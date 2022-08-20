Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wearegreenbay.com
‘Ride with the Lights’ benefits Police Lights of Christmas program this Saturday in Green Bay
(WFRV) – It’s lights on for a great local program. Ride along if you can but if you prefer to show your support for a great local program, you can just eat!. Local 5 Live gets a preview of ‘Ride with the Lights’ where proceeds benefit the Police Lights of Christmas Program.
wearegreenbay.com
Death’s Door BBQ and Lighthouse Festival coming up in Door County
(WFRV) – The smell of fall is in the air… or maybe it’s BBQ. Dick Jepson and Jon Jarosh visited Local 5 Live with details on the upcoming Death’s Door BBQ event including the history of this popular event. We also get details on Destination Door...
wearegreenbay.com
From summer to fall: Transition plants from Green Bay Floral & Greenhouse
(WFRV) – As we say goodbye to summer, we say hello to fall. If you aren’t ready for pumpkins and mums, there are some great options to carry you into the new season. Tyler Arkens from Green Bay Floral & Greenhouse visited Local 5 Live with some inspiration to keep your house or office alive with plants.
wearegreenbay.com
Welcome to the Neighborhood: The Wild Goose Exchange in Appleton
(WFRV) – Today’s retail therapy gives vintage, quality clothing and it’s curated at a new local business. Local 5 Live says Welcome to the Neighborhood to Aydan and his business The Wild Goose Exchange where the business model not only helps the environment by creates a community.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wearegreenbay.com
The Power of the River debuts in De Pere, showing in Menasha on Thursday
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A northeast Wisconsin local and former Local 5 News photographer is premiering a documentary about the history of the Fox River on Tuesday. Daniel Larson’s ‘The Power of the River’ debuted at the De Pere Cinema with a sold-out 160 guests attending the event. All tickets benefitted the De Pere Historical Society.
spectrumnews1.com
'Granny pods' growing popular in Fox Valley
GREEN BAY, Wis. — More families in the Green Bay and Appleton areas are choosing to invest in “granny pods” to bring loved ones closer to home. “Granny pods” are prefabricated suites that can be built as standalone additions to a home, or be attached to a home.
wearegreenbay.com
Trendy Tuesday: Fall tie dye
(WFRV) – This Trendy Tuesday shows that not only does tie dye live on, it looks good!. This fashion trend can change with the seasons, this top is full of fall colors with a flattering cut. Check out the new collection at Furs and Clothing of Distinction in downtown...
wearegreenbay.com
Artstreet kicks off this weekend at new location, now in Ashwaubenon
(WFRV) – From sand to sculptures, music and more Artstreet gets underway this weekend. Local 5 Live gets a preview from the new location, Ashwaubomay Park in Ashwaubenon with details on one of the premiere art festivals in the Midwest. Artstreet runs August 26 – 28 at Ashwaubomay Park,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wearegreenbay.com
Nano Urban Cidery, Sunken Paddle offers craft ciders in Oshkosh
(WFRV) – There’s a new ‘nano cidery’ in Oshkosh offering big flavors. Spencer and Doug give Local 5 Live viewers a closer look at the Sunken Paddle Ciderworks including what it is, how they got started and why locally sourced ingredients is so important. Right now,...
wtaq.com
Vandals Strike Popular Kimberly Destination Again
KIMBERLY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The village of Kimberly is looking for the individuals responsible for vandalizing a popular pedestrian and bike tunnel. Village summer staff members spent multiple days covering up old graffiti last week on the tunnel under Highway CE, but in less than one day, the murals were vandalized again.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Pod living offers another option for Wisconsin families
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Imagine getting a new home in a matter of hours. Not only is it possible, it’s happening right here in northeastern Wisconsin. “It’s a dream come true since I moved here,” said Mary Chapman. It’s a moving day for her, but she’s not going very far. In fact, she’ll just be a doorway away from her daughter at the Green Bay home they share.
wearegreenbay.com
Where to get a waffle on National Waffle Day in NE Wisconsin
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – August 24 is dubbed National Waffle Day this year but where in northeast Wisconsin can you grab a bite after work?. Below are a few places you can get a waffle to curb your appetite and celebrate the creation of this breakfast staple. Closing times are subject to change at any time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wearegreenbay.com
AVB Community Band spreading its concert sites
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – AVB Community Band will present eight concerts in four venues for its 2022-2023 season. Info here. “Because of the Green Bay Packers schedule, we have had to make some changes to our fall schedule, so a few of our concerts have been moved from the normal Monday night schedule,” Brent Hussin, band manager, tells patrons in a newsletter.
Abandoned Wisconsin Estate Is Incomplete, Massive, A Little Creepy, And You Can Hike It
This uninhabited island in Door County Wisconsin was supposed to be a luxurious playland for an early 20th century millionaire. Chester Thordarson was an Icelandic-born inventor that eventually came to live in Chicago. Thordarson was responsible for hundreds of electrical patents including those that help run our power grids today.
wearegreenbay.com
Door County hosts traditional Belgian kermiss, welcomes all
DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A traditional Belgian festival held in Door County made a lasting impact as it helped feed, educate, and connect people from all over the community. On Sunday, community members gathered that the Belgian Heritage Center to enjoy a traditional Belgian kermiss. Organizers explained that...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Copper River coming to downtown West Bend
WEST BEND — Copper River Bar & Grill, a new restaurant featuring “fresh, innovative” finds, is hosting its grand opening on Wednesday. Located at 111 N. Main Street in West Bend, the restaurant is nestled in the heart of downtown with access to the Riverwalk. Capitalizing on an outdoor patio overlooking the Milwaukee River, owner and General Manager Tracey Serwatt believes Copper River will offer an atmosphere that is unmatched in Washington County.
wearegreenbay.com
Oak Grove Dentistry: Tips for back to school
(WFRV) – They are Your Local Experts in oral health and with Oak Grove Dentistry they have you covered all year ‘round. Dr. Eric Childs visited Local 5 Live with tips to get your teeth ready for the busy back to school season including sealing, mouthguards, and diet tips.
seehafernews.com
Road Closure Announced in Manitowoc Today
A road closure has been announced for the northwest side of Manitowoc. Starting today (August 23rd), Michigan Avenue will be closed off to through traffic between Indian Bluff Drive and North 23rd Street. City Operations Manager Billy Hutterer explained that crews will be on that stretch of roadway trimming trees...
pleasantviewrealty.com
102 Reed Street Plymouth WI
Stunning Plymouth Duplex Located on Plymouth’s Popular Reed Street! This home boasts the charm and character of yesteryear with a tremendous number of updates including a NEW ROOF TO BE INSTALLED IN SEPTEMBER!!!! The main unit has 2 bedrooms, including a primary bedroom with ¾ bath and a walk-in closet, a large eat-in kitchen with island, and appliances included. There’s a formal living room, a den/office area, attached 1+ car garage, and an additional full bath. The upper unit has 1 bedroom, plus a bonus/office space, formal living room, eat-in kitchen with appliances included, and a ¾ bath. The property has great off-street parking and a large, fenced in yard. Once an owner-occupied home and since has been lovingly cared for with great rental history and long-term tenants. Must see!
Not to Miss Magical Event at The Paine in Oshkosh Through October!
The Paine is giving us a great reason for a late bedtime this fall. The Nature of Light: An Exploration After Dark is an absolute must for your 2022 fall bucket list. The gorgeous illuminated installations give an immersive experience that will captivate visitors of all ages. Click for Details...
Comments / 1