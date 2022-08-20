ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Oklahoma Republicans, Democrats to face off within party to decide race for seats

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma Republicans and Democrats will face off within their own parties to decide who goes to the race for the seats. Election night is approaching this Tuesday, with multiple runoffs before the November election. Races are starting to heat up now that we are only a few days out from the Tuesday election, and all eyes are on the race to replace Sen. Jim Inhofe.
State Runoff Primary Tuesday August 23

PRYOR, Oklahoma - Tuesday is election day in Oklahoma. Polls will be open from 7 am to 7 pm. There are several congressional, state, and county elections on the ballot depending on which precinct you vote at. In Mayes County there is only precinct with a temporary change in the polling place. For the August 23 election precinct 22 will vote at the Chouteau Elementary Gym Hospitality Room and not at the Memorial Gym.
Oklahoma Teacher Quits After Directing Kids to Banned Books

An Oklahoma high school teacher resigned this week after providing her students with a QR code to access free, banned books online, a bizarre new turn in the cascading right-wing panic over teaching about race and gender in schools.“I don’t feel like I can just go back into a classroom right now in this state and the environment we find ourselves in and do my job,” Summer Boismier told The Daily Beast.Boismier’s resignation was first reported by Fox 25’s reporter Wendy Suares.An English teacher at Norman High School south of Oklahoma City, Boismier said that she resorted to covering her...
13 Races To Watch In Florida And Oklahoma

What happens when redistricting produces big changes in the third- and fourth-most populous states in the country? You get a bunch of fascinating primaries. Florida and New York have a huge number on tap today, along with a couple primary runoffs of interest in Oklahoma. My colleague Nathaniel Rakich covered the Empire State’s multitude of high-profile races yesterday, so now we’ll run through the 11 primaries to watch in Florida and two runoffs in Oklahoma.
Why some Afghan refugees in Oklahoma live in squalor

Bugs crawl from unfinished gaps between walls and linoleum floors and into the ears and mouths of Afghan children as they sleep. Their family of seven living at The Restoration on Candlewood awoke in a sticky coat of sweat daily this summer. A working central heat and air system was not part of the northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex’s advertised renovations. Their tubs and sinks are crusty with slowly drained sewage.
