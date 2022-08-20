Actor Sarah Hyland initially met TV and radio host Wells Adams on social media. Their first date was at a pre-Emmys benefit in September 2017. “My agent couldn’t make it to the event so I invited Wells to meet me there,” Sarah remembers. “I took him by the hand and rushed him to the back corner of the party for us to talk since I had been bragging about having a date to my Modern Family cast members. We eventually danced the night away – so much so that we ended up being one of the last people there. I gave Wells a ride back to his hotel and ended up asking our driver Derek to ‘take a hot lap’, so we could share a few more moments for our first kiss.”

