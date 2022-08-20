Omicron-Specific Covid Booster Shots Are Just Weeks Away. Here's Who Will—and Won't—Be Eligible

Read full article on original website
What should you expect heading into fall and winter? According to experts, there's a possibility of more respiratory viruses, but there's also some good news coming in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. This comes as a new omicron subvariant takes hold as the second-most prominent variant. Here's what you...
Is the at-home COVID test you're using working properly?. Experts have noted that not all tests on the market are approved, and many, have expiration dates users might not know about. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Is Your At-Home COVID Test Expired?...
The number of coronavirus deaths reported worldwide fell by 15% in the past week while new infections dropped by 9%, the World Health Organization said Wednesday. In its latest weekly assessment of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.N. health agency said there were 5.3 million new cases and more than 14,000 deaths reported last week. WHO said the number of new infections declined in every world region except the Western Pacific.
