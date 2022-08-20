Read full article on original website
Vogue
Billie Will Always Be The Ultimate Goth Girl
Summer 2022 kicked off with a goth-girl fashion mood that swept the red carpet and the runways. Now, Billie Eilish has put her own spin on the trend with a sultry look for an outing in Singapore, where she recently performed as part of her world tour. The singer posted...
Vogue
Emily Ratajkowski’s Latest Look Is A Cocktail Of Trending Pieces
Cowboy boots have been a surprise fashion hit this summer, despite the fact that they don’t exactly lend themselves to hot weather. They were everywhere at Glastonbury, and the Western-inspired shoe’s current fans include FKA Twigs, Kendall Jenner, and Emily Ratajkowski, who has been wearing them virtually non-stop in Manhattan.
Vogue
Venice Film Festival Will Be A Fashion Playground, Thanks To Harry, Florence & Timothée
Venice Film Festival is the cool big sister to Cannes. Less glossy, more gung-ho, celebrities – fresh and freckle-skinned from their summer holidays – are papped hopping off speed boats as they wend their way to premieres via the city’s canals. That’s not to say “sensible” appears anywhere in the dress code. Venice delivers on glamour. The sense of electricity in the air on the cusp of the autumn film season is reflected in the style, as stars go the extra mile to pose against the picturesque setting.
Vogue
From Old Céline To Vivienne Westwood Couture, Reluxe X MatchesFashion’s New Collab Is Second-Hand Shopping Done Right
When stylist Clare Richardson launched resale site Reluxe earlier this year, the aim was always to make the second-hand shopping experience as seamless as possible for customers. Now, the brand has taken that one step further by creating an exclusive edit for luxury e-tailer Matchesfashion.com. “It was a very natural...
Vogue
An Exclusive Look At Jennifer Lopez’s Wedding Dress
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrated their marriage on 20 August in front of family and friends at their home in Riceboro, Georgia, on the Hampton Island preserve outside of Savannah. Jennifer had a very specific vision for all of the events throughout the course of their wedding weekend, and to help bring it to life, the two enlisted Colin Cowie of Colin Cowie Lifestyle to oversee all the details. The weekend kicked off with a rehearsal dinner on Friday night.
Vogue
Let Selena Gomez In Only Murders In The Building Be Your Autumn Style Inspiration
There is no shortage of New York City style inspiration in the pop culture canon. There’s Carrie Bradshaw in her John Galliano newspaper dress and Manolo Blahniks. Audrey Hepburn in her little black dress and pearls in Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Ali MacGraw’s oh-so-seventies trench coats in Love Story. I’d like to humbly suggest one more: Selena Gomez in Only Murders in the Building.
Vogue
Sarah Hyland Wore Two Vera Wang Dresses For Her California Vineyard Wedding
Actor Sarah Hyland initially met TV and radio host Wells Adams on social media. Their first date was at a pre-Emmys benefit in September 2017. “My agent couldn’t make it to the event so I invited Wells to meet me there,” Sarah remembers. “I took him by the hand and rushed him to the back corner of the party for us to talk since I had been bragging about having a date to my Modern Family cast members. We eventually danced the night away – so much so that we ended up being one of the last people there. I gave Wells a ride back to his hotel and ended up asking our driver Derek to ‘take a hot lap’, so we could share a few more moments for our first kiss.”
Olivia Wilde Broke Her Silence On The Viral Moment She Was Served Custody Papers From Jason Sudeikis On Stage
"Sadly, it was not something that was entirely surprising to me. I mean, there’s a reason I left that relationship.”
Vogue
An Ode To Brad Pitt’s New Style Era
Brad Pitt looks good – like, really good – in a skirt. He looks great in slouchy green suiting and yellow trainers, too. Truthfully, he looks good in anything right now, largely because he’s clearly very happy to be wearing it. The poses that he’s been serving...
Vogue
Kendall Is Ready For Autumn In Her Chic Flats
After a summer spent in bikinis, baseball caps and beach cover-ups, Kendall Jenner has turned her attention to autumn fashion. How, you may ask, is she prepping for the season ahead? With smart footwear, courtesy of The Row and Khaite. The supermodel has bought into the minimalist appeal of both...
Vogue
First The Lipstick, Now The World Wants To Get Its Hands On The Pat McGrath X Supreme Nail Kit
Following on from what has been dubbed the most-hyped lipstick launch of all time, comes a second drop from legendary make-up artist and British Vogue editor-at-large Pat McGrath and streetwear giant Supreme – and this time they are setting their sights on your nails. Representing a first foray into...
Vogue
Debbie Harry & Chris Stein Look Back On Blondie’s Wild Ride
For those who came of age listening to Top 40 radio at the end of the 1970s, the sounds of Blondie offered a singular glimpse into New York’s glittery underground during one of its most artistically fecund eras. Classic tracks like “Rapture”, “Heart of Glass” and “Call Me” were a potpourri of glam, punk, power pop, disco, rap and experimental noise that sounded different from anything that had come before. Because of the band’s fluid musicianship, visual reinvention and extraordinary front woman in singer Debbie Harry, Blondie proved to be the most successful NYC-based band of the decade – and one rivalled only by The Velvet Underground and Suicide as the most influential of any era.
Vogue
With Her Politically Charged “Breakfast” Video, Dove Cameron Is Making Her Voice Heard
At this, electric guitars erupt, and the video’s playfully warped take on traditional gender roles becomes clear. For while Cameron is perhaps best known for her work as a Disney star, in the likes of Liv and Maddie and the hit Descendants film series – and more recently, for roles in the Apple TV+ musical series Schmigadoon! and BJ Novak’s comedy thriller Vengeance – over the past few years, she has stepped out of her shell, revealing a side of herself that is more complex, frank and politically engaged.
Vogue
“My Mother’s Workshop Was Where I Discovered How Fashion Really Works”: Edward Enninful Revisits His Formative Years In Ghana
When I remember my childhood in Ghana, its powerful scents come rushing back to me first. The sea air and fried fish, which we’d eat with fermented corn dumplings called kenkey, and hot peppers. I remember the smell of bodies close by at the crowded markets, the air full of spices. Fish and meat would sit out on display in the muggy air, while fierce women strolled by carrying massive pots of soup on their heads, their babies strapped to their backs.
