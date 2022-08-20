ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hapeville, GA

Nappy Roots Member Fish Scales Shot In Robbery And Kidnapping Attempt

By Preezy Brown
 4 days ago

Nappy Roots member Fish Scales was recently a shooting victim of a robbery and kidnapping incident on Wednesday (Aug. 17).

According to 11 Alive , Scales was in the parking lot of Atlantucky Brewery—which is owned by the rapper and his groupmates—with a customer that night when two armed men approached and attacked Scales. While the customer was able to flee and later reported the incident to authorities, Scales was held at gunpoint and forced to drive to his home in Hapeville, Georgia. Upon arriving at his home, Scales was able to break free from the bandits but was shot in the leg by one of the suspects during his escape. The suspects fled the scene and are still at large.

The following day, Nappy Roots released a statement, addressed the incident, and provided an update on Scales’ condition. “We are blessed to say that he is stable and in good spirits after suffering a leg injury,” reads the tweet, which included a photo of the wounded rapper lying in a hospital bed. “Luckily, none of our dedicated patrons of Atlantucky were at the scene or harmed during the robbery.”

The group also voiced their appreciation for Scales survival and noted that an investigation into the robbery and kidnapping is underway. “We are so thankful our brother is safe and on the road to recovery. We would appreciate some privacy as we are trusting the Atlanta Police Dept. in the ongoing investigation. Scales also mentioned he is looking forward to getting back to work both on music and brewery.”

In 2002, Nappy Roots released their debut album, Watermelon, Chicken & Gritz , which established the group as one of the breakout acts out of the south. Led by the hit singles “Awnaw” and “Po’ Folks,” their highest charting song to date, Watermelon, Chicken & Gritz earned critical and commercial success, and was certified Platinum by the RIAA that same year. After returning for their sophomore effort, Wooden Leather , in the following year, Nappy Roots eventually left the major label system and formed their own independent label N.R.E.G. (Nappy Roots Entertainment Group). The group has since dropped a half dozen projects, with their latest release being the 2015 album The 40 Akerz Project .

Read Nappy Roots’ statement below.

