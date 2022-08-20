Read full article on original website
More Texas customers say Aqua Kingz LLC stole thousands
LUBBOCK, Texas – For several months, a pool and hot tub service in Lubbock was accused of stealing thousands of dollars, and not completing a pool. Families across West Texas and beyond reached out to EverythingLubbock.com, saying since the original story aired back in March, they all shared similar experiences with Aqua Kingz LLC: Paying […]
everythinglubbock.com
Sharp Academy joins us for our Countdown to Classroom
LUBBOCK, Texas—We are getting back in the groove of a new school year and Sharp Academy gives us tips on making this new year a success for all. Thank you to Casey Carpet One for sponsoring our Countdown to Classroom.
everythinglubbock.com
The Sip & Shop at Cotton Court, Thursday, August 25
LUBBOCK, Texas— The back-to-school Sip & Shop at Cotton Court will have something for everyone including local shopping, cocktails, door prizes and more. Plus, they are taking school supply and backpack donations to be giving to the local non-profit FOUND. Grab a friend and head over to the Cotton Court Hotel on Thursday, August 25 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Find them on Facebook at Back-to-School SIP & SHOP at Cotton Court Hotel.
5 Way Overrated Things About Lubbock, Texas
Just because these things are listed as overrated doesn't mean they're not great. Ohh, I'm about to step in it. I'm sure the trolls will say, "well...you're overrated!" So let me say that I am the first to agree with you. I'm the perfect example of something that is tops in Lubbock but would be swallowed up in a lot of other places.
This Unique Mansion with an ‘Asian Flair’ is for Sale in Lubbock
Lubbock's Lakeridge neighborhood is mostly known for two things. The first is the large and expensive homes, and the second is the neighborhoods tendency to hand out full-size candy bars during Halloween. While Halloween is coming up, and we will be talking about the best neighborhoods to go trick or...
everythinglubbock.com
6666 Ranch ties for third place in H-E-B’s 2022 Quest for Texas Best competition
DALLAS (PRESS RELEASE) — After tastings and deliberations, H-E-B’s Quest for Texas Best judges have selected FIVE winners out of the top 10 finalists at the ninth annual competition. The winners of the 2022 event hail from McAllen, Lakeway, Houston, Dallas, and Guthrie, and received a combined $80,000 in cash prizes and coveted space on H-E-B store shelves statewide.
hppr.org
A West Texas coffee shop is giving away Plan B for free as fight over contraception access continues
WOLFFORTH — When the Supreme Court ended the constitutional right to abortions in June, Destiny Adams felt the country was taking a step backward. So she decided to push her small West Texas town a step forward. To do her part, Adams began leaving free emergency contraception kits neatly...
everythinglubbock.com
Texas Tech, Reliant announce multi-year partnership
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Wreck ‘Em! Texas electricity provider Reliant is teaming up with the Red Raiders as a proud partner of Texas Tech Athletics and the Texas Tech Alumni Association. The organizations announced today a new multi-year partnership that supports Texas Tech Athletics, fans, alumni and the Lubbock community.
KWTX
5-year-old Central Texas girl finds, returns lost wedding ring with incredible sentimental value
BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas woman who lost her mother’s wedding ring has it back on her hand Monday thanks to strangers on social media and an honest 5-year-old girl. Trena Guerra of Bruceville-Eddy lost the ring while out running errands over the weekend but didn’t realize...
everythinglubbock.com
Dan Baze Agency, Governor’s small business series
LUBBOCK, Texas— Join business owners and entrepreneurs at the Governor’s Small Business Series. The free event will provide people with the opportunity to network and meet business experts. Registration will close after the first 250 people. The event will take place Thursday, August 25 at the Overton Hotel & Conference Center, from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. For more information visit the registration website.
KVUE
Battleship Texas finally has a date set to leave La Porte home
LA PORTE, Texas — Battleship Texas finally has a set date to sail from its La Porte home. Initially, the historic ship was scheduled to be towed to the Gulf Copper Shipyard in Galveston for necessary repairs in mid-August. Those plans were pushed back to Wednesday, Aug. 31. While...
everythinglubbock.com
LubbockPRIDE’s annual LGBTQ+ Pride Festival at Rodgers Park on Saturday, August 27
The following is a press release from LubbockPRIDE:. LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — LubbockPRIDE is the host of the annual Lubbock LGBTQ+ Pride Festival. The festival is a family-friendly event that celebrates the diversity of the Lubbock community and promotes unity and equality in West Texas. Our goal is to provide a safe and fun day for everyone to come together to celebrate, learn about local resources and businesses, and raise awareness of the local LGBTQ+ community. This year, we are celebrating our 10th anniversary as an organization and we plan on continuing our service to the community for many years to come.
everythinglubbock.com
Two new additions to the Texas 10 Most Wanted List
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two men to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists. Erick Martinez, of Dallas, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, and William Eugene Bird, of Austin, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List.
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) – Adults looking for a day of fun in the sun without their kids have been traveling across the country to visit The Cove at Bear-X in Texas. “This summer is drastically different because we’re actually getting people that are coming from all over...
everythinglubbock.com
Mike Marshall named West Texas Area Chairman of Prosperity Bank
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Prosperity Bank is proud to announce Mike Marshall as the new West Texas Area Chairman. Marshall has 31 years of banking experience and has been with Prosperity Bank for 22 years. Marshall oversees 34 banking centers across West Texas and serves on the Bank’s...
everythinglubbock.com
City of Lubbock announces remaining 2022 ‘Food Truck Alley’ event dates
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — In an effort to educate and build Lubbock’s growing food truck community, the City’s Fire Marshal’s Office and Environmental Health Department have partnered with the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center to bring Lubbock citizens ‘Food Truck Alley’. The City first...
everythinglubbock.com
South Plains mall still has sales for back-to-school
LUBBOCK, Texas- The school year may be underway for kids across the South Plains, but there is still a chance to find some back-to-school sales. South Plains Mall is still dishing out the deals.
Local gourmet cookie store in the running for H-E-B's Quest for Texas Best
AUSTIN, Texas — Beloved Texas-based grocery store H-E-B is hosting the final round of its Quest for Texas Best competition this week. One Central Texan will be included in the mix. The prize? Thousands of dollars and a spot on H-E-B shelves nationwide. Ashley Cameron, owner of Love &...
Texas football legend dies, family says
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Permian High School football legend Coach Gary Gaines, 73, died Monday following a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease, the family said in a statement. The football giant joined the coaching staff at Permian in 1979 where he served as assistant coach under then head coach John...
everythinglubbock.com
Red Raiders rally together for inaugural Texas Tech University Day of Giving
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Thanks to the generosity of more than 1,200 Red Raiders from 33 states, the inaugural Texas Tech University Day of Giving raised more than $300,000 to benefit students and projects across the university. Over the course of 1,923 minutes on Aug. 16 and 17,...
