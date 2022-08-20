Read full article on original website
Lubbock Live Fundraiser with after party
LUBBOCK, Texas— It’s a fundraiser and a party for Lubbock Live. The fundraiser is Saturday, August 27 at LCUHA with an after party on Saturday, September 17. You can expect musical arts, dancers, visual arts, vendors, food trucks and more. Get all the information and tickets at lubbocklivefestival.com.
LubbockPRIDE’s annual LGBTQ+ Pride Festival at Rodgers Park on Saturday, August 27
The following is a press release from LubbockPRIDE:. LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — LubbockPRIDE is the host of the annual Lubbock LGBTQ+ Pride Festival. The festival is a family-friendly event that celebrates the diversity of the Lubbock community and promotes unity and equality in West Texas. Our goal is to provide a safe and fun day for everyone to come together to celebrate, learn about local resources and businesses, and raise awareness of the local LGBTQ+ community. This year, we are celebrating our 10th anniversary as an organization and we plan on continuing our service to the community for many years to come.
Demolition, fundraising underway to bring downtown park to Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The demolition phase is almost complete to bring the new Civic Park downtown, where the former LP&L building was off Broadway. Project leaders say as the site is being prepared for the park, committee members are working to fundraise and finalize design plans with developers. Demolition...
The Sip & Shop at Cotton Court, Thursday, August 25
LUBBOCK, Texas— The back-to-school Sip & Shop at Cotton Court will have something for everyone including local shopping, cocktails, door prizes and more. Plus, they are taking school supply and backpack donations to be giving to the local non-profit FOUND. Grab a friend and head over to the Cotton Court Hotel on Thursday, August 25 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Find them on Facebook at Back-to-School SIP & SHOP at Cotton Court Hotel.
City of Lubbock announces remaining 2022 ‘Food Truck Alley’ event dates
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — In an effort to educate and build Lubbock’s growing food truck community, the City’s Fire Marshal’s Office and Environmental Health Department have partnered with the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center to bring Lubbock citizens ‘Food Truck Alley’. The City first...
Sharp Academy joins us for our Countdown to Classroom
LUBBOCK, Texas—We are getting back in the groove of a new school year and Sharp Academy gives us tips on making this new year a success for all. Thank you to Casey Carpet One for sponsoring our Countdown to Classroom.
More Texas customers say Aqua Kingz LLC stole thousands
LUBBOCK, Texas – For several months, a pool and hot tub service in Lubbock was accused of stealing thousands of dollars, and not completing a pool. Families across West Texas and beyond reached out to EverythingLubbock.com, saying since the original story aired back in March, they all shared similar experiences with Aqua Kingz LLC: Paying […]
TTU College of Education is writing a grant proposal
LUBBOCK, Texas— TTU College of Education is writing a grant proposal that will involve partnerships with schools, local agencies and community groups to provide cradle to career educational support services. For this grant, they are required to collect information from individuals in the footprint. You can help by going to the website educ.ttu.edu or at United (50th Street @ Ave Q) on Wednesday, August 24, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and Friday, August 26, 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
A West Texas coffee shop is giving away Plan B for free as fight over contraception access continues
WOLFFORTH — When the Supreme Court ended the constitutional right to abortions in June, Destiny Adams felt the country was taking a step backward. So she decided to push her small West Texas town a step forward. To do her part, Adams began leaving free emergency contraception kits neatly...
South Plains mall still has sales for back-to-school
LUBBOCK, Texas- The school year may be underway for kids across the South Plains, but there is still a chance to find some back-to-school sales. South Plains Mall is still dishing out the deals.
5 Way Overrated Things About Lubbock, Texas
Just because these things are listed as overrated doesn't mean they're not great. Ohh, I'm about to step in it. I'm sure the trolls will say, "well...you're overrated!" So let me say that I am the first to agree with you. I'm the perfect example of something that is tops in Lubbock but would be swallowed up in a lot of other places.
Lubbock Temporary Help Services to host multiple job fairs
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Temporary Help Services is hosting three job fairs this week. The job faits will be hosted at the MCM Eleganté Hotel & Suites on:. Aug 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug 25 from...
South Plains College opening new campus in Downtown Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - South Plains College has been working hard for nearly two years to get its newest downtown Lubbock campus location ready for students before Aug. 29. The new downtown campus is located in the heart of Lubbock in the old Lubbock City Hall building. Supply shortages set construction back multiple times but the Dean of South Plains Downtown Lubbock campus says it has been worth the wait and the staff are excited to see students enter the campus that they worked so hard on.
St. John’s UMC offering affordable TTU game day parking option
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — With Texas Tech football right around the corner, St. John’s United Methodist Church is making sure there is close and affordable parking available to fans. At the corner of 15th Street and University, St. John’s is only about a 10-minute walk to Jones AT&T Stadium.
Texas Tech, Reliant announce multi-year partnership
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Wreck ‘Em! Texas electricity provider Reliant is teaming up with the Red Raiders as a proud partner of Texas Tech Athletics and the Texas Tech Alumni Association. The organizations announced today a new multi-year partnership that supports Texas Tech Athletics, fans, alumni and the Lubbock community.
Greystone is KLBK’s Pet of the Day!
The Lubbock Animal shelter & KLBK featured Greystone as their Pet of the Day for Wednesday August 24. Reach out to LAS to adopt Greystone at 806-775-2057. Watch the full video above to learn more about Greystone!
Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, August 21-27
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library:. Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300. Colorful Felt Wreath at Godeke...
Lubbock Police Engage in Vehicle Pursuit Leading to Shallowater Arrest
A vehicle pursuit starting on Highway 84 in Lubbock resulted in an arrest. An off-duty Lubbock Police officer noticed a person who looked as if they were intoxicated at the Flying J gas station on 4th Street in Lubbock on Monday, August 22nd. This prompted the off duty officer to call Lubbock Police Officers that were on duty for assistance. While awaiting on duty law officials to arrive the off duty officer approached the possibly intoxicated driver and managed to get them out of the vehicle. Soon after the driver left the vehicle an altercation between the driver and off duty officer occurred.
While the Rain is Nice, Lubbock and Humidity Do Not Mix Well
Lubbock and the rest of the South Plains were gifted some much-needed rain over the weekend, but along with it came a wave of humidity a lot of us weren't ready for. I love rain as much as the next guy, maybe even more. Some people think that cloudy grey skies are depressing and bring the mood down, but I absolutely love it. That is my type of weather.
City Councilmember Christy Martinez-Garcia to host District 1 Engagement Meeting Monday
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — City Councilmember Christy Martinez-Garcia will host a District 1 engagement meeting Monday, August 22, at the Maggie Trejo Supercenter. “I’ve gotten to know many of the different departments at the City. It’s important to bridge the gap between my District 1 constituents and the staff,” said Martinez-Garcia. “It’s important to have community engagement, and to put a face on what is often considered a faceless bureaucracy.”
