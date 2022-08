NEW YORK (AP) — Edwin Díaz blazing on the hill, Timmy Trumpet blaring the horn live at Citi Field — how’s that sound, Mets fans?. The NL East-leading Mets announced Wednesday that Australian musician Timmy Trumpet, who teamed with Dutch pair Blasterjaxx to create the wildly popular “Narco” that Díaz uses for his entrance song, will be at the ballpark for a game next week.

QUEENS, NY ・ 18 MINUTES AGO