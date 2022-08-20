ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainview, TX

everythinglubbock.com

Sharp Academy joins us for our Countdown to Classroom

LUBBOCK, Texas—We are getting back in the groove of a new school year and Sharp Academy gives us tips on making this new year a success for all. Thank you to Casey Carpet One for sponsoring our Countdown to Classroom.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

The Sip & Shop at Cotton Court, Thursday, August 25

LUBBOCK, Texas— The back-to-school Sip & Shop at Cotton Court will have something for everyone including local shopping, cocktails, door prizes and more. Plus, they are taking school supply and backpack donations to be giving to the local non-profit FOUND. Grab a friend and head over to the Cotton Court Hotel on Thursday, August 25 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Find them on Facebook at Back-to-School SIP & SHOP at Cotton Court Hotel.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

5 Way Overrated Things About Lubbock, Texas

Just because these things are listed as overrated doesn't mean they're not great. Ohh, I'm about to step in it. I'm sure the trolls will say, "well...you're overrated!" So let me say that I am the first to agree with you. I'm the perfect example of something that is tops in Lubbock but would be swallowed up in a lot of other places.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

6666 Ranch ties for third place in H-E-B’s 2022 Quest for Texas Best competition

DALLAS (PRESS RELEASE) — After tastings and deliberations, H-E-B’s Quest for Texas Best judges have selected FIVE winners out of the top 10 finalists at the ninth annual competition. The winners of the 2022 event hail from McAllen, Lakeway, Houston, Dallas, and Guthrie, and received a combined $80,000 in cash prizes and coveted space on H-E-B store shelves statewide.
GUTHRIE, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Texas Tech, Reliant announce multi-year partnership

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Wreck ‘Em! Texas electricity provider Reliant is teaming up with the Red Raiders as a proud partner of Texas Tech Athletics and the Texas Tech Alumni Association. The organizations announced today a new multi-year partnership that supports Texas Tech Athletics, fans, alumni and the Lubbock community.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Dan Baze Agency, Governor’s small business series

LUBBOCK, Texas— Join business owners and entrepreneurs at the Governor’s Small Business Series. The free event will provide people with the opportunity to network and meet business experts. Registration will close after the first 250 people. The event will take place Thursday, August 25 at the Overton Hotel & Conference Center, from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. For more information visit the registration website.
LUBBOCK, TX
KVUE

Battleship Texas finally has a date set to leave La Porte home

LA PORTE, Texas — Battleship Texas finally has a set date to sail from its La Porte home. Initially, the historic ship was scheduled to be towed to the Gulf Copper Shipyard in Galveston for necessary repairs in mid-August. Those plans were pushed back to Wednesday, Aug. 31. While...
LA PORTE, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LubbockPRIDE’s annual LGBTQ+ Pride Festival at Rodgers Park on Saturday, August 27

The following is a press release from LubbockPRIDE:. LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — LubbockPRIDE is the host of the annual Lubbock LGBTQ+ Pride Festival. The festival is a family-friendly event that celebrates the diversity of the Lubbock community and promotes unity and equality in West Texas. Our goal is to provide a safe and fun day for everyone to come together to celebrate, learn about local resources and businesses, and raise awareness of the local LGBTQ+ community. This year, we are celebrating our 10th anniversary as an organization and we plan on continuing our service to the community for many years to come.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Two new additions to the Texas 10 Most Wanted List

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two men to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists. Erick Martinez, of Dallas, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, and William Eugene Bird, of Austin, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List.
TEXAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

Mike Marshall named West Texas Area Chairman of Prosperity Bank

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Prosperity Bank is proud to announce Mike Marshall as the new West Texas Area Chairman. Marshall has 31 years of banking experience and has been with Prosperity Bank for 22 years. Marshall oversees 34 banking centers across West Texas and serves on the Bank’s...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

City of Lubbock announces remaining 2022 ‘Food Truck Alley’ event dates

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — In an effort to educate and build Lubbock’s growing food truck community, the City’s Fire Marshal’s Office and Environmental Health Department have partnered with the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center to bring Lubbock citizens ‘Food Truck Alley’. The City first...
LUBBOCK, TX
CW33

Texas football legend dies, family says

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Permian High School football legend Coach Gary Gaines, 73, died Monday following a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease, the family said in a statement. The football giant joined the coaching staff at Permian in 1979 where he served as assistant coach under then head coach John...
ODESSA, TX

