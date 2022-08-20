Read full article on original website
Teen shot in Syracuse, sent to hospital
(WSYR-TV) — A shooting happened on Tuesday, August 23 around 1:22 p.m. on the 200 block of Fitch Street, according to Syracuse Police Department. When officers arrived on the scene, they found an 18-year-old teen who was shot in the leg. Police say he was taken to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive.
22-year-old recovering after shooting
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– On Tuesday, August 23, at around 10:49 p.m., the Syracuse Police Department received a shooting with injuries call. Officers responded to the 600 block E. Division Street where police found a 22-year-old man who was shot in the arm and leg. The victim is currently at...
DEC investigates death of goose outside Onondaga County sports bar
TOWN OF VAN BUREN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation tells NewsChannel 9 its law enforcement division is investigating the death of a goose on the lawn outside a sports bar and ice cream stand. The complaint was made by a woman who claims...
Lisa and Anthony Waldron back in court, Oswego County DSS creates new management positions
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Oswego County mother and stepfather facing second-degree murder charges for the death of their son with special needs appeared in county court Monday afternoon. 17-year-old Jordan Brooks with cerebral palsy was just 55 pounds when he died in his town of Palermo home in...
Attention car owners: Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise in NYS
CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Catalytic converters are still a hot commodity for thieves, stolen for their precious metals and then resold for hundreds of dollars. NewsChannel 9 is putting you on the lookout for the recent jump in thefts and what you can do to lessen the chances of your car becoming a target.
AAA ready to help at the Fair in case of unexpected issues
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With the New York State Fair kicking off today, many motorists will be taking to the Fairgrounds. The AAA Emergency Road Service Crew will be on-site to assist anyone who may develop any vehicular issues during their time at the Fair with complimentary service. Roadside...
Your Stories Q&A: Where to find accessible parking at the NYS Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer, State Fair edition!. The Your Stories Team received a few questions about accessible parking. Those with authorized tags or plates have a few options for accessible parking. Fair organizers recommend the Pink Lot as the first option. It runs along State Fair Boulevard. There is a designated paved parking area in that lot near gates 2 and 3.
Overdose Awareness Day at ACR Health
(WSYR-TV) — It’s an increasingly important conversation to have. Overdoses are one the rise, and thanks to ACR Health, the Central New York area and beyond is shedding light on how to honor those who have passed away and educate folks who can help those currently struggling. On...
Syracuse Common Councilors appoint Jimmy Monto to serve 5th District on the Council
(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Common Councilors voted 6-1 today to appoint Jimmy Monto to serve the 5th District on the Council. He will be replacing Joe Driscoll who stepped down to be the I-81 liaison for the City of Syracuse, according to the Mayor’s office. Monto will serve until...
Vien Jiu-Jitsu teaches kids anti-bullying through de-escalation
MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When you think about martial arts you may be quick to associate it with fighting or violence of some kind but at Vien Jiu Jitsu, that’s not the case. Over the weekend owner Gee Vien and his instructors held an anti-bullying workshop for kids...
Brandon Williams upsets Steve Wells in NY-22 GOP primary
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Steve Wells has conceded the 22nd Congressional District’s Republican Primary to Brandon Williams, who’s declared victory. Williams’ win is considered an upset because Wells was backed by the GOP committees in the counties of NY-22, had name recognition and more money. When...
Your Stories Q&A: Is the NYS Fair cashless?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Your stories Q&A NYS Fair edition!. No, but you cannot use cash to get inside the gates. Both parking and admission to the Fair are cashless. You need to buy your parking passes and admission tickets in advance through etix.com. You can also call Etix...
See never-before-seen Syracuse apartments at the September Downtown Living Tour
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Almost 5,000 people call Downtown Syracuse home — more than double what it was in 2007. If want to learn more about downtown living, check out the Downtown Living Tour on Saturday, September 24!. The event will feature nine stops — four entertainment spots...
Oswego announces free lighthouse tours in September
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Good news for lighthouse lovers! Mayor Billy Barlow announced that there will be free lighthouse tours for Oswego residents on September 17 and September 18. Mayor Barlow announced, that through partnering with the H. Lee White Maritime Museum, free tours of the Oswego West Pierhead Lighthouse...
SUNY ESF welcomes new students on campus
(WSYR-TV) — The State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry (SUNY ESF), welcomes the Class of 2026 on campus this week. The freshman class began moving in on Monday, August 22. Orientation week ends with the college’s traditional Saturday of service at locations throughout Syracuse,...
What’s Going Around: 8-22-22
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Here is the weekly check on the illnesses that area doctors’ offices are seeing most often.
Fairgoers make their way back to the NYS Fair for another exciting year
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Great New York State Fair is officially back for another year, and people wasted no time flocking to the fairgrounds for day one!. Gates opened at 9:00 Wednesday morning, welcoming fairgoers back for the 13-day celebration! For some people this is their first time going to the state fair, while others have been coming for years, making it an annual tradition! Dave Mercer of Marion has been going to the state fair since he was a little boy. But he hasn’t been back since 2015. However, this year he finally returned, mostly to see all the new changes and he just so happen to be the first person in line.
Governor Hochul announces Fair improvements
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday the beginning of the fourth phase of improvements at the New York State Fair. The $34.7 million project improves agricultural facilities at the Fairgrounds and includes:. New greenhouse near the Exposition Center. 1.5-acre building featuring solar panels,...
COVID-19 vaccines available at the New York State Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Health (NYS DOH) announced on Tuesday that they will be operating a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the 2022 New York State Fair. The clinic will be open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. inside the Exposition Center.
All Wegmans pharmacies to offer vaccine for upcoming flu season
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Have you thought about your flu shot yet? For the 2022-2023 flu season, all Wegmans pharmacies will be offering the influenza vaccine. Appointments are currently available from August through mid-November. They can be scheduled in-person at any Wegmans Pharmacy during normal business hours, or online.
