaving the state to step in
In conservative Gillespie County, the elections administrator and her two deputies have resigned, with at least one citing threats fueled by misinformation.
