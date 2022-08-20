Read full article on original website
Packers Running Back Will Miss Season's First 4 Games
Green Bay Packers running back Kylin Hill will miss at least the first four games of the 2022 season. According to The Athletic's Matt Schneidman, Green Bay placed Hill on the reserve/physically unable to perform list on Tuesday. He's recovering from a torn ACL suffered last October. The Packers also...
CBS Sports
Former Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin retires after four NFL seasons
One of the most improbable players in recent NFL history has called it a career. Shaquem Griffin, the former Seahawks linebacker who had his left hand amputated at the age of 4, announced Wednesday that he is retiring after four seasons. Writing for The Players' Tribune, the former UCF standout revealed that he drew interest from a half-dozen teams after a 2021 offseason stint with the Dolphins, but ultimately decided to step away from the game to join the NFL Legends Community, a mentorship program.
NFL World Reacts To Steelers' Surprising Cut Decision
In the weeks leading up to the 2022 NFL season, hundreds of players are getting released around the league. As teams cut down to their 53-man rosters, they have to make difficult decisions along the way. That's the unfortunately reality for many players just hoping to land a roster spot.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Damien Harris: Exits practice with possible injury
Harris left Wednesday's practice early and didn't return, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports. Harris walked off without assistance while talking to training staff. Should he miss the team's final preseason game, Rhamondre Stevenson and Ty Montgomery would figure to get most of the first-team snaps. All three took snaps with Mac Jones and the first-team offense in Friday's exhibition win over Carolina, with Harris getting the start and the first carry.
CBS Sports
Giants' Collin Johnson: Injures leg in practice
Johnson suffered an apparent lower-body injury during Wednesday's practice, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports. Johnson reportedly has been excellent throughout training camp and caught 10 passes for 123 yards in two preseason games. Initial reports suggest the injury may be serious, but if not, Johnson could have role off the bench Week 1.
CBS Sports
Albert Wilson: Released by Vikings
The Vikings have released Wilson. The 30-year-old wideout, who caught 25 of his 39 targets for 213 yards in 14 games with the Dolphins last season, now will look to catch on elsewhere as a depth option.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Marcus Mariota: Plays three series
Mariota completed six of his 10 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown in Monday's preseason loss to the Jets. Mariota led the offense on three drives, tallying 10 points. He was effective in different areas of the field, connecting on short attempts but also airing out passes that went for gains of 52 and 39 to Kyle Pitts and Anthony Firkser, respectively. While rookie third-round pick Desmond Ridder also was effective, Mariota reportedly has been the more consistent quarterback in camp and should be the starting quarterback for the Falcons in Week 1.
CBS Sports
Colts' Kwity Paye: Sustains knee injury
Paye suffered a knee injury Wednesday, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports. The severity of the injury is unknown, and there's no timetable for Paye's return. The 2021 first-round pick and Indianapolis will cross their fingers for a favorable diagnosis, but in the meantime, Tyquan Lewis and Ben Banogu should pick up some extra reps at defensive end opposite Yannick Ngakoue.
CBS Sports
Packers' Allen Lazard: Held out for exhibition
Lazard isn't expected to play in Green Bay's final preseason game Thursday against Kansas City, with the Packers holding out their top players to prepare for Week 1 at Minnesota, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports. Lazard enters the season as Green Bay's top wideout, albeit with a track record that...
Yardbarker
Fantasy Football Boom-Bust: QB
Lamar Jackson, Baltimore: Yes, I know Jackson is a proven commodity. But coming off an injury, there are some question marks. However, Jackson is my Boom QB in my Boom-Bust series. Well, those questions marks will be answer as Jackson returns to top 3 QB status this season. The Ravens...
CBS Sports
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Limited to decoy duties Sunday
Golladay started Sunday's 25-22 preseason win over the Bengals but wasn't targeted. Golladay was on the field for 21 of 24 snaps over the Giants' first three drives, but starting quarterback Daniel Jones didn't look his way a single time. New York probably was more focused on seeing what rookie skill-position players like Wan'Dale Robinson and Daniel Bellinger (three targets apiece) can do rather than the five-year veteran Golladay, so don't read too much into his lack of involvement Sunday.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Nate McCrary: Questionable to return
McCrary is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cardinals due to a knee injury. McCrary had touches on back-to-back plays in the third quarter, securing his lone target for seven yards while rushing once for nine yards prior to leaving the game. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return or whether he'll be available for Saturday's preseason matchup against the Commanders.
Rich Eisen Calls For Major Punishment: NFL World Reacts
NFL Network host Rich Eisen wasn't a fan of the low block that Thaddeus Moss laid on Kayvon Thibodeaux on Sunday night. Shortly after the block took place, Eisen tweeted that the league should've called this a penalty. He also said that this should get Moss fined and suspended and that "nothing less is acceptable."
FOX Sports
Aaron Rodgers remains bullish on Green Bay Packers' WRs
Aaron Rodgers sounded happier with his squad on Monday, saying that the Green Bay Packers offense is "clicking closer" to where it "should be trending." Rodgers' comments came a week after he claimed that Green Bay's younger receivers have to be "way more consistent." For instance, Rodgers said that he...
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Derrick Gore: Won't play in preseason finale
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Tuesday that Gore (thumb) won't play in Thursday's preseason finale against the Packers, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports. Gore rushed five times for 11 yards across 18 offensive snaps during Saturday's preseason game against the Commanders and presumably picked up the thumb injury as well. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but it could cost him a spot on the initial 53-man roster. Clyde Edwards-Helaire remains the projected starter with Jerick McKinnon and Ronald Jones as primary backups, but rookie Isiah Pacheco has also made waves during training camp. With those four healthy, Gore will have a tough time hanging on to a spot during the final roster cuts, especially if the thumb injury remains a concern.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Making progress
The Cowboys feel "really good" about Gallup (knee) and chose not to move him to reserve/PUP on Tuesday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports. A bunch of players coming back from major surgery were moved from active/PUP to reserve/PUP on Tuesday, clearing up a roster spot while ruling them out for the first four games of the regular season. Gallup wasn't one of those, though the Cowboys technically can still make the move until the third and final round of cuts (Tues., Aug. 30). Despite essentially ruling himself out for Week 1 already, Gallup has a shot to avoid reserve/PUP and the automatic four-game absence. The Cowboys certainly could use him, with James Washington (foot) out until at least late September and rookie Jalen Tolbert looking mediocre in two preseason appearances.
Bleacher Report suggests Buccaneers should trade talented wide receiver
The fan favorite earned a Super Bowl ring in 2020 with Tampa Bay.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Robbie Anderson: Absent again
Anderson (quadriceps) isn't practicing Monday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. Anderson made a brief appearance in Carolina's preseason opener before sitting out the second game. It sounds like the team will play some starters in the preseason finale this Friday against the Bills, including QB Baker Mayfield, but Anderson won't necessarily be ready for the contest. After that, Anderson still would have more than two weeks to prepare for a Week 1 home game against the Browns.
fantasypros.com
Players Matthew Freedman is All-In On (2022 Fantasy Football)
Let’s take a look at players Matthew Freedman is all-in on early in fantasy football drafts. Rankings noted using FantasyPros half-PPR Expert Consensus Rankings (ECR) and Consensus ADP. Trey Lance (QB – SF) ADP QB13. Lance has been declared the starter, and he could dominate. In 10 quarters...
AthlonSports.com
Athlon Sports' 2022 Fantasy Football eMagazine Available Now!
The Athlon Sports 2022 Fantasy Football guide is here to help fans prepare for their fantasy football drafts with instant access available by purchasing the eMagazine version. The Athlon Sports 2022 Fantasy Football guide is the most complete preview available and comes in at a massive 160 pages this year. Purchase the eMagazine version for instant access or find it on your local newsstand.
