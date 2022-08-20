Read full article on original website
17-year-old shot, hospitalized in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy was hospitalized with a gunshot wound Tuesday night in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies responded at 9:20 p.m. to the 4300 block of Texas Ave., where the teen was located and taken to the hospital by Orange County Fire Rescue, officials said.
Florida mom accused of duct taping children to a chair over stolen Moon Pie
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A Florida mother and grandmother are facing aggravated child abuse charges after police say she duct taped her children to a chair because one of them stole a Moon Pie snack they weren't supposed to have. Daytona Beach police arrived at the home of Ymani Bain,...
Deputies: Orange County altercation leaves man seriously injured
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office says a man was injured in an altercation Tuesday night. Deputies were at 3000 Clarcona Road around 9:10 p.m. Tuesday after being contacted about an altercation. Upon arrival at the scene, a man in his 40s was found with serious...
Woman shares addiction recovery story years after arrest in Volusia County
DELAND, Fla. – Nearly five years ago, Kimberly McCaffrey-Noel was arrested by deputies in Volusia County when they found her unconscious in a car, with her baby in the backseat. At the time, body-camera video from a deputy in DeLand gained national attention, showing the dark truth of the...
Mother seen unconscious in a car with drugs and baby now on road to recovery
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A mother Channel 9 reported on about five years ago told a sheriff’s office how she has turned her life around. A video released in 2017 showed a man and a woman unconscious in a car with drugs and an 8-month-old baby girl in the back seat.
911 Audio Released After Mother, Daughter, and Their Family Dog Are Struck by Lightning
As the community of Winter Springs mourns the loss of a local mother, officials have released the 911 audio from right after the fatal lightning strike. On Thursday evening, Nicole Tedesco was with her 10-year-old daughter Ava and their family dog near a park in Winter Springs, Florida when lightning struck the trio. Nicole ultimately passed away from the strike while her daughter and their dog survived the incident.
‘He was perfect:’ Family friend remembers 4-year-old who died in Cocoa house fire
COCOA, Fla. – After Brevard County fire authorities said a child died Friday night in a Cocoa house fire, J’Aimee Carroll remembered 4-year-old Henry Basinger’s love of trains and Paw Patrol. “He was perfect. He loved everybody. He just wanted to be everyone’s best friend,” Carroll, a...
'It's an honor to serve': Orlando's new Chief of Police sworn in during Change of Command ceremony
Orlando's new Chief of Police was officially sworn in during a "Change of Command" ceremony on Wednesday. Chief Eric Smith is replacing former Chief Orlando Rolón who spent more than 30 years in the department.
Man dies after shootout in Orange County parking lot
ORLANDO, Fla. — A man has died after being injured in a shootout in an Orange County parking lot. Deputies responded to 5581 S. Orange Blossom Trail for a shots fired call around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Victor Manuel Machuca was found to be suffering from life-threatening injuries. Witnesses...
Orlando’s new police chief talks cracking down on gun violence, officer shortage
ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9′s Daralene Jones spoke to the new police chief ahead of Wednesday’s change-of-command ceremony. Eric Smith is replacing Orlando Rolon, who announced his decision to leave the police department earlier this year. Smith spoke about the big task ahead of him, which is...
After A Shark Is Horrifically Stabbed In The Head On A Florida Beach, Authorities Tell WAN “No Laws Were Broken” Truly Sickening!!!
Still images posted from video shared on Instagram. Another shameful display of cruel and sickening acts by sub-humans was recently captured on video as two men callously dragged and ultimately stabbed a shark in the head with a knife while on a beach in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. A woman pleading with the men to stop hurting the innocent shark and return him back into the ocean can also be heard throughout the shocking footage. WAN posted the appalling video on social media over the weekend.
Woman killed, passenger injured in Ormond Beach crash
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's other top headlines. One person is dead after a crash in Ormond Beach. Police say it happened around 8 p.m. Monday in the area of Nova Road and Old Kings Road. A 42-year-old woman was killed, and her male passenger...
Death investigation underway in Brevard County
SEBASTIAN, Fla. — A death investigation is underway in Brevard County. According to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Oriole Circle in Barefoot Bay around 1 a.m. Tuesday for a body inside of a home. "Initial investigation led agents to believe that the circumstances surrounding the...
Pilot speaks out after plane crashes on busy Orlando street
(WSVN) - A Florida pilot told his side of the story after he crash-landed on a busy Orlando highway. A dramatic video from August 22 showed a plane crash onto University Boulevard and North Econlockhatchee Trail. “Oh, my God,” said a woman as she filmed the incident before her eyes...
Ormond Beach woman dies in head-on collision on Nova Road
A 42-year-old Ormond Beach woman died after a crash on Monday, Aug. 22, involving two vehicles in the 300 block of North Nova Road, Ormond Beach Police report. The victim, Geralynn Purvis, was driving a black Ford SUV on the northbound lanes of Nova Road when her vehicle collided head-on with a white Ford pick-up truck around 8:10 p.m. The pick-up truck was on the wrong side of the road, as its driver was heading southbound on the northbound lanes. Police have not released the identity of the driver of the pickup truck, who sustained a head injury and refused transport to the hospital.
5 people sent to hospital in Daytona Beach following severe hit-and-run crash
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that sent five people to the hospital. The crash happened Saturday night near the intersection of Beville Road and Williamson Boulevard. Police said the crash involved a pickup truck and a jeep. According to a...
80-year-old Winter Park grandmother places 1st in weightlifting competition
WINTER PARK, Fla. – Emily Bader said it was mind over matter when she decided to compete at this year’s Praelium Weightlifting meet in Altamonte Springs. “I wanted to try to do it so badly. I wanted to prove to myself that I could do this and that I could lift the weights that I set as my goal,” Bader said. “The biggest challenge is when you walk out to lift the weights you have only one chance and if you mess up, you’ve messed up.”
Fire breaks out at abandoned Orlando hotel
ORLANDO, Fla. - Investigators are trying to determine if a fire that broke out at an abandoned hotel in Orlando was arson. Firefighters arrived to the Westmoreland Inn early Wednesday and found flames coming from the back of the two-story wooden building, which spread to the second floor. Officials say the building was listed as the Westmoreland Inn but was boarded up.
Change-of-command: Orlando Police Department swears in Eric Smith as police chief
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department held a change-of-command ceremony on Wednesday for the official swearing in of Eric Smith as police chief. Smith has served as acting chief since former chief Orlando Rolon retired on July 31. Smith said fighting violent crime is job number one. Watch:...
Threatening phone call leads to evacuation of Florida TV news station
A Florida television station was evacuated late Sunday night after it received a threatening phone call.
