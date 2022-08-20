Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
WWE Star Says He Will No Longer Be “Marketable”
When he returns to WWE TV, a RAW star promises that viewers will see more of his real side. “i’ve always found myself toning down who i am to be more “marketable”…and because of that i find myself trying to find myself. im pakistani. im indian. im american. im muslim. im mustafa ali. and im gonna embrace all that. screw being marketable. im gonna be a message.”
PWMania
Tyrus Reveals Undertaker’s Initial Reaction To “Funkasaurus” Character In WWE
The Undertaker wasn’t a big fan of the “Funkasaurus” character from WWE’s past. Tyrus, formerly known as “The Funkasaurus” Brodus Clay, recently appeared as a guest on Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast for an interview. During the discussion, the former...
PWMania
Roman Reigns Sheds Heel Persona, Comes Out Of Character During Interaction With Fan
Roman Reigns may be the “Tribal Chief,” but he is a kind one. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion came out of character at a WWE live event this past weekend during a brief interaction with a young fan in the crowd. “The Head Of The Table” defeated Drew...
PWMania
Another Former WWE & NXT Superstar Makes AEW In-Ring Debut At Dark Taping (Spoiler Photo)
Not only one former WWE Superstar made their in-ring debut for All Elite Wrestling over the weekend. As noted, former WWE Superstar Wesley Blake, a.k.a. Westin Blake, made his AEW in-ring debut in singles action at a match taped for AEW Dark that will air on the Tuesday, August 30, 2022 episode of the weekly AEW on YouTube digital series.
RELATED PEOPLE
PWMania
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Quebec City, QC 8/21/22
The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Sunday Stunner live event at the Centre Videotron in Quebec City, QC, Canada. Gunther (w/ Ludwig Kaiser) retains over Shinsuke Nakamura. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler defeated WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan & Aliyah. Sami Zayn defeated Madcap Moss. Los...
PWMania
Identity Revealed for the Decoy Taken Away by Police During WWE RAW
This week’s WWE RAW saw Dexter Lumis make another appearance, but there was a swerve when chaos broke out at ringside. There were riot police in the building all through the night keeping an eye out for Lumis. A decoy attempted to jump the barricade during the tag team match between AJ Styles and Bobby Lashley and The Miz and Tommaso Ciampa, but they were stooped by security and police.
PWMania
CM Punk Addresses Reports of Going Off Script on AEW Dynamite
Last week, CM Punk made headlines when he challenged Hangman Adam Page to a World Title match during his promo on AEW Dynamite. Punk claimed that when Page didn’t emerge, he was acting cowardly instead of doing “cowboy sh**.” Punk said the apology should be larger than the “disrespect” before doing a promo about Jon Moxley.
PWMania
Backstage News on the Decision to Have CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite
On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the AEW world champion CM Punk will square off against the interim world champion Jon Moxley in a unification match. The match that will now air on Dynamite rather than All Out was not initially planned, and “multiple plans” for the PPV have apparently changed, according to Fightful Select.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PWMania
Victoria Comments on Possibly Having Another Match in WWE
The 2000s saw notable runs for WWE legend Victoria, real name Lisa Marie Baron, in both the WWE and TNA (Impact Wrestling). She quietly ended her career in wrestling in 2019 after a match against Melina, but she hasn’t ruled out making one final run in WWE. During a...
PWMania
Non-AEW Title To Be Defended on Upcoming AEW Show
The Regina di Wave Title will be defended on Monday’s episode of AEW “Dark: Elevation.”. Hikaru Shida will defend the Regina di Wave Title against Emi Sakura during tonight’s pre-Dynamite Elevation tapings in Cleveland, according to a recent report from Grapsody’s Will Washington. The Pro Wrestling...
PWMania
Backstage News on Positive Change Within the WWE Production Department
Within the WWE Production department, there has been a significant improvement in recently weeks. As PWMania.com previously rpeorted, according to PWInsider, one aspect of the recent WWE management shake-up is how there has been a significant improvement in the energy and flow within the company as the previous sense of “walking on eggshells” that was pervasive within certain departments has quickly faded away. The employees of the company now feel a renewed sense of pride and hope in their work.
PWMania
Making the Right Call in WWE and AEW
Sometimes, booking a Hometown Hero to win a match is the right call. It was in July of 2011 when WWE put the belt on CM Punk by having him defeat John Cena at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view in Punk’s Hometown on Chicago. Although I think there...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PWMania
Former WWE Star No Shows Event and Steals the Flight Credit
Promoter Graeme Keam of PrimosCollectibles.com took to Facebook to post a short video explaining that his show in Winnipeg, Canada, was a victim of a wrestler no-showing the event. This wrestler is former WWE and IMPACT wrestler Levy Valenz (fka No Way Jose). This happens in wrestling, travel situations occur,...
PWMania
Ruby Soho Comments On Her Peak Moment Thus Far In AEW
Ruby Soho appeared at the recent Galaxy Con for an in-depth virtual signing covering all things pro wrestling. During the appearance, the AEW women’s division contender spoke about her memorable entrance performed live by Rancid for the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view being the peak of her career thus far.
PWMania
Edge Looks Back On Wrestling Advice Bret Hart Gave Him
Edge recently spoke with FOX News for an in-depth interview to promote his episode of the A&E Biography: WWE Legends documentary series. During the discussion, the WWE Hall of Fame legend reflected on some early career advice he received from one of his pro wrestling idols — Bret “The Hitman” Hart.
PWMania
Kayla Braxton Fires Back at Former WWE Star Who Mocked Her for Coming Out
WWE announcer Kayla Braxton responded on Twitter to a former co-worker who had made fun of her for coming out last year. “A little over a year ago, I came out publicly about my sexuality. (For those who are just tuning in, I like both) Around the time I came out, a former coworker who’s also gay, made jokes about my revelation. Anyway – he’s now the main character in my new fav movie airing on TMZ.”
PWMania
Backstage News on Johnny Gargano’s WWE Return
As PWMania.com previously reported, Johnny Gargano made his WWE comeback on RAW from Toronto. Click here for our original report on his return and video highlights of what happened. Gargano’s return was kept a secret at the arena, thanks to efforts by WWE. According to Fightful Select, the majority of...
PWMania
Another Change Expected for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament
WWE is changing the Women’s Tag Team Title tournament once again. It’s unclear what the change entails or who it will affect as of this writing, but Bryan Alvarez of F4Wonline.com wrote, “Expect another change to the cursed bracket of the WWE women’s tag tournament.”. WWE...
PWMania
Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE RAW
Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE RAW have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 7pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:. * A brawl with Seth Rollins and Riddle is scheduled to kick off...
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (8/22/22)
The Road to Clash at The Castle continues tonight as WWE RAW airs live from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Trish Stratus will appear on tonight’s show. Edge will take on Damian Priest in a singles match, but it is currently unknown what Stratus will be doing.
Comments / 0