Asheville, NC

4 injured in overnight shooting in Asheville

By Nikolette Miller
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – An overnight shooting injured four people Saturday in Asheville.

The Asheville Police Department said officers responded around 2 a.m. to Grove Street. Upon arrival, police found four people with gunshot wounds.

The conditions of the victims are unknown at this time.

Detectives are investigating the shooting at this time and will update the community as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact APD by texting TIPAPD to 847411.

