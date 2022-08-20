Omicron-Specific Covid Booster Shots Are Just Weeks Away. Here's Who Will—and Won't—Be Eligible

The number of coronavirus deaths reported worldwide fell by 15% in the past week while new infections dropped by 9%, the World Health Organization said Wednesday. In its latest weekly assessment of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.N. health agency said there were 5.3 million new cases and more than 14,000 deaths reported last week. WHO said the number of new infections declined in every world region except the Western Pacific.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 HOUR AGO